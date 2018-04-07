Review: John Legend feat. BloodPop – ‘A Good Night’

80 % 80 Romantic John Legend's ode to the night he met his wife, Chrissy Teigen, is a funky, feel-good dance hit which puts his loving croons to good effect. 8

Fresh off the success of his steampunk take on Jesus Christ Superstar, John Legend has returned to a more familiar territory with his latest track, ‘A Good Night’. It may only be April, but this rhythmic dance hit may just be the feel-good song of the summer.

The best way of describing this track is simply coolness personified. From the first groovy guitar riff to the rumbling bass line and the opening croons of Legend, this track will have you bobbing along from the get-go. Fundamental to this track are the lyrics and subject – it is effectively a funky sonnet. Purportedly about the night he met his wife Chrissy Teigen, Legend shows that he is undeniably the Shakespeare of R&B as he warbles about what was clearly ‘love at first sight’. Elements of the song will make you cringe, most notably when Legend sings of thinking about being ‘ready to meet your momma’ but on the whole, the track is a heart-warming jam.

For BloodPop, this is another notch on what is becoming a quietly impressive resume. The list of collaborators who he has so far worked with is star-studded: Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and HAIM have all enlisted the 27-year old’s services in the past year. ‘A Good Night’ is nothing out of the ordinary, but in this case, that is no problem. Legend’s vocals are front and centre and the accompanying beat is enough to elevate this to summer hit status. Expect to see this soar up the charts; I have a feeling you’ll be hearing it for some time to come.

‘A Good Night’ is out now via Columbia Records