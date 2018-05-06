Review: Mason Ramsey ‘Famous’

100 % 100 Perfect Mason Ramsey has pounced on Kanye's recent demise to become the biggest artist of the 21st century. 10

Mason Ramsey, more affectionately known as the Walmart yodel kid, has taken advantage of his explosive viral success and released his debut single, rather fittingly titled ‘Famous’.

Over the course of the past few weeks, Mason Ramsey has stolen his way into the hearts of the public, with his rendition of Hank Williams’ ‘Lovesick Blues’ in an Illinois Walmart toe-tapping its way into the international hall of fame for meme-orabilia. The success of the hand-held footage of Mason’s local performance has seen him shoot to internet fame, appearing on the Ellen Show, sang at the legendary country venue the Grand Ole Opry, and even took to the stage at one of the world’s most star-studded festivals, Coachella, cementing him as a legend of our times.

The announcement of the 11 year old’s debut single was probably greeted with groans that wanted an end to his illustrious yodelling, perhaps expecting the release to be a cover of ‘Lovesick Blues’. However, Mason Ramsey has come out all guns blazing with a genuine serious attempt at starting a genuine career in country music. Possibly disappointingly he refrains from his yodelling, yet his stripped back acoustic country anthem thrives upon his soothing and heartfelt vocal performance. In what is a song that is genuinely nice to listen to, believe it or not, Mason clocks into an adolescent Taylor Swift vibe in his easy listening debut. A tender love song that opens with the innocent line “It’s pretty cool to be on TV”, ‘Famous’ taps into all the endearing qualities of a cutesy country boy whilst actually offering one of the catchiest choruses of the year.

‘Famous’ will have everyone grabbing a cowboy hat and pulling on their leather cowboy boots, with crowds sure to be calling Mason Ramsey “sweet daaAaaAAaaaAdy” for a long time to come.

‘Famous’ is available now via Atlantic.