Review: Kojo Funds feat. RAYE – ‘Check’

100 % 100 Superb This London-based collaboration is an absolute banger, perfectly utilising the classic '7 Days' intro with an Afrobeat/R&B fusion. 10

Kojo Funds is on somewhat of a hot streak. The 23-year-old Londoner has released a string of bangers, with each one surpassing its predecessor for views and listens, catapulting him to the forefront of the UK Afrobeat scene. His collaborator, RAYE, also hails from London and has also experienced a rapid rise to prominence with her sweet soulful vocals in increasingly high demand.

‘Check’ is a sultry, smooth fusion of R&B and Afrobeat. Utilising the classic guitar chords of Craig David’s legendary ‘7 Days’, it’s an immensely catchy piece of urban perfection. RAYE’s soulful vocals intertwine perfectly with the confident swagger of Kojo Funds who playfully raps “All the way to Fernando/You wanna be my Nintendo.” The track perfectly showcases the versatility of both artists. Kojo can transition between grimy rap and a surprisingly soulful croon whilst RAYE also demonstrates that she can do more than just lay down a hook, as she delivers a completely rapped verse. The use of the classic guitar twang from ‘7 Days’ is an extremely clever move as it adds sensuality to an already seductive track, headlined by the clear chemistry between the two lead artists.

In reviewing this track, I somehow managed to listen to it over twenty times in a loop, this being a testament to its enduring quality that I have yet to grow weary of it. ‘Check’ also highlights the superlative nature of the London music scene, which seems to have impressive artists spilling out from every borough. This track is certain to enjoy chart success and it would be of little surprise to see it join both artists’ previous tracks in going viral. This promises to be a big year for Kojo Funds, who along with releasing even more music, is set to perform at Wireless Festival in his home city. I’m sure not alone in looking forward to whatever he does next.

‘Check’ is out now via Atlantic Records