Albums of the Year 2019: #3 Tyler, the Creator – IGOR

Next up on our roundup of 2019’s biggest albums, we have Tyler, the Creator’s masterpiece IGOR. This was one of the most highly-anticipated releases of the year and as the reviews came rolling in, it was increasingly clear that it had lived up to, even smashed, every expectation that fans have set. Tyler, The Creator has made an even bigger name for himself in 2019 by creating one of the most memorable records of the year, two years after his iconic album, Flower Boy. Debuting at number one on the Billboard 200, this was Tyler’s first time topping the album charts, and became a critically and commercially appreciated highlight of 2019.

IGOR demonstrates a number of genres, from R&B and rap to funk, coming together to create a rich piece of music, full of synth and laid-back vocals. Emotionally, IGOR is both dark and romantic, following an emotional narrative throughout that reminds listeners of the raw lyrics on Flower Boy. So, it’s no surprise that IGOR has topped a who variety of ‘Best of 2019’ lists, even being cited by some as one of the best albums of the decade. It also got him nominated for a Grammy this year.

IGOR is definitely one of The Edge favourites of last year, and it comes as a shock to no one that our readers and writers voted it on to our top ten list.

Tyler, The Creator’s IGOR is available via Columbia Records.