This Week In Records (20/09/2019) – Foals, Twin Atlantic & Rex Orange County

Album time again! It’s been a slow couple of weeks but the wait is paying off, with the release of Foals‘ second album of the year, and a beautiful live album from The Cure. Singles-wise, we’ve heard from Twin Atlantic, Rex Orange County and the first listen of IDLES‘ upcoming live album. Don’t forget to check out our review of YUNGBLUD’s most recent EP!

Foals – Part 2 Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost

The day is finally here; Foals have released the album that The Edge have been waiting for: Part 2 Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, the highly anticipated follow up to their Part 1 of the same name. Foals have been promising a darker sound on Part 2 than what we heard on their most recent, more experimental, album – but does it live up to the high expectations set earlier this year?

To describe this record, you have to do the really annoying musician thing of describing an album as ‘delicious’, but it’s the only word I can think of to sum up how much Part 2 lives up to expectations. The heavier singles like ‘The Runner’ and ‘Black Bull’ are perfectly balanced with short and beautiful musical interludes. Another track that packs just as much of a punch as the main singles is ‘Like Lightning’; the album as whole has a feeling of empowerment and confidence.

Ending on the 10-minute epic ‘Neptune’, Part 2 Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost is nothing short of spectacular. Foals have defied expectations and accusations of being over-ambitious, and have triumphed with what is guaranteed to be one of the best albums of the year.

Foals’ Part 2 Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost is out now via Warner Music UK.

The Cure – Curaetion-25 – From There To Here/From Here To There (Live)

Now this is one that means a lot to me – a new release that would allow me to relive my night in a muddy field in Glasgow, singing my heart out to The Cure at one of the greatest gigs I have ever attended. Curaetion documents the band’s performance on the final night of Meltdown, the 2018 festival that was curated by Robert Smith himself. In this unique setlist, we hear a Cure gig that seems to be completely curated by the band too, full of some of their most obscure songs and more of their newer material than we’ve ever heard live.

Although you can expect some of their hits like ‘Boys Don’t Cry’, ‘Pictures of You’ and ‘A Forest’, the set is mostly made up of lesser known songs from throughout their career. Some of the highlights are Seventeen Seconds’ ‘At Night’, Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me’s ‘If Only Tonight We Could Sleep’ and live staple, The Top’s ‘Shake Dog Shake’.

Putting this album on, you would be forgiven for thinking it’s just a compilation. But no, it’s just The Cure’s flawless live performance. Robert Smith does, in fact, sound like that in real life. Curaetion does total justice to one of the best live bands in the world, and gives them the opportunity to show off an unknown side of their discography. It’s a real gem, and the most unique live album I’ve ever heard. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to put it on again and reminisce…

The Cure’s Curaetion-25 – From There To Here/From Here To There (Live) is out now via Lost Images Ltd.

IDLES – ‘Mother – Live at Le Bataclan’

Yet more live album goodness! Not a full one though, unfortunately, just the first single from IDLES’ upcoming live project. ‘Mother’ captures the raw energy of an IDLES gig, which are famously some of the kindest and craziest shows you can ever set foot in. They also made a great choice choosing to release ‘Mother’ as the lead single; it’s one of their most beloved anthems, and the battle cry of “My mother works 17 hours 7 days a week” takes on a life of its own in the live version. The upcoming album, A Beautiful Thing is set to be a celebration of the long journey that IDLES have made to get to where they are today, and a show of gratitude to the fans who have made that happen.

IDLES’ ‘Mother – Live at Le Bataclan’ is out now via Partisan Records.

Twin Atlantic – ‘Novocaine’

One of Glasgow’s finest musical exports, Twin Atlantic, have announced their upcoming album, Power, with the release of brand new single ‘Novocaine’. This track takes no time at all to get going, starting with a bang and some powerful guitar. This is the first new music we’ve heard from Twin Atlantic since 2016, but there’s no doubt they were worth the wait. ‘Novocaine’ is electric as well as romantic, creating a fantastic piece of music, made complete with lead singer Sam McTrusty’s fantastic Scottish accent shining through in his vocals. Hopefully the rest of the upcoming album carries the same vivacity as the lead single.

Twin Atlantic’s ‘Novocaine’ is out now via Universal Music.

Rex Orange County – ‘Pluto Projector’

Finally, we’ve got something a littler gentler to end the week of releases, with ‘Pluto Projector’ from Edge favourite Rex Orange County. This new track is a fantastic piece of slow indie, with a relaxed sound that doesn’t compromise on beautiful vocals. ‘Pluto Projector’ is emotional in it’s lyrics and expertly produced in its sound, making the song altogether unique and a delightful listen. This is the latest taste of Rex Orange County’s upcoming album, Pony, which has been met with high expectations in the industry. If ‘Pluto Projector’ is anything to go by, these expectations will be effortlessly met.

Rex Orange County’s ‘Pluto Projector’ is out now via Rex Orange County, Sony Music Entertainment.

