The Edge’s Top Albums of 2020: #6 – IDLES’ ‘Ultra Mono’

Following on from their 2018 breakthrough Joy As An Act of Resistance, it was hard to imagine that IDLES could make something just as monumental again. But with Ultra Mono, the Bristol punks did it all again, with a monumental release that took their new-post-punk sound miles further, without losing their typical charm.

The music was more experimental, developed to a new maturity without compromising the cutting sarcasm that makes them so great. The force of the album fluctuated between the low-energy, poignant ‘A Hymn’ to the damningly loud ‘Model Village’, settling at its best with ‘Grounds’ – a true exhibition of the band they were becoming. It’s no surprise that the album has made it to our Top 10 list!

It also saw them team up with a host of guests, from Jehnny Beth on the rage-fueled ‘Ne Touche Pas Moi’, and Warren Ellis of Bad Seed fame picking up the backing vocals on ‘Grounds’. Arguably one of the most loveable punk bands in Britain today, IDLES went above and beyond on Ultra Mono – so keep your fingers crossed that live shows go ahead; because this won’t be a tour to miss.

Ultra Mono is available to listen to now via Partisan Records. Check out the single ‘Mr. Motivator’ below.

