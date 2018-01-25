Review: Cashmere Cat ft. Major Lazer and Tory Lanez – ‘Miss You’

80 % 80 Tropical Cashmere Cat produces another banger with 'Miss You', a floor-filling dance collaboration with Tory Lanez and Major Lazer. 8

Cashmere Cat, the Norwegian DJ and producer, has flown under the radar in recent years, quietly producing a slew of successful singles with superstar features from the likes of Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Camila Cabello to name just a few. ‘Miss You’ is his most recent effort, collaborating for a third time with Canadian R&B star Tory Lanez and for the first time with popular DJ trio, Major Lazer.

The combination of two of music’s biggest producers – with the added vocals of a rising R&B star – has been hotly anticipated for some time, with all parts of the production dropping teasers in the months leading up to its release. The finished product does not disappoint. ‘Miss You’ expertly balances the falsetto of Lanez with a sparse, tropical beat which builds to the sort of EDM drop which will delight club-goers all over the country. It is the vocals of Lanez which make this track, seemingly able to evoke the deepest of emotions with every line he sings.

The star power of the track is further enhanced by the surprise news that the lyrics were penned by Ed Sheeran, who it seems is destined to have some sort of influence over every inch of the charts. Cashmere Cat has only released one album and a handful of singles yet has enjoyed remarkable success with almost all. It seems inevitable that this collaboration will continue this trend and it would be little surprise to soon see ‘Miss You’ sandwiched between Ed Sheeran tracks in the Top 40.

‘Miss You’ is out now via Mad Love/Interscope Records