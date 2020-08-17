This Week in Records (17/08/2020) – Biffy Clyro, LANY and NOISY

It’ll be pretty clear from my picks for This Week In Records that Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro have proven themselves as a band who can do no wrong. Their latest release A Celebration of Endings started the week off to an incredible start and made some tough competition for those releasing alongside, however many other artists met and surpassed expectations in the form of both stunning albums (arguably not as many as usual) and a wealth of brilliant singles.

From the beautifully simplistic LANY to the catchy lyrics of northern newcomers NOISY, this week has produced an eclectic mix of bangers from a wide range of musical talent across the globe. I was in my element to listen to the incredible new music from more indie/alt bands this week, but also it was quite exciting to hear new music from old rockers The Killers and a new remix from Linkin Park (perhaps a bit strange due to the circumstances) which proved popular.

Check out what I’m thinking about the newest music of the week down below.

TUNE OF THE WEEK: Biffy Clyro – ‘Space’

A clear winner which gained pride position as Tune of the Week is the beautifully emotive single ‘Space’ from Biffy Clyro’s most recent album. The song is both as catchy as it is mellow as it is powerful. In true Biffy style, the single feels almost anthemic in its pacing and structure, creating the feeling that you are hanging off every word that falls from lead singer Simon Neil‘s mouth. If you’re not encapsulated by the melodic bars, then you’ll be hooked on the brilliance of the lyrics which feel both personal and heartwarming. When you can picture the incredible scenes of seeing a tune live, you know its a good one.

‘Space’ is available to listen to now via 14th Floor Records.

Biffy Clyro – A Celebration of Endings

With such incredible singles leading up to the release of the new album, such as the poppy ‘Instant History’ and the fast-paced ‘Tiny Indoor Fireworks’, Biffy Clyro’s recent all-killer tracklist does not disappoint in any way, shape or form. Ranging from guitar-heavy tracks like ‘Weird Leisure’ to melodic hits like ‘Opaque’, A Celebration of Endings really does have it all. It’s incredible to see a band like Biffy Clyro, who formed years back in 1995, to still be creating brilliant albums and singles that prove that rock music can still hit the mainstream.

A Celebration of Endings feels like an album that perfectly blends Biffy Clyro’s discography from their early Puzzle (2007) days to the overwhelmingly popular Only Revolutions (2010) when the band began to break more into the charts. Listen to the album and tell me if you wouldn’t want to see it live because I’m pretty sure that would be physically impossible.

A Celebration of Endings is available to listen to now via 14th Floor Records.

LANY – ‘you!’

The indie-pop vibes of LANY come through strong with this one. Fitting to their true Los Angeles style, the band’s latest single flows beautifully as it builds upon previous releases including ‘if this is the last time’ and ‘good guys’ which we can assume are building up for a new album (we can hope!) ‘you!’ creates a smooth atmosphere which builds to a calming chorus that fans will be delighted with due to its similarity to prior tunes.

‘you!’ is available to listen to now via Polydor Records.

Burna Boy ft. Stormzy – ‘Real Life’

Burna Boy‘s latest release, ‘Real Life’, doesn’t let the feature of the one and only Stormzy drag away from his subtle R&B grime style. Stormzy’s feature blends naturally and acts as a simple support to Burna Boy’s calming voice. The tune, although produced quite heavily, feels as though you could just hear it being played across holiday resorts around the world as the summer heat beats down. It’s a shame this week hasn’t been as sunny as the last, as ‘Real Life’ gives off true summer vibes. It deserves to be blasted out on a loudspeaker. Burna Boy’s newest album was also released in the week and with it comes many singles like ‘Real Life’ which prove his fresh talent amongst the scene.

‘Real Life’ is available to listen to now via Atlantic Records.

NOISY – ‘Put a Record On’

Over the past year, three-piece British band NOISY have been producing and releasing a range of quality tracks, but their recent release ‘Put a Record On’ helps to fully cement their sound for a (potentially) upcoming album. ‘Put a Record On’ follows the release of ‘Where’s Your Head?’ and ‘Oi (ATM)’, showcasing the band’s style and individuality in a brilliant way that caught my attention straight away upon first listen. NOISY’s latest track is a clear hybrid of ‘skate-park’ tunes and indie-rock which will get stuck in your head straight away, but you won’t be annoyed about it.

‘Put a Record On’ is available to listen to now via Universal Music.

Other Selected Releases

Singles

YUNGBLUD ft. Denzel Curry – ‘Lemonade’

IDLES – ‘Model Village’

blackbear – ‘lil bit’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Midnight Sky’

Drake ft. Lil Durk – ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

The Japanese House ft. Justin Vernon – ‘Dionne’

Sufjan Stevens – ‘Video Game’

Cribs – ‘Running Into You’

Marina – ‘Feel Love For You’

Albums

Sea Girls – Open Up Your Head

Burna Boy – Twice as Tall

The Japanese House – Chewing Cotton Wool EP

James Dean Bradfield – Even in Exile

Orville Peck –Show Pony

