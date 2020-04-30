Introducing: Reuben James

Maybe best well known for his collaborations with some big names in the pop industry, Reuben James has made a name for himself in the past few years as a pianist and singer-songwriter. Performing as Sam Smith’s pianist, his musicianship skills were demonstrated in front of thousands on world tours.

In his musical career so far, he has performed with the late New Orleans trumpeter Abram Wilson, and has played in a support slot for saxophonist Wayne Shorter. Alongside performing for Sam Smith, he has also performed on the albums of Callum Scott and Ruby Turner, and has even written and performed for the likes of Joni Mitchell and Elton John in the past.

James specializes in the genres of jazz, pop and soul, which is extremely clear in all of his past collaboratons and singles he has recorded. His virtuosic talent in piano is remarkable and inspiring, and deserves a lot more attention from everyone who appreciates great musicianship.

After collecting these wide experiences with other musicians, Reuben James released his debut EP Adore last year, which incorporates all of his musical talents and wonders. Consisting of 7 songs, this EP combines genres of RnB, pop, and alternative to create the most gorgeous sounds and songs. It features the artists Keyon Harrold, Braxton Cook, Chris Dave and Michael Mwenso, and each song delivers some beautiful tones perfect for the summer. ‘Burn’ combines the funkiest rhythms and the most gorgeous vocals, and ‘Adore’ demonstrates all there is to love about James – soft tones, catchy choruses and widely impressive and beautiful piano skills.

Earlier this year, Reuben James released his newest single ‘My Line’, featuring Col3trane, Jay Prince, Vula and Soweta Kinch. It is different to every other song on Adore, but nonetheless impressive. His jazz roots are firmly evident still, with some beautiful brass riffs and piano riffs playing throughout, but the vocals are a lot more experimental than on his previous EP. He combines the soft, smooth vocals with some rap parts from the guests on this single. ‘My Line’ is definitely a single for fans of RnB, jazz, pop or anyone who appreciates a good uplifting tune, perfect to listen to in the sun.

‘My Line’ is available to listen to now via Rufio Records Limited.