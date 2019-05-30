Review: Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

100 % 100 Unapologetically somber Lewis Capaldi has produced an album that is so raw in content yet so comforting to listen to - he is nothing short of a musical genius. 10

Lewis Capaldi has delivered to us in his debut album an enchanting collection of songs offering a combination of both anguish and love, and there is no doubt that we are all fans. Forget the title, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent is anything but.

Capaldi set the scene for what was to come with his three previously released singles, ‘Grace’, ‘Someone You Loved’ and ‘Hold Me While You Wait’. Each song became incredibly popular and instantly earned their place in many people’s music libraries. With each single relating to heartache and loss, Capaldi seems to show us a new level of vulnerability and fragility with each new release, making fans fall deeper in love with his music, and increasing his iconic public image even further.

Alongside the three singles, nine other songs are on offer – including contributions from his previously released EPs, each telling a new story and each shedding more light on both pain and recovery in the wake of love; something that can be magical yet soul destroying. With 42 minutes of uninterrupted audible genius, the album is a perfect listen for almost any mood, from belting it out on a car journey, to listening to it when you are sad or stressed from exams.

Commenting on the album, Capaldi is keen to be honest and say that whilst others may claim recording your first album is a beautiful experience, he felt quite the opposite. Describing the experience as both “boring” and “stressful”, Capaldi has been criticised for producing equally boring music which leaves listeners feeling nothing short of quite low. However, this criticism is widely disputed by critics and fans who praise his ability to turn his seemingly brutal experiences into perfect melodies that are relatable to those who choose to listen. And whilst media outlets have expressed both interest and adoration of the album title, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, Capaldi has said himself that as he looks back, he perhaps might not have chosen such a “stupid” title. Despite this, the name is popular particularly with students, who find it dazzlingly relatable, especially during exam season. Perhaps most unique about his work is that Capaldi is the lead song-writer on every song and whilst this could explain why his experience of the album production was less enjoyable than others, his work is authentically his, making both the album, and him, more likeable.

On this note, it can be argued that some of Capaldi’s success can be attributed to his iconic presence in the media. Whilst his music is laced with sadness, his persona is a hilarious mix of familiar Scottish banter and strikingly honest remarks. As he becomes even more sensational with every social media post, his following, and therefore fanbase, is constantly growing.

Capaldi is a thoroughly charismatic bloke with a beautiful album that even those who haven’t experienced similar levels of emotional pain can relate to, making it both a success for fans and critics who choose to explore all the dimensions it has to offer.

Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent is available now via Vertigo Berlin.