This Week In Records (21/06/2021) – Wet Leg, Griff and Diana Ross

Welcome back to another glorious week of music! This week had a little bit of old and a little bit of new, including a return from disco legend Diana Ross, and a debut from exciting new band Wet Leg.

Track of the Week: Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’

Isle Of Wight-based band Wet Leg made their debut this week with their track ‘Chaise Longue’, a deliciously witty song which doesn’t try to uphold any kind of peppiness. The song opens with the line ‘Mummy, daddy, look at me, I went to school and I got a degree. All my friends call it the big D, I went to school and I got the big D.’ It is hard to tell whether this lyric is completely satirical or sincere; the delivery of the line is flat in tone, giving nothing away. The track is saturated in these ambiguous lines which are full of innuendos – ‘Is your muffin buttered? Would you like us to assign someone to butter your muffin?’, all interjected with a catchy instrumental guitar chorus. The track is certain to be a hit with post-punk fans everywhere.

‘Chaise Longue’ is out now via Domino. Watch the video here:

Griff – One Foot In Front Of The Other

Griff won the Rising Star Brit Award earlier this year, so it’s safe to say that her debut mixtape has been highly anticipated – and it doesn’t disappoint. Full of sweet melodies and uplifting tracks, the mixtape is a pleasant 20 minutes of pop bangers that are perfect for your next Saturday afternoon. ‘Walk’ is a standout, which holds similarities in melody and style to Taylor Swift‘s 1989 era. Although it’s nothing groundbreaking, One Foot In Front Of The Other is a solid piece of work from a promising young artist. It certainly gets us excited for a full-length piece of work from Griff.

One Foot In Front Of The Other is available to listen to now via Warner Music UK. Watch the video for ‘One Foot in Front of the Other’ here:

Diana Ross – ‘Thank You’

Diana Ross recently announced her first album in 15 years: Thank You. The title track, ‘Thank You’ was released this week – it’s a glittering gospel-pop track that harkens back to the Motown days, and reminds us of Ross’s brilliance. The message of the song is an overwhelming sense of togetherness and unity – it’s perhaps more on the cheesy side, but still works. An excellent song for summer.

‘Thank You’ is available to listen via Decca Records. Watch the video below:

Little Simz – ‘Rollin Stone’

‘Rollin Stone’ is the next track off of Little Simz‘s upcoming album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. It’s a fiery, fast paced track which is full of the smart lyrics that we have come to expect from Little Simz. The song opens with a string melody which sounds strangely similar to the sample on Drake‘s ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’; it sets the track up for an epic opening, leading the way for Simz’s swaggering lyrics. She boasts of her abilities (rightfully), referencing Stormzy‘s ‘Audacity’ as she says ‘Stormz’ ain’t lyin’, man, these fools audacious,’ referring to those who question her talent. The second half of the track splits into a more experimental tone, as a robotic verse is sung over low drums – ‘Rollin Stone’ is a switch up for Simz, and doesn’t fall short.

‘Rollin Stone’ is out now on AWAL. Listen below:

Other Selected Releases

SINGLES

Tyler, The Creator – ‘LUMBERJACK’

Parcels – ‘Free’

Mabel – ‘Let Them Know’

GoldLink feat. Flo Milli – ‘Raindrops’

Yves Tumor – ‘Jackie’

Wesley Joseph feat. Jorja Smith – ‘Patience’

BANKS – ‘The Devil’

ALBUMS

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Wesley Joseph – ULTRAMARINE

GoldLink – HARAM!

This Week In Records: Playlist

Need a weekly music fix of all the songs you should care about? We’ve made a super handy playlist of all of this week’s biggest releases, so just sit back and listen to the good stuff. Updated every Saturday.