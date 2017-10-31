Review: Post Malone – ‘Candy Paint’

80 % 80 Refreshing The light and simple composition is easy on the ear, and catchy melodies have made this track one of Post's best. 8

It’s not often a song in a movie steals the show. We saw it with ‘Purple Lamborghini’ and ‘Heathens’ in Suicide Squad, and now we’re witnessing it again with Post Malone‘s single, ‘Candy paint’. Originally part of the soundtrack for the Fate of the Furious, it’s been re-released as a single (the hit ‘rockstar‘ being the other) in anticipation of his upcoming album, Beerbongs and Bentleys.

The track has a clean, mellow feel to it thanks to the simple and minimalist composition – it’s definitely not the heavy, hispanic rap synonymous with The Fast and the Furious. Post has very much carved out a place in hip-hop in terms of his style, and I’m glad he didn’t feel the need to adapt to fit in with the movie – In fact, ‘Candy Paint’ would not be out of place on his quadruple platinum album Stoney. Flexing wealth is becoming more and more common in hip-hop and ‘Candy Paint’ is no exception. The chorus makes references to “Lambo doors” and the “candy paint” of luxury cars. Of course, Post puts his own spin on the lyrics, complete with references to The Office’s Michael Scott and clever wordplay, which we have come to expect in the majority of his tracks.

Post has seen unparalleled success this year and as the 5th most popular artist on Spotify, he shows no sign of slowing up anytime soon. The rapper seems to have found the winning formula when it comes to style, and I’m eager to see the new music on his fast approaching new album.

‘Candy Paint’ is out now via Republic Records