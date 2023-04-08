Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation ALBUM REVIEW: ‘A perfect addition to your playlist’

100 % 100 Incredible The best album so far from Miley Cyrus, showcasing her emotions from her past relationship. Feel good music, perfect to add to your playlists this summer! 10

Miley Cyrus has been known to release music that takes fans on a journey, and her latest album Endless Summer Vacation isn’t any different. The album, which came out in March, has been received with mixed feelings, but overall, it’s a step up from her last album, showing her growth as an artist.

The album comprises 14 tracks, with ‘Flowers’ being one that is tailor-made to fit the Summer theme. From the title of the album to the tracks’ titles, Miley creates an immersive environment that will leave you feeling like you’re spending your summer on a beach. The album is a fusion of pop, rock, and country, creating a unique sound, relatable to a wide audience.

One of the standout tracks on the album is ‘Jaded.’ The track’s opening chords are haunting and set the mood for what’s about to come. The song is an ode to a past relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, that ended badly, and Miley’s vocals perfectly capture the heartbreak that comes with a breakup. The lyrics are relatable, and the chorus is catchy, making the track a definite crowd-pleaser.

‘Muddy Feet’ is another track that’s sure to catch your ear. The track, featuring vocals from Australian singer/songwriter Sia, is a hybrid of pop and rock, and Miley’s powerful vocals shine throughout. The track is about describing her cheating ex-lover, telling him to ‘get the f*ck out of my house with that sh*t’. The lyrics show her anger, in this melodic masterpiece. The anthemic chorus is sure to get stuck in your head, and it’s a no-brainer that the track is a fan favorite as well as mine.

While ‘Jaded’ and ‘Muddy Feet’ are my favorite tracks on the album, the other songs are just as impressive. ‘Wanderlust’ and ‘River’ are perfect Summer songs, producing pure, catchy, joyful beats that transport you to a beach, and make you feel nothing else but present in the moment. ‘Broken Bottles’ is another track that stands out, and Miley’s introspective lyrics fit the mood of the song.

One of the album’s highlights is Miley’s willingness to experiment with different sounds, and it’s evident on Endless Summer Vacation that Miley manages to showcase her range, versatility and talents as an artist as she enters this new era of her music career, and new personal relationship with former musician Maxx Morando. There’s so much to expect from Miley Cyrus, so it’s always best to expect the unexpected from the ‘Can’t Be Tamed’ superstar.

In conclusion, Endless Summer Vacation is another solid album from Miley Cyrus. The album’s standout tracks ‘Jaded’ and ‘Muddy Feet’ are evidence of Miley’s growth as an artist. The album’s unique sound and Summer theme make it a perfect addition to your playlist.

Endless Summer Vacation is out now via Columbia Records. You can listen to ‘Flowers’ here:

