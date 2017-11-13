Review: The Wombats – ‘Lemon to a Knife Fight’

80 % 80 Enjoyable The Wombats return with a track that successfully picks up from where they left off, and reminds fans of what they've been missing. 8

Having recently confirmed the full details of their fourth studio album, Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, The Wombats have also given fans a taste of what’s to come with new single ‘Lemon to a Knife Fight.’

The hugely successful 2015 album Glitterbug propelled the indie-rockers to a cult-like status that had so far eluded them, seeing them sell out headline shows at Alexandra Palace as well as consistently drawing hordes of millennials to their ever-vivacious festival sets. With the anticipation for the new album clear to see, it really feels like now is the time for the trio to cash in on their growing fan base by hitting us with an album soaked in the emotion and energy that we have come to lust for. ‘Lemon to a Knife Fight’ definitely does not disappoint.

Kicking off with the instantly recognisable indie pop guitar and lead vocalist Mathew Murphy’s distinctive voice the listener is grabbed by the collar and forced to take notice of a band who seem to be entering their prime. Soaked in emotion, the lyrics offer a melancholy that has become deeply associated with The Wombats, but successfully aligns it with the up-tempo, dance-inducing indie beat that is fit to take this once overlooked band to mainstream stardom.

The Wombats are finally gaining the recognition they deserve, and if ‘Lemon to a Knife Fight’ is anything to go by, they seem fully intent on grabbing the limelight with both hands.

‘Lemon to a Knife Fight’ is available now via Bright Antenna