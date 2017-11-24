Review: Dua Lipa – ‘New Rules (Initial Talk Remix)’

100 % 100 Wackadoodah The 80s get new rules. 10

How do you make the best pop song of 2017 even better? Remix it to make it sound like it came from the 80s.

Initial Talk’s deliciously nostalgic remix of Dua Lipa‘s ‘New Rules’ started life as a YouTube video, but 598,978 views later, it’s earned an official single release and pride of place on this week’s New Music Friday playlist. Inspired by Stacey Q’s ‘Two of Hearts’, the remix screams 1980s by pitching Lipa’s vocals against fizzing synth and a intensely danceable beat. Close your eyes and imagine yourself on an 80s club dancefloor; open them to watch the grainy music video, with footage taken from a long-forgotten Miss Teen Canada pageant.

This bizarre albeit wonderful experience is best summed by YouTube commenter ‘E.B’. “Wackadoodah, this singer is really ahead of [her]time. It’s very rare to hear a women singing strong and independently about a man. What will this mean for the decade of 1990?”. Dua’s ‘New Rules’ are reaching further than we could have imagined.

Dua Lipa’s ‘New Rules (Initial Talk Remix)’ is out now via Warner Music