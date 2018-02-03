Rewind: Bon Jovi – Slippery When Wet

A delve into all things 1980s would not be complete without acknowledging bona fide arena rockers, Bon Jovi. After two successful albums, they returned in 1986 with their most notable work, Slippery When Wet. Named after the band’s trip to a strip club (pretty rockstar stuff), it features major hits like ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’, ‘You Give Love A Bad Name’ and ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’, in a record which can only be described as a brilliant cliché. With a vocal power unparalleled, the electric guitar laden tracks configure 10 songs which somehow manage to sound all the same but somewhat different at the same time. Although not the crème de la crème of songwriting, it’s undeniable that Slippery When Wet’s most biggest tracks are some of the biggest out there in general. I don’t think I’ve ever been to a house party where ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ hasn’t been played. It’s definitely one of those intergenerational tracks which won’t be going anywhere soon. It isn’t the 80s if there isn’t any cheese and Bon Jovi definitely supply us with more than enough. Named the top selling album of 1987 by Billboard, Slippery When Wet is the most important pop rock record of the decade.

Slippery When Wet was released in 1986 via Vertigo Records