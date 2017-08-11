Review: The Sherlocks – Live For The Moment

80 % 80 Absolute Belter It's everything you could ask for from a debut album. 8

The Sherlocks have been stamping their mark all over the indie music scene in the last few years, and are now finally releasing their long-anticipated debut album, Live For The Moment. The Sheffield four piece has been relentlessly touring the UK in recent years; following a sell-out UK tour last September, the lads have been unstoppable. Signed to Infectious Music (the same label as Alt-J, DMA’s, Bloc Party), they’ve acted as the main support for both Kings of Leon and Richard Ashcroft during their arena tours. The band have been tipped as the next Arctic Monkeys, having been the first unsigned band to sell out their local venue – The Sheffield Leadmill – since them. However, although influences can be identified on the album, The Sherlocks are determined to make their own unique mark on the British music scene.

The 12 track album begins with single ‘Will You Be There?’ which, having already reached No.1 in the vinyl single charts, is a strong start to Live For The Moment. Whilst lyrically simple, the music speaks for itself in telling the listener exactly what the band is about: an exciting, bold drum, relentless guitar riffs, strong bass and a raw, powerful voice, all tied together in a vulnerable harmony.

‘Live for the Moment’, the album’s titular track, epitomises exactly what the band are doing: enjoying where they are now. “So please don’t try and run before you can walk/and don’t jump the gun” highlights their journey so far – enjoying touring and playing music at every opportunity, before the right label has finally helped them head towards their next milestone: recording an album. The song has been remarkably successful for the band in the short time it has been out, with Greg James of Radio 1 making it his tune of the week. The rise and fall of the melody with only the bass carrying the build reminds me of the circa-2005 indie era, promising something familiar yet fresh.

However, the album isn’t all fast-paced guitar riffs with chant-able lyrics; Live For The Moment has given the boys an opportunity to portray a more vulnerable version of themselves, which becomes apparent as the album progresses. Both ‘Was It Really Worth It?’ and ‘Turn The Clock’ showcase the raw sound of Kieran Crook’s vocals, and hint at his ability to control a room with his enchanting lyrics.

‘Motions’ begins with a sound echoing that of The Kooks (circa Inside in/Inside Out) and builds into a simple, yet upbeat melody that their fans should go mad for. The chorus – “So, tell me all your problems/I’ve been longing to solve them” – is one which can already be heard being chanted at Reading and Leeds with just as much feeling as any of the singles would be.

Overall, the album is an amazing debut for The Sherlocks, and fans will not be let down by the release. The sound epitomises indie guitar music made popular by The Libertines and Arctic Monkeys. If you have seen the band live before then there will definitely be a few tracks you recognise, but there is still plenty of fresh and exciting material to enjoy. I cannot wait to see where The Sherlocks go from here.

Live For The Moment is out on August 18th via Infectious Music.