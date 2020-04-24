Introducing FLOWVERS

Hailing from Portsmouth, FLOWVERS are a four-piece who have been making waves in the indie scene this year. The indie dream-pop outfit is made up of Matisse Moretti (vocals), Henry Wood (bass and backing vocals), Stanley Powell (guitar), and Connor Griffiths (drums). Taking inspiration from bands like Swim Deep and The Cure, FLOWVERS are able to create catchy indie dream-pop songs with infectious choruses that are guaranteed to get stuck in your head, and guitar riffs that will get you up dancing.

The band formed in 2016 and after writing and playing together for a few years the band finally released their highly anticipated debut single in April 2018 titled ‘Fresh Air’. The single now has over 300k streams on Spotify. After this release, the band performed in the Wedgewood Rooms 2018 Unsigned Showcase and finished runners up. In the same year, they also sold out their first headline show at The Edge of the Wedge in Portsmouth, which put them on the map as a band to be taken seriously.

In February of this year, FLOWVERS released their debut EP titled Throwaway Generation which features a single of the same name and two of their popular singles ‘She Don’t Talk About It’ and ‘Nosebleed’, as well as acoustic versions of ‘Fresh Air’ and ‘Long Way Home’ which were released in 2018. ‘She Don’t Talk About It‘ shows off the band’s ability to create unforgettable riffs and catchy sing-a-long choruses that have an indie-pop flare. The Throwaway Generation EP was produced by JAWS and Crystal Fighters producer Gethin Pearson and his input on the project has allowed the band to explore their sound and make disregarded song ideas come to life.

The band has been making a lot of noise in the indie scene this year and This Feeling has tipped FLOWVERS to be ‘Big In 2020’. They were one of the 54 new acts they decided to showcase across various shows around the country in January. The band played at The Monarch in London alongside some other upcoming names to keep an eye on, HOURGLVSS and The Clause. They have recently had their latest single, ‘Throwaway Generation’, played on BBC Radio 1 for the first time during the BBC Introducing segment hosted by Huw Stephens. Being backed by Radio 1 should hopefully mean in the future, you will see FLOWVERS on more festival lineups.

As well as working hard together to create new music, FLOWVERS have also curated their own club night called FLOWFOREVER in Portsmouth. The band wanted to develop a platform for their favourite upcoming bands and DJs from around the UK to perform to an audience and to sample any new material. The FLOWFOREVER debut was a success and the event was a sell-out. To stay up to date with any other events they put on you should follow @flowforeverclub on Instagram.

So, where are FLOWVERS heading? Hopefully, you’ll start to see them on more festival line ups as their danceable and catchy music is perfect for that kind of atmosphere. Although it seems unlikely that an album will be released any time soon, a few more singles and potentially another EP could be in the works. The band is currently on a headline tour across the UK in support of This Feeling. 2020 looks to be a big year for FLOWVERS, they are a young band full of potential and are definitely an act you need to keep your eye on.

FLOWVERS latest EP, Throwaway Generation is available now via fossilboyRecords 2020.