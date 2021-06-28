This Week In Records (28/06/2021) – beabadoobee, SAULT and Doja Cat

This week sees another exciting mix of releases, including indie bangers from beabadoobee via her EP Our Extended Play, and poignant tracks from mysterious collective SAULT on their latest album Nine.

Track of the Week: beabadoobee – ‘Cologne’

An honest song about wanting to be loved and finding the beauty in yourself, ‘Cologne’ is the second track off of beabadoobee’s latest EP, Our Extended Play. ‘Cologne’ was produced by Matt Healy and George Daniel of The 1975, with Healy also accredited as a writer on the song. The influences from The 1975 are clear, who have been long-time collaborators with beabadoobee, yet there is also a new maturity to this track which we haven’t seen from the singer before – an openness to honesty, and a new grittiness in style. The lyric “I hate what this song is about” stands out, as the singer seems to cringe at her own openness about the subject matter. However, there is nothing cringe-worthy in the music, as the track breaks down into a grainy, rocky ending to signify the confusion of feelings. ‘Cologne’ is an exciting new step for an artist who has, thus far, stuck to the familiar.

‘Cologne’ is available to listen to on Our Extended Play, out now on Dirt Hit. Watch the video here:

SAULT – Nine

In 2019, mysterious collective SAULT dropped their debut single ‘We Are The Sun’ into the world. Nothing was known about the band, and nothing much still is; yet, they continue to amaze with their poignant music. Nine is the group’s fifth album, and is mysterious as ever – it is only available for 99 days online – perhaps as a pointed message towards the fragility of streaming platforms.

The album is politically charged and soulfully crafted, with a focus on the contrast between injustice and love: ‘London’ questions the cyclical nature of inequality, subtly using the melody of ‘Auld Lang Syne’ to contrast the issue of gang violence against a message of love. On the other hand, the ending segment of the album is full of more hopeful messages. Tracks like ‘9’ sing of being “made of love”, while ‘Light’s in Your Hands’ uses a gospel-like quality to bring about an optimistic ending. Nine is yet another brilliant release from the group – make sure you listen to it sooner rather than later, before it disappears!

Nine is out now via Forever Living Originals. Listen to it here:

Doja Cat – ‘I Don’t Do Drugs’

Doja Cat is arguably one of the biggest artists in the world right now, so it’s no surprise that her latest album Planet Her is star-studded with big features. ‘I Don’t Do Drugs’ is one such track, which features Ariana Grande in a sweet R&B style. ‘I Don’t Do Drugs’ is about the addictive nature of love, and the choice to include Grande here is perfect; Doja Cat’s vocals intertwine with Grande’s perfectly. The track is as addictive as its lyrics say it is.

‘I Don’t Do Drugs’ is available to listen to via Kemosabe Records / RCA Records. Listen here:

WILLOW – ‘Lipstick’

Child popstar turned pop-punk reviver WILLOW has released her second single ‘Lipstick’ off of her upcoming album Lately I Feel Everything. While not as memorable as ‘transparent soul’, ‘Lipstick’ is another opportunity for WILLOW to try her hand at pop-punk – and she does not disappoint. The singer shows off her vocals, belting out the lines “lipstick on a mirror, saying who you want to be” in a moment of self-identification. ‘Lipstick’ is a confident moment from WILLOW, as she spreads her wings into new territory.

‘Lipstick’ is out now via MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records. Listen here:

