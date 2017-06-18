Review: Duke Dumont & Gorgon City feat. Naations – ‘Real Life’

60 % 60 Unexceptional Fresh summer offerings from two huge dance acts, but not the iconic anthem that will define this year's Ibiza season. 6

It’s summertime and that means it’s time for Duke Dumont to reappear with some beach rave-appropriate anthems. This time he teams up with Gorgon City for ‘Real Life,’ an uber-cool disco-inspired track that will doubtless be played relentlessly at novelty Ibiza club gigs which people who probably don’t know an awful lot about the music flock to, ensuring they’re seen on camera swaying from side to side to this relatively steady beat.

The crash of drums over the muffled piano hook at the very start of the track misled me slightly as I braced myself to exclaim how happy I was that this would be a garage anthem, however, it soon settled into a brilliantly bassy number, so initial disappointment was quickly appeased. ‘Real Life’ screams summer, with its slow beat and rise of low bass notes into a catchy piano segment, culminating in a soulful chorus, fuelled by the wonderfully well matched vocals of Nat Dunn of Australian duo Naations.

‘Real Life’ is a funky little floorfiller but after a few listens, as much as I find it enjoyable and experience a little sparkle every time it’s played, I can’t say it’s overly memorable – this could well play into the track’s favour, but it lacks a little distinct something. Nonetheless, the track does carry a real warmth that will without doubt be shared with countless other ravers over the summer period.

‘Real Life’ is out now via Virgin EMI