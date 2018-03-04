80 % 80 Catchy Blossoms return with another display of upbeat indie-pop that only leaves us wanting more. 8

Blossoms have released their new song ‘I Can’t Stand It’, the first glimpse of their upcoming second album which was announced with the release of this single. Following on from their self-titled debut album in 2016, the indie rockers have finally returned after a two-year absence with a song that proves they’re out to pick up exactly from where they left off.

The quintet are originally from Stockport and, quite probably as a result of their close proximity to Manchester, have adopted and revitalised the Britpop sound. ‘I Can’t Stand It’, much like the band’s previous work, merges a youthful energy with the classic indie-pop sound of the ‘90s. The instinctive groove and boppy beat can only force your hopes up for Blossoms’ upcoming second album Cool Like You which is expected to be released on April 27th. Lead singer Tom Ogden croons in his distinctive fashion over arguably one of the band’s catchiest melodies. The track bursts straight into first gear with the deep bass being overlapped with the synth-like chimes that have become rather emblematic of the band. Ogden also took to Twitter to say “it’s one of my favourite tunes we’ve ever done!” and I’m sure a lot of fans will take the same stance.

Debuting the song on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show last Thursday, the four-piece have yet again drawn up huge anticipation, with fans hoping they can replicate the success of the likes of ‘Charlemagne’, ‘Honey Sweet’ and ‘Getaway’. With ‘I Can’t Stand It’ they definitely have lived up to expectation, and the strength of this latest single bodes well for what’s to come. To only further increase the hype, they also announced a set of UK tour dates, as well as the track listing for the second album which is as follows:

‘There’s A Reason Why’

‘I Can’t Stand It’

‘Cool Like You’

‘Unfaithful’

‘Stranger Still’

‘How Long Will This Last’

‘Between The Eyes’

‘I Just Imagined You’

‘Giving Up The Ghost’

‘Lying Again’

‘Love Talk’

‘I Can’t Stand It’ is out now via Virgin EMI Records