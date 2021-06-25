Our Confidence Boost Playlist

Sometimes, you need a track that’s the perfect pick-me-up for when you’re feeling down. Everyone has that one banger that makes them feel absolutely invincible. We at the records section share some of our absolute favourite confidence boosting songs here!

Hard-Fi – ‘Living For The Weekend’

British indie-rockers Hard-Fi hopped onto the music scene in 2005 with their debut album Stars of CCTV. To this day, the album remains a fundamental part of the cross-over between indie and mainstream, as the track gained critical and chart success (although it somehow didn’t make it to number 1). ‘Living For The Weekend’ was the stand-out track for the band, coming shortly after their other popular tune ‘Hard To Beat’. ‘Living For The Weekend’ remains an ultimate party tune, using its fast-paced and almost disco-beat to get everyone moving. You’ve definitely been to parties and heard this played, but there’s nothing better than listening to it in the shower in the morning or before you are set to go out – honestly, it’s impossible to not want to start your day after listening. The title in itself proves its motivation, overtly stating that we’re all living and working for the weekend celebrations, which is mostly true. Pop this tune on and you’re set for a good time.

Katie Evans

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Girls in the Hood’

Honestly, any Meghan Thee Stallion song can easily be classed as a confidence booster, but ‘Girls in the Hood’ takes the cake. It’s a song that is literally focused on being your most badass, confident self, and not taking anyone else’s crap as you strut around doing your thing. With a heavy bass beat that hits just right, and Meghan’s cut-throat delivery and queen-like lyrics, it’s impossible to not listen to this song and feel like a million bucks. From the opening line ”Fuck being good I’m a bad bitch, I’m sick of motherfuckers tryna’ tell me how to live”, the energy is just utterly unmatched. The chorus, with it’s repeating line of ”I’m a hot girl, I do hot shit, spend his income, on my outfit, I don’t text quick, ‘cos I ain’t thirsty, these bitches mad-mad, they wanna hurt me” just EXUDES badass energy, and you can’t help but embody it whilst you’re dancing along. It’s my go-to pre-night-out song; it’s super hyped, almost as if Meghan herself is in the room with you, encouraging you to be your best self, or more simply, a bad bitch.

Alice Fortt

Lily Allen – ‘LDN’

As a huge Lily Allen fan, all of her tracks come as confidence boosts in one way or another. Whether Allen is stating her feminist viewpoint or telling you to love yourself, you can’t go wrong with putting a bit of Lily Allen on any time of day. Allen’s debut album Alright, Still (2006) holds some of my personal favourite confidence boost tracks of all time, yet it’s ‘LDN’ that really brings out the confidence in you. The track talks about everything London, exploring the city life as one that is crazy and hectic but that Allen herself couldn’t live without. Not only are the lyrics both witty and engaging, but the track’s sound also oozes friendliness and excitement. You can’t listen to it without smiling.

Katie Evans

MUNA – ‘Number One Fan’

MUNA‘s ‘Number One Fan’ is literally a song DESIGNED to hype you up. The titular number one fan is meant to be the listener themselves, with the song detailing manifesting a transformation into a more confident self. Opening on a verse that shows the narrator-singer at rock bottom, crying that ”nobody likes me and I’m gonna die alone”, the song is essentially a journey from utter self-deprecration into complete self-confidence. Emboldened by their renewed sense of self-love after an encounter ”in the mirror”, wherein they affirm to themselves that ”Oh my God like, I’m your number one fan, so iconic, so big, like stan, like”, they decide that they’re ”coming for everyone and coming on strong”, not letting the bastards get them down. It’s the perfect song to listen to when you’re feeling down on yourself, maybe after an argument with a friend or partner; it reminds you that even if no one else is your number one fan right now, you’re still your own number one.

Alice Fortt

Jamie xx ft. Yung Thug, Popcaan – ‘I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)’

The xx singer Jamie xx is probably best known in the mainstream for his collaborative track with American rapper Yung Thug and Jamaican singer Popcaan. ‘I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)’ states exactly what it aims to do through its title. While the track is totally different to Jamie xx’s usual works, there’s still an electronic presence running throughout which helps to make the rap-style track more appealing to everyone. If I’m getting ready to go out somewhere and I’m not sure if I actually want to go, I manage to convince myself just by putting this song on. ‘I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)’ is the best track to remind you to relax and have fun, and the soulful-rap-electro track is the best way to get yourself pumped for the day (or night) ahead.

Katie Evans

Natasha Bedingfield – ‘Unwritten’

Natasha Bedingfield‘s ‘Unwritten’ is one of those scream-it-to-the-heavens-on-a-rainy-day songs. You know, cinematic; it definitely gives me huge main character energy. That’s why it’s such a confidence booster; it makes anyone who’s listening to it feel like they’re at the very centre of the universe. Not to mention that the lyrics themselves are hugely empowering, encouraging the listener to let go of their past mistakes and simply ”feel the rain on your skin”. ‘Unwritten’ speaks of the beautiful, wondrous possibilities that lay out before you, emphasising that losing yourself in the past is a pointless gesture. It’s a good mind cleanser for those bad head days, when you just can’t break out of a mind fog; turn this on and everything else just washes away. Today, not yesterday, is ”where your book begins… the rest is still unwritten”.

Alice Fortt

The Struts – ‘Put Your Money On Me’

English rockers The Struts have made a name for themselves in recent years, travelling the world and building a huge presence in the United States, however, for me, it’s their debut album Everybody Wants (2016) that offers some of the most upbeat tracks I’ve ever known. Released when the band we reasonably new on the scene, Everybody Wants showcases the band’s excitement for a rock and roll lifestyle. ‘Put Your Money On Me’ uses frontman Luke Spiller’s Mercury-esque charm to bring you into a discussion of the life he wants, and one that by the end you kind of want too. The track is fast-paced and catchy, and really makes you want to walk down the street like every movie protagonist does when they’re happily skipping to work on a Monday morning. ‘Put Your Money On Me’ is the best song for when you really need some cheering up, as it’s confidence is infectious.

Katie Evans

Ariana Grande – ‘successful’

Ariana Grande’s ‘successful’ is my go-to breakout of the imposter syndrome song. Feeling like you’re not smart enough to be at uni, or that all your coursemates are way better at their modules than you are? Whack on ‘successful’ from Grande’s Sweetener album and you’ll be reminded that actually, you are in fact a qualified student who is entirely worthy of being here. You did get in, after all. Just let yourself vibe out to the soft beats and gleeful ‘I’m the best’ vibe of the song and the confidence will all rush back to you, probably within a few seconds of hearing the playfully empowering lyrics of the chorus: ”It feels so good to be so young and have this fun and be successful, yeah, I’m so successful!’.

Alice Fortt

Want to jam out to all these tunes? Check out our Confidence Boost playlist down below!