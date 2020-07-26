This Week in Records (26/7/2020) – Taylor Swift, Gorillaz and Kylie Minogue

From a surprise album drop from Taylor Swift, to another release from Gorillaz ‘Song Machine’ music series, to a single that marks the return of disco QUEEN Kylie Minogue, this week has certainly been an eventful one for new music. I know that the first mentioned certainly caused a fair few *ahem* meltdowns in our own Edge committee! Here are my thoughts on some of the new tunes this week.

TUNE OF THE WEEK: Sleeping At Last – ‘July 22, 2020: C / 2020 F3 – Comet Neowise’

Sleeping At Last have been steadily releasing music throughout the whole of quarantine, much to my joy and delight. A music project headed by multi-instrumentalist Ryan O’Neal, Sleeping At Last continuously produces beautiful, meaningful experimental instrumental pieces that just beg you to sit down and properly LISTEN to them. This latest release is no different. ‘July 22, 2020: C / 2020 F3 – Comet Neowise’ is a stunning piece of music, with the leading violin taking the stage against a backdrop of simple piano and swooshing strings. The thing I like the most about the song is that it almost takes you on a journey; there are rises and falls, highs and lows, it’s as if you can actually hear and feel the emotional path that O’Neal was walking on as he composed it. Once again, Sleeping At Last have shown that their releases are one of the best parts about quarantine.

‘July 22, 2020: C / 2020 F3 – Comet Neowise’ is available to listen to now via Asteroid B-612.

Taylor Swift – folklore

Before I get started on the MASTERPIECE that is folklore, I’ll say that I’m going to keep this review very brief; if you’re looking for an in-depth look at the record, check out the lovely Sam’s latest review. I will say, however, that even if you aren’t a fan of Taylor Swift, please please PLEASE check out this album. I’m not even a Swiftie myself; I like a few of her songs, but am nowhere near a mega-fan, nor even really a fan. This album, however, might just change that. It’s, in a word, beautiful. So deeply personal, humbling and raw, folklore might be one of the best releases of the year so far. My favourite tracks have got to be ‘seven’, ‘epiphany’, and ‘my tears ricochet’, but even that isn’t a wholly accurate statement because I’m pretty sure every song on this album is my favourite. I beg of you, go check folklore out.

folklore is available to listen to now via Republic Records.

Gorillaz ft. ScHoolboy Q – ‘Pac-Man’

Episode 5 of virtual British band Gorillaz music series, ‘Song Machine’, was released this week, with the track ‘Pac-Man’. Starting out with a funky, almost psychedelic beat, the song launches straight in with 2D’s (Damon Albarn) vocals, singing with his signature near-monotone talking style. Special guest ScHoolboy Q hops in about halfway through the track, dropping an absolutely sick rap-verse that contrasts brilliantly with 2D’s more laidback style. As he raps over a slowly building bridge, you can almost feel the tension in the song, which dissipates once a 90s style hip-hop beat kicks in. ‘Pac-Man’ is a cool, hip song from Gorillaz, although that’s no surprise, considering that they’ve been killing the game for around 20 years now.

‘Pac-Man’ is available to listen to now via Parlaphone Records.

Kylie Minogue – ‘Say Something’

Kylie Minogue is finally BACK with a brand new single and album announcement, and I for one am massively excited. Her first release in 2 years since 2018’s Golden, it’s great to finally see the queen back in all her glory. ‘Say Something’ is more relaxed than Kylie’s usual upbeat, dancing tunes, but still a banger of a song. The repeating lines of ”s-s-s-Say something, say something, tell me how you’re feeling” will get stuck in your head in no time. With a focus on longing for connection, just for that one person to ‘say something’, this new song has got me pumped for the next Kylie era, with hopefully a bigger emphasis on personal, introspective tunes, but still with the signature-Kylie disco style.

‘Say Something’ is available to listen to now via BMG Rights Limited.

Neck Deep – ‘Sonderland’

Welsh pop-punk band Neck Deep are back with their newest album, All Distortions are Intentional. I’ll spare you my thoughts on the whole LP and instead focus on just one song, ‘Sonderland’. Starting out with a loud, intense drum bang, the song bursts out into alt-rock emo goodness, harkening back to classic pop-punk bands like New Found Glory, Jimmy Eat World and A Day to Remember. It makes the baby emo in me very happy. Lead vocalist Ben Barlow vents out frustration at ”good things going to terrible people”, voicing the ”story of” a generation’s decades long irritation at trivial issues that just don’t really seem to matter in the wider scheme of things. Focusing on the genre-classic theme of dissatisfaction and a need to rebel, ‘Sonderland’ is a banger with great guitar riffs from lead guitarist Sam Bowden, as well as kick-ass drums and bass from Dani Washington and Seb Barlow. The closing lyrics ‘It surely gets better than this?’ will have you screaming along in no time.

‘Sonderland’ is available to listen to now via Hopeless Records Inc.

Other Selected Releases

Singles

Little Mix – ‘Holiday’

Maroon 5 – ‘Nobody’s Love’

Bon Jovi – ‘Do What You Can’

Jason Derulo – ‘Take You Dancing’

Faithless ft. Suli Breaks & Nathan Ball – ‘This Feeling’

The Rolling Stones – ‘Scarlet’

The Avalanches ft. Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry & CALYPSO – ‘Wherever You Go’

Noah Cyrus – ‘Dunno’

Creeper – ‘Poisoned Heart’

Ashe – ‘Save Myself’

Alec Benjamin – ‘I Built A Friend (2020)’

Albums

Logic – No Pressure

Kanye West – Donda: With Child

Seasick Steve – Love and Peace

Neck Deep – All Distortions are Intentional

Neon Trees – I Can Feel You Forgetting Me

This Week In Records: Playlist Edition

Need a weekly music fix of all the songs you should care about? We’ve made a super handy playlist of all of this week’s biggest releases, so just sit back and listen to the good stuff. Updated every Friday.