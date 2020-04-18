Review: Billie Joe Armstrong- ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’

100 % 100 Awesome A perfect cover for our current situation 10

Listen. ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ is easily one of the most iconic songs of the past century. First released in 1966, it was popularized in 1987 by Tiffany (who was only 14 at the time!), with the latter being the track we all know and love. It’s a tune that never seems to get old, a rare feat in music. Rock covers of big pop songs are hit and miss; sometimes they work, sometimes they crash and burn and are blissfully ignored. Billie Joe Armstrong‘s newest hack at it fortunately finds a solid place in the former category.

‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ is a song that, at a first glance, you wouldn’t think would suit the frontman of one of the most legendary punk rock bands of all time, but it just works. From the opening words ‘children behave…’, preceded by the strumming of an electric guitar, sang in Armstrong’s signature almost nasal tone, you can’t deny the giddy feeling of nostalgia that instantly washes over you, launching you back into the easy days before all this madness. It’s a rock cover that’s just heavy enough to not lose the loose, easy lightness of the original song, whilst still retaining that foot-stamping, head-banging vibe. I might be biased, but this is an undeniably good cover.

Recorded in his bedroom in California, Armstrong has said that he recorded the song as an act of solidarity to everyone currently stuck in quarantine. The song is perfect for the current situation. We’re all very much ‘alone now’, without ‘anyone around’, but at least we can find some peace in us all being stuck in this together. Take a couple minutes out of the day to distract yourself with this banging tune. Have a dance party, headbang, jump around, and stay safe!

Billie Joe Armstrong’s cover of ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ is out now via Reprise Records.