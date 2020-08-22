It Was Never About The Music: Why The Patriarchy Made Us Hate Taylor Swift

Growing up, we were taught by the media and society to mock Taylor Swift for having ‘yet another boyfriend’, and to be annoyed at her ‘good girl’ act. Despite celebrities having romances fizzle and new ones blossom all the time, with Taylor the narrative was always different. The media saw this young, talented girl, taking over country music at only 16 (the youngest artist ever to write and sell a country album), and they weren’t happy about it. So what to do rather than celebrate her success? Hound her for every new relationship status and her intent to focus on her career, opposed to praising her for her rapid success as they might if she weren’t a woman. This is spoken about in Swift’s song ‘The Man’, as she sings “And I’m so sick of them / Coming at me again / ‘Cause if I was a man / Then I’d be the man”.

Why do people hate her still? If you ask someone, they’ll likely respond with something about her excessive number of relationships, or often that they ‘just find her annoying’. Taylor Swift has immediate connotations of annoying, dramatic (Kanye feud, etc.), dumb, slutty, and so on – all words commonly associated with, and used to belittle, women. To hate Taylor Swift without reason, aside from the narrative the media has pumped into you, is practically giving into anti-feminism. We were taught to tear her down, mock her, feel ashamed for listening to her music, but why? All because she was a successful woman in love, albeit with various partners, but that wouldn’t matter if she were a man.

In her Netflix documentary Miss Americana (2020), Swift delves into the vast and endless amount of media scrutiny she has faced throughout her 14-year career. One Vice headline read “Taylor Swift isn’t like other celebrities. She’s worse“, a television presenter said “she’s going through guys like a train”, and comedian Nikki Glaser even stated “she’s too skinny. It bothers me” to name a few. Glaser has since apologised, stating she herself struggled with an eating disorder like Swift, explaining that it was most likely a projection of jealousy. However, that projection and the narrative the media threw at Swift (her first magazine cover, OK Magazin, being titled ‘Pregnant at 18?’) caused Swift to believe it was “normal to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of every show” due to the starvation required to be ‘thin enough’. She now realises this is impossible, and powerfully stated in her documentary that “there’s always some standard of beauty that you’re not meeting. Cause if you’re thin enough, then you don’t have that ass that everyone wants. But if you have enough weight on you to have an ass, then your stomach isn’t flat enough. It’s all just… fucking impossible”.

Jealousy, fear, and patriarchal stereotypes have followed Swift for as long as she has been about, to the point where #TaylorSwiftisOverParty was trending number one on Twitter in 2016. Though it surrounded a battle about song credits between Swift and Calvin Harris, it occurred shortly after her feud with Kanye West escalated, as he released his song ‘Famous’ which featured the line “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous”. And so, Swift disappeared, noting how “nobody physically saw me for a year and that’s what I thought they wanted.” Within this year she learned to move away from expectations and other people’s wants, and finally accept her Reputation, with her groundbreaking comeback album. Using a montage of media headlines to open her Reputation tour, and snakes as a central staging theme (Kim Kardashian famously linking the snake emoji to Swift), Swift finally put her middle finger up to the media and reclaimed her reputation. Fittingly, the tour ended with the words “and in the death of her reputation, she felt truly alive” appearing on the screen.

So why did the media hound Taylor Swift? She tried to be a nice girl, and they hated her, she lost weight to appear skinny, but was too thin, she disappeared, and still faced critique. No matter what Swift tried, it was always wrong. But to return to ‘The Man’, in this song she states how society and the media unfairly discuss men and women in completely different narratives. If a man has multiple romantic/sexual partners, it is a conquest, but for a woman, it is shameful and whorish. In work, this is prevalent too, whereby Swift notes that “what I was wearing, if I was rude / could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves” if she were a man. She even touches upon sexual assault, whereby women are frequently silenced or greeted with disbelief in order to protect their abuser; “when everyone believes ya / what’s that like?”. It is a powerful song that not only expresses the inequalities and scrutiny she has faced due to her gender but that which the majority of women can relate to.

This is further highlighted in Miss Americana when Swift details her desire to be political but feared doing so due to its impact on the Dixie Chicks career. Following an anti-Bush comment, this country girl band shot from fame for being outspoken women with political thoughts (how dare they!), one television presenter coining them “women who deserve to be slapped around”. This occurred in only 2003, showing the narrative surrounding women, and how they must be passive, un-opinionated entertainment objects, or else their career is over. Thankfully this is not so much the case anymore, but Swift still feared this up until 2018, when even then her anti-republican sentiment caused statements such as “Taylor Swift just ended her entire career”.

If you think of any big female pop star – Cher, Madonna, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Beyonce, etc. – they always have to change themselves to remain exciting. By the time a female star is 30, she reaches a point where she is becoming old and tiring. Swift notes on this, saying “the female artists that I know of have re-invented themselves 20 times more than the male artists. They have to, or they’re out of a job” society screaming “be new to us, be young to us, but only in the way we want”. Hence, Swift has transitioned from country to pop, right up to her latest album, Folklore, which exceeds all genres and gains itself an alternative genre label, showing how the star has continuously reinvented herself as all great female stars must. Sadly, Swift is extremely aware of these unfair expectations put upon female musicians, sharing “as I’m reaching 30 I’m like, I wanna work really hard while society is still tolerating me being successful”, though ‘tolerating’ is an interesting choice considering society has always hated her.

Taylor Swift is an asset to the music industry, has won numerous awards, and broken multiple records throughout her career. To name a few, she’s won 10 Grammy Awards, 29 American Music Awards (most wins by an artist), seven Guinness World Records, 23 Billboard Music Awards (most wins by a female artist), and 12 Country Music Association Awards (including the prestigious Pinnacle Award). As Graham Norton said, upon release of Lover, Swift has achieved “something only the Beatles have done” by having four albums in a row place 1st in the charts for six consecutive weeks.

As a young girl, I hated Swift. I never knew why, but now I admire and thank her for rejecting the expectations placed upon her by society and embracing a powerful stance on feminism. If you still hate Taylor Swift but have no reason behind these thoughts, I implore you to listen to her albums a little closer so you can appreciate her lyricism, and to watch Miss Americana where you will see the impact of this unjustified hatred.