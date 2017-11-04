Read more
The Edge
You are at:»»Review: Waterparks – ‘Blonde’
Matt Waterhouse

Review: Waterparks – ‘Blonde’

0
By on Records, Singles
100%
100
Bold

They're still catchy as all hell, but damn, Entertainment's first effort marks the first in what I can only call, Waterparks: All Glowed Up.

  • 10

After supporting acclaimed rock band All Time Low on tour this year and embarking on several of their own sold-out shows on the back of debut album, Double Dare, Waterparks have been propelled sky-high into the pop-punk stratosphere. And, with the announcement of their upcoming sophomore album, Entertainment, and new single ‘Blonde,’ the Houston-born trio aren’t looking to slow down anytime soon.

“I used to crave a getaway, now I don’t wanna leave” frontman Awsten Knight’s vocals spiral, harking back to 2016’s ‘Crave’ in a lyric-heavy track that winds up reeking of the old-school emo glory days headed by bands like Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance. Puncturing the song’s drum-leaden hooks, Knight’s voice seems a little unhinged – and in all the best ways. Words are both sung and spat, and anything tender that earmarked Double Dare has long been dropped by the roadside.

We’ve hit a new era of Waterparks: if Double Dare’s ‘Stupid For You’ heralds their saccharine range, Entertainment’s ‘Blonde’ sets it alight and sends it spiraling.

‘Blonde’ is out now via Equal Vision Records

Share.

About Author

avatar

Third year Film and English student living in D.C., self-proclaimed go-to Edge expert on Cloverfield, Fall Out Boy, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Loves mostly those three things.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply