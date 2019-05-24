The Edge’s Favourite Summer Songs

Is there anything more joy-inducing than the perfect summer song? Something to truly take you back to lazy afternoons spent lounging by the beach and fun-filled road trips and adventures alike, we sure do love soundtracking our summers with upbeat, danceable tunes. Here are some of The Edge‘s favourites.

Childish Gambino – ‘Feels Like Summer’

When it comes to the perfect summer song, you immediately think of something that’s uptempo and makes you want to dance – but what about Childish Gambino‘s ‘Feels Like Summer’ and how it goes against the usual uptempo formula of summer songs? The slow but infectious record makes you want to lounge around in a pool with a cold drink in hand simply letting the heat caress your face and all your worries simply fade away into the distance. I feel that this should be the song of the summer because its the ultimate relaxation song, and although summer is about having fun and doing activities, nothing beats just chilling around in the sun. The lyrics themselves promote the ‘relaxation agenda’ – ”Seven billion souls that move around the sun, rolling faster, faster not a chance to slow down” – we are constantly moving and stressing ourselves out and summer should be a time for us to press pause on our hectic day to day lives. ‘Feels Like Summer’ embodies this and thus why it should an all-time summer song!

– words by Jason Laryea

Bill Withers – ‘Lovely Day’

When I think of summer, I think of hazy days surrounded by friends and loved ones. Endless days that all seem to roll into one – no responsibilities, nothing to get home for. Bill Withers’ ‘Lovely Day’ encompasses everything I love about summer; the way it goes on and on in the best way. A groovy number with a catchy refrain, Withers’ relaxed tone always seems to capture my imagination, improving even the most monotonous day. The track holds the perfect balance of R&B, soul and funk. Whilst it is a love song, I don’t believe the lyrics only relate to romance – the song also seems to promote a positive relationship with life and making the most of each day.

With the last “lovely day” at the end being sustained for a mind-boggling 18 seconds, it perfectly encapsulates how I feel about summer, dreaming for it to continue for as long as possible.

– words by Ellie Brain

Vampire Weekend – ‘This Life’

Father of the Bride has barely been out yet, but already I can’t get this one out of my head when I look forward to summer. Vampire Weekend are masters at crafting catchy summer bops, from ‘A-Punk’ to ‘Holiday’ and ‘Unbelievers’, but with ‘This Life’ they’ve truly outdone themselves. Sure, the lyrics may be somewhat existential and a little upsetting if you dwell on them too long, but where ‘This Life’ truly flourishes is in the utterly danceable and upbeat instrumentation, which is up there with the grooviest they’ve ever produced. Not so much one for chilling by the beach like ‘Feels Like Summer’, ‘This Life’ is absolutely the song to soundtrack long summer road trips and pool parties alike, and I know that I’ll be hitting repeat on it throughout the summer months to come.

– words by Sam Law