On Edge: Anticipating Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia

Ever since her massive 2017 hit ‘New Rules’, Dua Lipa has been known as the queen of break-up pop, which is sure to shine through in her second album Future Nostalgia, coming April 3rd. Lipa describes this upcoming album as a “dancercise class”, citing icons such as Madonna, Gwen Stefani and Blondie as influences for this 80s-feeling nostalgic pop project.

Of this 11-track album, Lipa has already released three tunes. The first, ‘Don’t Start Now’, released 1st November 2019, is still being heavily played on the radio. This song fits her break-up anthem track record, as she mocks “Aren’t you the guy who tried to /

Hurt me with the word “goodbye”? / Though it took some time to survive you / I’m better on the other side” in her true bad-bitch fashion. Title track ‘Future Nostalgia’ followed, released 13th December, this banger certainly giving off the nostalgic 80s-vibes Lipa has promised of the album. In this song, she again mocks the patriarchy, stating iconic lines such as “I know you ain’t used to a female alpha” and “I can’t teach a man how to wear his pants, haha”, all whilst grooving to synths and a distorted Daft Punk style voice. Her most recent single, ‘Physical’ (31st January) is, quite frankly, rather hot. In between being an absolute banger that the gays are gonna adore, Lipa speaking in her authentically London accent is sure to melt a lot of hearts. Since release, ‘Physical’ has also inspired Lipa to create a hilarious ‘(Let’s Get) Physical’ workout video, which you definitely don’t want to miss.

Outside of drip-feeding us singles from what is set to be the album of the year, Lipa has been sharing her love of the fashion world. In a 90s sitcom style video for Vogue, Lipa modelled some breathtaking looks from designers such as Oscar de la Renta, Tom Ford, Michael Kors, and Marc Jacobs. Vogue said it best when they stated “the people love her. The paparazzi are obsessed with her” and it’s no different here at The Edge. Lipa also recently announced her Dua For Pepe SS20 clothing range, which is described as recreating the “most iconic looks from the 80s and 90s” with a pastel infused “fresh take on retro fashion”. Showing that even outside of the album, Lipa is clearly a lover of all things retro. Her 80s/90s obsession is something I’m sure most of us can relate to, which makes the release of Future Nostalgia even more exciting.

Most recently, Lipa released a remix of Brockhampton’s ‘Sugar’, where she sings alongside the hip-hop collective. Collaborations like these are perhaps why, on 5th March, she won the ‘Best British Act’ at the Global Awards – a very well-deserved award. She even recently performed at Sydney Mardi Gras 2020 among other acts like Sam Smith and Kesha, further proving why, as Cher once iconically exclaimed “the gays are gonna love it”. It, being Future Nostalgia.

Having released three catchy tunes already, I can’t wait to see what’s in store for fans with the 8 unreleased tracks. If you fancy seeing Lipa and grooving to these dance tunes with her live, then you can catch her on her 24 date tour around UK and Europe. Beginning in Madrid on 26th April, and ending in Dublin on 19th June, Future Nostalgia and this spring-summer tour will certainly set off your summer right. Anyone who hasn’t listened to Lipa’s newest tracks, you’re missing out, as Future Nostalgia is definitely going to blow up the charts and make Dua Lipa an even bigger pop-sensation than she already is.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia will be released on April 3rd via Warner Music UK.