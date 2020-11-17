Getting motivated in general is tough, but getting motivated enough to actually get out of bed in the morning? That’s a whole other level of determination entirely, ESPECIALLY in a lockdown where time seemingly no longer exists. What’s the best medicine to cure this deadly lazy malady, you ask? A great morning motivation playlist, specifically curated to fight back those lazy morning moods. Here’s a selection of some of the songs from my own morning motivation playlist, which I promise will help any late riser (including myself).

‘Wake Up Boo!’ – The Boo Radleys

Like the title says, this song should be the very first of ANY wake me up playlist. Starting with a quiet repeating chorus of ”Wake up it’s a beautiful morning” that builds and builds until trumpets and drums EXPLODE out of your speakers, it’s the ultimate alarm clock. That slow and steady build up is perfect, as it means the onslaught of instruments isn’t too shocking to the vulnerable and sleepy system. Plus, if you aren’t in the mood for a sudden burst of trumpets, it gives you ample time to leap out of bed and turn your speaker off before it begins; it’s a double edged sword of anti-lazy caliber.

The lyrics of ‘Wake Up Boo!’ are also the perfect motivator that will have you screaming along in no time, with a tune akin to that of The Beach Boys. Just try and listen to this cheery tune in the morning without singing along to the chorus of ”Wake up it’s a beautiful morning/ The sun shining for your eyes/ Wake up it’s so beautiful/For what could be the very last time”, with the lyrics revitalising you and thinking yeah! It is a beautiful morning! Let’s go smash today!

‘Wake Me up Before You Go-Go’ – Wham!

What’s a good playlist without a bit of Wham!? ‘Wake Me up Before You Go-Go’ is a classic track, and a great morning tune (and not just because of the apt title). It’s irresistable to dance along to, from that very first repeating lyric of ”Jitterbug”, to the 1950s music sounding backing singers. You’ll catch yourself jigging along as you brush your teeth, having a great little morning dance party. Again, it features trumpets, and even a clicking backing track, giving you those good upbeat vibes for an early morning start, and, of course, features some classic vocals from George Michael, who we all miss dearly. Special shout out to ‘Your Man’ from Wham! as well, which is also another perfect morning dancing tune.

‘Dancing With Myself’ – Gen X

I would argue that ‘Dancing With Myself’ is the perfect morning montage song. You know that scene in the beginning of a movie where the spunky protagonist is running late and their morning routine is all neatly wrapped in a cute little montage, with some sweet backing music? ‘Dancing With Myself’ is that backing music. THE classic Gen X song, it starts out with that legendary guitar riff before Billy Idol‘s thick Northern London accent comes in, singing those lyrics we all know and love. It’s all about having a dance just because you want to, and for no other reason than to have a bit of fun; it’s an instant mood boost.

‘Stutter’ – Marianas Trench

Marianas Trench are a seriously underrated band that fly under a lot of people’s radars. Led by lead singer Josh Ramsey, an acclaimed songwriter who has written for numerous artists, from Nickelback to 5 Seconds of Summer to Carly Rae Jepson (he wrote ‘Call me Maybe’!), Marianas Trench have a sweet upbeat pop sound, permeated by heavy drums, claps and clicks, rockin’ guitar, heavy synth and of course, Ramsey’s impressive vocals. ‘Stutter’, a single off of their 2011 album Ever After, is a sunny, toe-tapping tune, defined by it’s upbeat drums, rhythmic clapping and guitar throughout. It’s one of those songs that will get stuck in your head all day as soon as you turn it on. Like the rest of the songs on this playlist, it’s got some great backing vocals too, with a few classic ‘oo-na-na-na’s to give it that rock doo-wop vibe. Not to mention the coolness of it’s music video, the choreography of which I have tried (and failed) to learn many times.

‘Teenage Dream (Glee Cast Version)’ – Darren Criss and The Warblers

Okay before you laugh at me for this one hear me out. And yes, I am being completely serious. Darren Criss’ version of the Katy Perry classic, ‘Teenage Dream’, is a tune that rivals the original (the 2×06 version for all the Glee fans out there, not the acoustic version) in it’s delivery, with Criss offering a flawless performance backed by the well-loved Warblers. Just try and listen to this song and not get an instant mood lift, I dare you. The energy of it is immaculate, with the acapella vocals, pop beat, and Criss’ vocals; it’s an absolute banger of a song, and a great morning motivator. And the fact that this was the first introduction of Blaine, Criss’ character, in Glee? SWOON. Iconic.

