Review: Wolf Alice – ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’

80 % 80 Atmospheric Light and sweet, yet catchy. A contrast from their previous single, it hints at great range from their upcoming album. 8

The North London rockers’ follow up single to ‘Yuk Foo’ couldn’t sound more different to its sarcastic and intense precursor, with this probably coming as a relief to the more tame-eared fans. ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ is the second track released from Wolf Alice‘s upcoming album Visions Of A Lifetime (out Sept 29th) and sees a return of the ethereal tone which dominated 2016‘s My Love Is Cool.

The synth sound of the instrumentals is a little reminiscent of The 1975 yet works perfectly with Ellie Roswell’s sultry voice which stops the song from sounding like every other electro-indie record. While some of the verses could seem more like a filler around the chorus than stand-alone lyrics, Ellie’s voice works beautifully to build the emotion which explodes in the captivating chorus. The core of the track lies in the beautifully lonely lyric “What if it’s not made for me?/ Love” which proves Wolf Alice haven’t lost any of the fragility that made their last album so special. The song is sweet if nothing more and is perfect for pining after someone you love on summer evenings.

‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ differs massively from ‘Yuk Foo’ but this is not to Wolf Alice’s disadvantage – it hints at the great range we can hopefully expect to see on their upcoming album, Visions Of A Lifetime.

‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ is out now via Dirty Hit