This Week in Records (19/10/2020) – The Struts, Wallows and Not3s.

Records Exec Katie here! Last week saw the return of British glam-rock inspired band The Struts with their lastest album Strange Days. After the release of the title track ‘Strange Days’, which featured the infamous Robbie Williams, I was super excited to hear what the band had in store with their latest banger of an album. Alongside exciting rock from The Struts and Nothing But Thieves, new tracks from indie band The Lathums graced our ears as well as the latest AJ Tracey feature on Not3s newest single ‘One More Time’. There were minimal anticipated album releases this week, however, with lots of new tracks from a range of genres, there’s definitely been a lot to sink your teeth into and check out! Here’s a little bit about what I thought of some of this week’s top tracks…

TUNE OF THE WEEK: The Struts – ‘All Dressed Up (With Nowhere To Go)’

The Struts never fail to produce a banger of a track that makes you want to get up and dance, and the latest single from Strange Days is far from a disappointment. It’s upbeat pace and anthemic guitar makes it a satisfying tune that brings a bit of liveliness and positivity to your day. It’s just full of good vibes that can’t be held back.

The Struts – Strange Days

The latest album from The Struts proves that the band, who hail from Derby in England, deserve all the success they gain and more! Lead vocalist Luke Spiller’s voice is on that reminisces on the days of Aerosmith and The Rolling Stones whilst keeping a contemporary sound to their fast-paced rock tracks. The tracklist for the incredible album includes bangers featuring classic rockers like Phil Cohen and Joe Elliot of Def Leppard on ‘I Hate How Much I Want You’ and The Strokes‘ guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. who features on ‘Another Hit of Showmanship’.

Wallows – ‘Virtual Aerobics’

It appears American-alt/indie band Wallows are building up towards a new album with their latest release ‘Virtual Aerobic’ joining previous track ‘Nobody Gets Me (Like You)’ with the same album artwork. The track is quick but catchy, and the music video that follows it is sweet and simplistic. The band, who are most known for their single ‘Are You Bored Yet?’ (2019), seem to be rising in the music ranks so I hope we get to see more from them in the near future!

Not3s ft. AJ Tracey – ‘One More Time’

Hackney rapper Not3s was joined by grime artist AJ Tracey for his latest release ‘One More Time’. The track is chilled and blends the voices of both artists in a way that provides easy listening for us all. I’m not usually the biggest fan of this type of music, but I’m always pleasantly surprised when tracks are catchy and enjoyable. Overlayed autotuned voices are a trope of both Not3s and AJ Tracey’s styles which allow the song to feel distinguishable amongst the mass of similar releases.

The Lathums – ‘I See Your Ghost’

The Lathums’ upcoming EP Ghosts is due to be released on the 30th October, so it was exciting to hear their latest release ‘I See Your Ghost’ as a build-up towards the band’s new music. The track appears to show the band moving into a new direction, or perhaps curating a selection of Halloween-style tunes that fit with their notable Scottish style. The tune is catchy and upbeat, with fast-paced vocals from incredible vocalist Alex Moore and brilliant musical talent shown from the rest of the band. The ending guitar riff is captivating and powerful.

OTHER RELEASES

SINGLES:

G-Eazy and Blackbear – ‘Hate the Way’

Inhaler – ‘When It Breaks’

Lana Del Rey – ‘Let Me Love You Like a Woman’

Nothing But Thieves – ‘Phobia’

Orla Gartland – ‘Pretending’

ALBUMS:

Beabadoobee – Fake it Flowers

James Blake – Before [EP]

Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown – Pressure

VAMPS – Cherry Blossom

