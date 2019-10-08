This Week In Records (06/10/2019) – The Menzingers, Halsey & King Princess

Another week, and this time we’re really celebrating the singles. To begin, we have the new album from alt-rock group The Menzingers, taking us on a nostalgic musical journey. Among our releases, we have shiny new songs from Halsey, Camila Cabello, King Princess and a hidden gem in the form of The Interrupters’ cover of Billie Eilish‘s ‘Bad Guy’. It’s a fun week for pop and alternative genres alike!

The Menzingers – Hello Exile

The latest album from The Menzingers is a perfect example of indie punk, taking perhaps a less heavy approach to punk with a new record full of nostalgia and politics, with an anthem for everyone. It begins on the political banger ‘America (You’re Freaking Me Out)’, going along the same lines as many other punk-inspired groups and using music to express their outrage at today’s political climate. It’s strong and punchy and the emotion in this track is totally authentic.

The tone of Hello Exile takes a different path with the next tracks, ‘Anna’ and High School Friend’. These songs, like much of the album, are starkly nostalgic, looking back on lost love and old memories. It shows real evolution of the band; Hello Exile is at its heart an introspective record.

The title track takes a step back from any heaviness on this album, opting instead for a more indie-influenced sound. Hello Exile has a really intriguing sound that will no doubt translate flawlessly live. It’s a fantastic record that really shows the talent of a band formed in their teenage years, who have evolved to create introspective and deeply personal songs. The Menzingers will play Southampton’s Engine Rooms next February as a part of their 2020 UK tour – tickets are available here.

The Menzingers’ Hello Exile is out now via Epitaph Records.

Halsey – ‘clementine’

HALSEY HAS DONE IT AGAIN. ‘clementine’ is the latest single from the singer’s upcoming album, Manic, and I couldn’t be more excited to hear the full record. Although it seems we don’t have an exact date, I’m hoping that ‘Nightmare’, ‘clementine’ and ‘Graveyard’ will all appear and set the tone for the record. I would love to hear more of the pure anger of ‘Nightmare’, but this latest release mixes the softness of the verses with the rough backing vocals of the chorus – it’s perfectly imperfect and lives up to some of Halsey’s greatest songs. The line in the chorus, “I don’t need anyone/ I just need everyone and then some” reaches out and hits the listener hard. The roughness and softness of ‘clementine’ is completely seductive and will become a fast favourite for Halsey fans.

Halsey’s ‘clementine’ is out now via Capitol Records.

King Princess – ‘Hit The Back’

We’ve had a real mixture of tracks from King Princess this year. Ranging from the fantastic rhythm of ‘Cheap Queen’ to the less exciting ‘Useless Phrases’, it’s hard to know just what to expect from her upcoming album, which will be released later this month. ‘Hit the Back’ is a catchy tune, but once again lacks the emotion of ‘Cheap Queen’. However, King Princess is known for her chilled-out tracks so if you prefer your pop to be more laid-back, then chances are that you’ll enjoy her newest release.

King Princess’ ‘Hit The Back’ is out now via Zelig Records.

The Interrupters – ‘Bad Guy’

This track is a bit of fun. Ska-punk band The Interrupters have released a cover of the song of 2019, Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’. If, like me, you think the original is fine, but find yourself looking for a bit more energy, this is a really fun listen. The musical interludes meet the classic brass of ska and create a really fun cover of the song. Aimee Interrupter’s punk vocals are a whole new take on ‘Bad Guy’, showing us that punk covers are something that we didn’t know we needed. The Interrupters are playing in London in January 2020, and I feel like this cover would be a really fun addition to their high-energy setlist.

The Interrupter’s ‘Bad Guy’ is out via Hellcat Records.

Camila Cabello – ‘Cry For Me’

Lastly for this week, we have another new track from Camila Cabello, who dominated the charts all summer with her song with Shawn Mendes, ‘Señorita’. Musically, ‘Cry For Me’ definitely has similar features, with its muted guitar and beat, but doesn’t quite stand up next to the song of the summer. However, Camila’s vocals are once again undeniably beautiful, even if the lyrics don’t convey a whole lot of emotion. This might not be one of Cabello’s strongest releases of the summer, but her upcoming album is still sure to be full of pop hits.

Camila Cabello’s ‘Cry For Me’ is out now via Epic Records.

Other Selected Releases

Singles

CHVRCHES – ‘Death Standing’

Dido – ‘Just Because’

James Blunt – ‘Champions’

KAWALA – ‘Heavy In The Morning’

Niall Horan – ‘Nice to Meet Ya’

Sleater-Kinney – ‘ANIMAL’

Travis Scott – ‘HIGHEST IN THE ROOM’

Albums

Danny Brown – uknowhatimsayin?

Maisie Peters – It’s Your Bed, Babe, It’s Your Funeral

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

Swim Deep – Emerald Classics

This Week In Records: Playlist Edition

Need a playlist that gives you all of the music highlights of the week? You’re in luck! Our handy Spotify playlist gives you only the biggest tracks, updated every Friday.