The Edge’s Top Albums of 2020: #7- Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’

Flying in at number 7 is Lady Gaga‘s concept dance-pop album, Chromatica! Widely regarded as a return to the early day’s style of Gaga, with similar vibes to that of The Fame Monster (2009), ARTPOP (2013) and Born This Way (2011), Chromatica was lauded as a stellar record from the pop queen, with features from a range of artists, like Elton John, BLACKPINK and Ariana Grande.

Just like the rest of the world, we here at The Edge were eager to be transported on a journey through Gaga’s dystopian planet of Chromatica, with the album providing us with banger after banger of top-notch dance tracks. Gaga FINALLY returned to dance with Chromatica and I am so so SO thankful. I feel like I’ve been waiting for this album since her Artpop era, and that was a LONG time ago. It’s a brilliant conceptual piece, in my opinion, some of the collabs of Gaga’s career on it (BLACKPINK and Elton John? Incredible.), and ‘Stupid Love’ is easily one of the best songs of Gaga’s entire discography. It’s a massively fun record to listen to, irresistable to dance along to, and brings something new to the table without being too out there to not pander to the tastes of Gaga’s little monsters. A massively cohesive concept album, Chromatica is the best Gaga album in years, and is well deserving of it’s number 7 spot.

