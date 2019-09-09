This Week In Records (08/09/2019) – Post Malone, Melanie Martinez & Foals

This has got to be the biggest week of releases since I took over This Week In Records, with albums and singles galore for everyone to enjoy. Post Malone is back with the highly anticipated Hollywood’s Bleeding, and Melanie Martinez continues her alt-pop journey with K-12, the first album we’ve heard from the singer in four years. Stormzy brings a successful summer to a close with a brand new single, and we have artists like Foals and Tegan and Sara releasing tracks ahead of upcoming albums. It’s a great time to be a music lover!

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

This one’s been in the works for a while; Post Malone announced the beginnings of what would become Hollywood’s Bleeding just weeks after the release of his last record, Beerbongs & Bentleys, but it has taken well over a year for the album to reach us in full. It’s an interesting concept, featuring guests from Young Thug to Ozzy Osbourne, so going in to Hollywood’s Bleeding, it’s hard to know just what to expect.

Emotionally and lyrically, the album is varied. Opening on the darker tone of ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ the rapper talks about the draining energy of LA, with lines like “It seem like dying young is an honor / But who’d be at my funeral? I wonder”. Following these lyrics, party tracks like ‘Saint-Tropez’ sound as being out of place.

Some of the best tracks on Hollywood’s Bleeding are the collaborations (who thought I would ever say such a thing?). Halsey’s verse in ‘Die For Me’ is stark and memorable, tying in well with her own recent music. Similarly, Ozzy Osbourne’s work on ‘Take What You Want’ is pretty iconic.

As a whole, Hollywood’s Bleeding has a strong message of self confidence, and shows off Post Malone’s ability to work between genres in order to create an interesting record.

Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding is out now via Republic Records. Check out the music video for ‘Circles’ below:

Melanie Martinez – K-12

It doesn’t seem like that long ago that the internet was going crazy for Melanie Martinez’s baby-doll style and alt-pop sound, but it’s actually been four years since the release of Cry Baby. But that’s not to say it’s been a quiet four years, with Martinez facing the controversy of sexual assault allegations in 2017. Now, she’s back with K-12 and an accompanying 90 minute film of the same name, directed by and starring the singer. The baby-doll aesthetic shows no sign of going anywhere in this concept album.

The mix of a child-like sound and adult themes which has long captivated (or slightly creeped out) listeners is strong from the beginning of the record, which opens on ‘Wheels on The Bus’ – take a guess at where the inspiration comes from! The general concept is inspired by school life, with titles like ‘Class Fight’ and ‘Drama Club’, but slightly twisted and creepy, of course all the while sounding like sugary sweet alt-pop. I haven’t watched the accompanying film, which is on Melanie Martinez’s YouTube, but the musical part is certainly intriguing.

The songs are enchanting in both the beat and vocals; tracks like ‘Nurse’s Office’ will quickly get into your head. I don’t think this album is for everyone; the Cry Baby persona is a little strange and more than a little uncomfortable, but if you like your pop to have a weird edge, it’s worth a listen.

Melanie Martinez’s K-12 is out now via Atlantic Records. Listen to ‘Drama Club’ below:

Foals – ‘The Runner’

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2 has got to be the most highly-anticipated album here at The Edge, so it goes without saying that we’re a bit excited to hear the new single from the upcoming record.

‘The Runner’ gets off to a really strong start; a great guitar riff that delivers on the promise of Part 2 being a heavier and darker record that the first installment. Needless to say, Foals are going to “Keep on running”. Opening on the line “Shadow, see how far I go / Step by step I’ll keep it up, I won’t slow I gotta go” launches a powerful track that has made everyone excited for the release of the album. The switch up between lead and backing vocals adds to the drama of the track, too. Roll on Part 2!

Foals’ ‘The Runner’ is out now via Warner Music UK.

Greta Van Fleet – ‘Always There’

This one came as a surprise release, as a part of the soundtrack for upcoming film A Million Little Pieces. Greta Van Fleet have been having a great year since the release of Anthem of the Peaceful Army last October and the Grammy win they secured with their EP, From The Fires. The band are known for their classic-rock sound that stands out so prominently in the modern music scene (although this has brought its fair share of criticism), which is stronger than ever on this release.

‘Always There’ keeps up the sound that they’ve spent years creating, which of course has its fans and its critics. As someone who hasn’t yet gotten into Led Zeppelin, I’m not bothered by claims of them ripping off the classic rock icons, but it’s something that people are certainly annoyed about.

These criticisms haven’t had an effect on the band’s sound, although I must admit that it doesn’t quite as powerful as the best tracks on Anthem of the Peaceful Army. This isn’t uncommon on soundtracks; after all, the song can’t overshadow the plot, so don’t expect this surprise release to be as good as ‘Age of Man’.

Greta Van Fleet’s ‘Always There’ is out now via Million Pieces Holdings/Republic Records.

Tegan and Sara – ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’

Everyone’s favourite alt-pop twins are back with another single, ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’, coming from their upcoming record of the same name which is due to be released on September 27. As with the rest of the songs we can expect on the album, this song is a recording of a song the sisters initially wrote as teenagers, which is certainly intriguing as an album concept.

It’s a true celebration of adolescence, mixing their typical synth sound, every so often sounding like it’s on the verge of becoming something more trippy (which seems to be a theme in both the upcoming album and memoir). It has a similar sound to some of their best hits, like ‘Closer’ and ‘Stop Desire’. This is definitely something to capture your attention this week.

Tegan and Sara’s ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’ is out now via Sire Records.

Stormzy – ‘Sounds of the Skeng’

It really has been a great summer for Stormzy, with the brilliance of his Glastonbury headline set and the overwhelmingly positive reception of single ‘Crown’. His newest track, ‘Sounds of the Skeng’, had been previously teased on social media before landing in our playlists this week.

So it’s no surprise that this is a strong track. It has a great beat and powerful lyrics that we’ve all come to expect from Stormzy as he quickly rises to the top of the music scene. Stormzy’s lyrics are consistently clever and always expertly written – he’s certainly earned his place at the top.

Stormzy’s ‘Sounds of the Skeng’ is out now via Hashtag Merky Records/Atlantic Records UK.

