The Edge’s Top Albums of 2020: #3 – Fontaines D.C.’s ‘A Hero’s Death’

As the Irish band’s sophomore album, Fontaines D.C.‘s A Hero’s Death is a masterpiece. Gaining 5-stars on The Edge, it was one of the most well-respected releases of last year. The album captured every aspect of the band which fans love and included a few surprises.

As a result, it is no shock that A Hero’s Death is featuring on this list. Filled with head-bang-worthy tracks like its title-track, ‘A Hero’s Death’, and ‘Televised Mind’, there are also some absolute, underrated beauties, such as ‘Oh Such a Spring’, which will get any listener in their feelings. And who could forget ‘I Don’t Belong’ – the most flawless opening track which captures the mood of the album completely.

If you’re a fan of Fontaines D.C., A Hero’s Death expands upon your expectations to include some hidden beauties. And if you’re not a fan, Grian Chatten’s vocals within tracks like ‘You Said’ should be enough to win you over.

A Hero’s Death is available to listen to now via Partisan Records. Check out the video for ‘A Hero’s Death’ below.

Wanna get a taste of the best music of this year? Check out our best of 2020 playlist down below!