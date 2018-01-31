Rewind: Guns N’ Roses – Appetite for Destruction

There hasn’t been an album in history that has changed the game quite like Appetite for Destruction, the magnum opus of hard rock legends Guns N’ Roses. A drug fuelled, sex addicted, no holds barred boot through the door, Appetite opens at 11 and closes somewhere off the scale. There simply is not a collection of songs in the history of rock n’ roll that can hold a candle to the album; hits like ‘It’s So Easy’, ‘Mr Brownstone’ and ‘Nightrain’ still stand among the band’s best songs. Each bad-ass, bombastic and brilliant in their own right. And those are just a sampling of the album’s supporting players. Appetite has spawned huge milestones in rock like ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, perhaps the finest opening track of all time, ‘Paradise City’, a sweetly constructed feel-good hit which surpasses any “banger” in the charts these days, and, of course, ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’, the band’s most iconic song, a riff everyone knows and chorus everyone loves to sing along to, simply put, it’s songwriting perfection. And just when Appetite can’t get any better, the behemoth ‘Rocket Queen’ rips forth and closes out the album in truly thunderous style. Appetite for Destruction started out as a statement from a group of hungry upstarts and became a legacy, it’s the finest album in the history of rock and roll.

Appetite For Destruction was released in 1987 via Geffen Records