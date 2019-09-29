This Week In Records (29/09/2019) – Tegan and Sara, Foals & The Japanese House

It’s another week of releases, and an extra special week here at The Edge as we welcome all of our new writers that came to see us at Freshers events. But don’t worry if you didn’t get a chance to speak to us – you can sign up at any point and it’s super easy to get involved. This week we’ve finally got the full album from Tegan and Sara, as well as new singles from Edge favourites like Foals, The Japanese House and dodie. We were meant to be hearing a new album from Kanye West, but like many of us at our lectures this week, it never appeared. Well, maybe someday.

Tegan and Sara – Hey, I’m Just Like You

Hey, I’m Just Like You is a surprise of an album – it’s actually entirely based on songs that the twin singers wrote during their time in high school, and is being released alongside their joint memoir. Because of this, many of the tracks go back to their punk-inspired roots injected with their newer, synth-pop oriented style. It’s a merit to their songwriting skills even as teenagers, and is full of pop nostalgia.

Opening track ‘Hold My Breath Until I Die’ sounds different from what we’re used to from Tegan and Sara. It’s less pop, and you can hear the DIY roots of the album in this song in particularly. Lyrically, they live up to the high standard they’ve set for themselves, which is impressive and a little depressing considering that they were teenagers when they created a lot of these songs.

The singles that we’ve already heard, ‘I’ll Be Back Someday’, and ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’ are some of the best on the album, because they sound like classic Tegan and Sara alt-pop. ‘I Don’t Owe You Anything’ is more piano driven, with climatic choruses.

In this album, Tegan and Sara manage to take their earliest work and polish it up to their recent standards. Although it doesn’t live up to Heartthrob or Love You To Death, it’s a fascinating project all the same.

Tegan and Sara’s Hey, I’m Just Like You is out now via Sire Records.

Foals – ‘Into The Surf’

Each song from Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2 brings new excitement for the upcoming album from Foals, but ‘Into The Surf’ is somewhat different from previous tracks ‘Black Bull’ and ‘The Runner’. Part 2 is shaping up to be a testament to the band’s lasting legacy, although some critics believe they may be a little overambitious with this project.

‘Into The Surf’ has the same darkness to it as the tracks we’ve heard so far but definitely has a lighter, more laid-back sound, and is not guitar-driven like the other singles. However, it seems like it will still fit in will with the tone that we’ve been promised on this album, even if it isn’t as anthemic as other songs.

Foals’ ‘Into The Surf’ is out now via Warner Music UK.

The Japanese House – ‘Something Has to Change’

The Japanese House has been the one to watch this year, and the latest single is an exciting gift for us here at The Edge, as we’ve been fans for a long time. This is the first single from an upcoming EP of the same name.

‘Something Has To Change’ is a relaxed single, in which Amber Bain’s vocals don’t fail to impress. The upcoming EP is scheduled for November this year, coming out in the same year as her debut album, Good At Falling. Obviously, The Japanese House aren’t taking too much of a break this year, and if ‘Something Has To Change’ is anything to go by, we’ve got plenty to look forward to.

The Japanese House’s ‘Something Has To Change’ is out now via Dirty Hit.

dodie – ‘Boys Like You’

Yet another favourite artist is releasing music this week, this time in the form of dodie’s newest single ‘Boys Like You’. This is the first we’ve heard from her since her EP, Human which was released earlier this year.

‘Boys Like You’ is a nice gentle track to end the week on. It’s completely stripped back, with dodie’s vocals being given top priority in this track. It has a lovely rhythm and the emotion shines through, but it’s perhaps one of the less memorable releases of the week.

dodie’s ‘Boys Like You’ is out now via doddleoddle.

Other Selected Releases

Singles

French Montana – ‘Writing On The Wall’

James Arthur – ‘Finally Feel Good’

JC Stewart – ‘Pick Up Your Phone’

Jimmy Eat World’ – ‘All The Way (Stay)’

Noah Cyrus – ‘Lonely’

Albums

Adam Lambert – VELVET: Side A

Becky Hill – Get To Know

D-Block Europe – PTSD

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – This Is The Place

Scouting For Girls – The Trouble The Boys

This Week In Records: Playlist Edition

