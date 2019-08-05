What We’re Listening To: August 2019

Here at The Edge we’re always talking about what music we’re loving, which is why I’m pleased to announce the launch of a monthly article and playlist where our writers can talk about what they’ve been playing on repeat over the last month. We want to embrace all the genres and artists that our writers love, so this is the chance to discover some great new music!

Six – Six: The Musical (Studio Cast Recording)

I’m a bit obsessed with musicals, but when my flatmate told me about a new musical about the wives of Henry VIII in the format of a pop concert, I was a little doubtful. But one listen to the soundtrack proved me wrong. It’s one of the most accessible musicals around, taking inspiration (or ‘queenspiration’) from artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna and even Avril Lavigne.

Hilarious and emotional, each song will hit you in a different way. Taking a different approach to history, it’s full of pop culture references, including my favourite line in anything ever, “Okay ladies, let’s get in reformation”. It will surprise you in its lyrics and its depiction of historical figures who were previously overlooked, particularly when the iconic Anne Boleyn sings “I broke England from the church, yeah I’m that sexy”

Six has captured the heart of listeners with its empowering lyrics and strong storyline, not to mention it’s full of absolute bangers. A must-listen, whether you’re a fan of musical theatre or not.

Six: The Musical (Studio Cast Recording) is available via 6 Music Ltd.

Willow – WILLOW

Up next is a new release from 18-year-old Willow Smith (you know, ‘Whip My Hair’). But Willow has come a long way since her debut viral track, now writing and producing her own music, and her latest album shows a lot of talent for an artist so young.

My favourite songs from the self-titled album are ‘Time Machine’ and ‘PrettyGirlz’. The whole album has a soft, ethereal vibe, synth-driven and with beautiful lyrics that carry the dreamy vibes throughout the whole album.

On a similar note, her brother Jaden also recently released his rap album, ERYS, a concept album that takes inspiration from a variety of genres and features a collaboration with Willow. These are siblings to keep an eye on, and WILLOW is not to be missed.

WILLOW is available via MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records.

Ezra Furman – ‘I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend’

‘I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend’ is only a few weeks old, but it feels criminally underrated. It’s one of the most gorgeous songs I’ve heard in a long time, so make sure and take the time to check out this hidden gem. Described by the artist as a ‘romantic song of transgender longing’, it’s a super personal track about gender identity and unrequited love. Musically, it has a slow, sad-rock sound (is that a genre? Did I make that up?) but it kind of has that vibe that makes you want to slow dance with someone. Check out the music video below, a real treasure that shows off Furman’s artistic talent both visually and musically.

‘I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend’ is available via Bella Union.

Placebo

Absolutely nothing new here, but I’m having a bit of a moment for the ’90s alternative rock icons right now. Placebo have a career that has spanned two decades, and although it’s been a minute since we’ve had a new release, they have a big enough back catalogue to listen to. Their hits, like ‘Nancy Boy’ and ‘Pure Morning’ are just as touching as deeper cuts like ‘Commercial for Levi’. They have melancholy lyrics and a style inspired by ’70s glam rock, and in my own experience they have the best music to fall asleep to (in a good way). Maybe you never got into Placebo, or you haven’t listened to them in a while, so I’m here to gently remind you that they have some great compilation albums, so turn up the volume and have some feelings.

Check out Placebo’s ‘Every You Every Me’ below, available via Elevator Lady Ltd.