This Week In Records (02/07/2021) – Billie Eilish, Lauran Hibberd and Parcels

This week sees the highly anticipated release of Billie Eilish’s new album, as well as other stellar tracks from the likes of Lauran Hibberd, Parcels and Chartreuse.

Track of the Week: Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

‘Happier Than Ever’ is the title track from Billie Eilish‘s second album Happier Than Ever, and shows a different side to the usually quietly-spoken artist. The track starts out as a soft ballad, with a simple acoustic guitar and Eilish singing about being “happier than ever” when away from a certain person. However, it is the break halfway through the track that makes it a standout. The acoustic guitar begins to build into an electric one as Eilish sings about the breakdown of her relationship, finally screaming “you made me hate this city” as the track erupts into an epic rock ballad. In the Spotify storyline for ‘Happier Than Ever’, Eilish detailed how she “wanted to get those screams out for a long time” – it sure feels good to finally hear her belt.

‘Happier Than Ever’ is available to listen now via Darkroom / Interscopre Records. Watch the video here:

Lauran Hibberd – Goober

Goober is Lauran Hibberd‘s last “baby step” before her debut album, and shows the full extent of her potential. The EP is a witty, punchy 19 minutes of relatable indie-pop fun. Opening track ‘Bleugh’ sets the tone, as Hibberd delivers lyrics about obsessing over someone that you really shouldn’t, in a speak-singing style. Other tracks like ‘How Am I Still Alive?’, featuring Lydia Night of The Regrettes, take a grungier look at the boredom of everyday life. The EP closes with the slower tune ‘You Never Looked So Cool’, a laidback track which seems to lose some of the sarcasm from earlier, in place of genuine awe at a person.

Goober is out now via eOne Music UK. Listen here:

Parcels – ‘Comingback’

Parcels‘ music never fails to put a smile on anyone’s face, and their latest track ‘Comingback’ is no exception. It features some of the most complex instrumentation to be seen from the band thus far, meaning that something new is discovered upon each listen. ‘Comingback’ is a joyous release that will no doubt be added on to many summer playlists.

‘Comingback’ is out now via Because Music. Watch the video below:

Chartreuse – ‘Things Are Changing Too Quickly’

Soulful Black Country-based band Chartreuse‘s latest single ‘Things Are Changing Too Quickly’ is a melancholic exploration of the passing of time. The merging of soul, indie, jazz, and folk are what make Chartreuse so hard to pin down, yet it is this merging of genres which gives their music an unidentifiable edge. Perhaps it’s the hazy lyrics or the blissful harmonies from alternating singers Michael Wagstaff and Harriet Wilson, but there’s something about this track that hits a special place in your soul.

‘Things Are Changing Too Quickly’ is out now. Watch the video here:

