The Edge’s Top Albums of 2020: #2 – Creeper’s ‘Sex, Death and the Infinite Void’

Very few bands can successfully pull off a near-total reinvention, but Creeper took this idea, laughed directly in its face, and provided us with one of the best albums of 2020 without even breaking a sweat.

Sex, Death and the Infinite Void is a masterclass in reinvention. Southampton’s homegrown rockers Creeper maintained that cutting, dark, punk style that made them so popular to begin with, while beautifully sanding down the points of their fangs with that Americana sound. ‘Anabelle’, ‘Cyanide’ and ‘Be My End’ still hit just as hard as they did on release week, and with time, sleeper hits like ‘Napalm Girls’ and ‘Paradise’ have continued to age like a fine french claret.

Though Creeper’s album tour was sadly staked in the heart, for many, Sex, Death and the Infinite Void was the chilling soundtrack to a tumultuous year, and more than earned its place among our favourite albums of 2020.

Sex, Death and the Infinite Void is available to listen to now via Roadrunner Records. Check out the music video for ‘Cyanide’ below.

