Review: The Killers – ‘Run For Cover’

80 % 80 Glorious A fifth number one album seems dead certain for the Vegas rock legends. 8

Although The Killers hail from the dusty rock haven of Las Vegas Nevada, us Brits have always had a soft spot for Brandon Flowers and co. All four of their albums – and both of Flowers’ solo efforts – have reached Number 1 in the Official Charts, while ‘Mr Brightside’ has been crowned “Song of the Noughties” by many critics including XFM and Absolute Radio. Embraced by the masses at this year’s British Summertime, it’s clear The Killers have found a second home here across the pond.

Ahead of their upcoming fifth album Wonderful Wonderful dropping in September, their latest single ‘Run For Cover’ twinges with nostalgia for the wonder of their previous work. Bristling with a restlessness akin to their 2005 crowning glory, the single allows the guitar to sing in a foot-tapping glory harking back to 2008’s Day & Age and their legendary debut Hot Fuss. It follows June’s first single ‘The Man’, which showcased The Killers’ modern funkier edge; if these first two examples are anything to go by, Wonderful Wonderful is sure to live up to its name and score Flowers an impressive seventh Number 1 album in the UK.

Wonderful Wonderful is released on September 22nd via Island