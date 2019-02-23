1975 Albums to Listen to Instead of ‘The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’

Wow, The 1975 sure did create some waves with that big fat brit award win, huh? Here are 1975 albums you can listen to instead of that release. Enjoy!
1 Radiohead, OK Computer
2 Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon
3 Radiohead, Kid A
4 The Velvet Underground, The Velvet Underground & Nico
5 Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here
6 King Crimson, In the Court of the Crimson King
7 My Bloody Valentine, Loveless
8 The Beach Boys, Pet Sounds
9 The Beatles, Abbey Road
10 Miles Davis, Kind of Blue
11 Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin [IV]
12 David Bowie, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars
13 Black Sabbath, Paranoid
14 Neutral Milk Hotel, In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
15 The Beatles, Revolver
16 Radiohead, In Rainbows
17 Godspeed You Black Emperor!, Lift Yr. Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven!
18 John Coltrane, A Love Supreme
19 Talking Heads, Remain in Light
20 Joy Division, Unknown Pleasures
21 Pixies, Doolittle
22 Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp a Butterfly
23 Nick Drake, Pink Moon
24 The Smiths, The Queen Is Dead
25 Pink Floyd, Animals
26 The Doors, The Doors
27 Bob Dylan, Highway 61 Revisited
28 The Beatles, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
29 Kanye West, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
30 David Bowie, Low
31 Nas, Illmatic
32 Arcade Fire, Funeral
33 Kendrick Lamar, good kid, m.A.A.d city
34 Wu-Tang Clan, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)
35 Madvillain, Madvillainy
36 Mingus, The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady
37 Nirvana, Nevermind
38 King Crimson, Red
39 Television, Marquee Moon
40 Slint, Spiderland
41 The Beatles, The Beatles [White Album]
42 Joy Division, Closer
43 The Cure, Disintegration
44 Radiohead, The Bends
45 Bob Dylan, Blonde on Blonde
46 Sigur Rós, Ágætis byrjun
47 Godspeed You Black Emperor!, F♯A♯∞
48 Sonic Youth, Daydream Nation
49 The Clash, London Calling
50 The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Are You Experienced
51 Metallica, Master of Puppets
52 DJ Shadow, Endtroducing…..
53 Black Sabbath, Master of Reality
54 Miles Davis, In a Silent Way
55 Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin
56 Metallica, Ride the Lightning
57 Bob Dylan, Blood on the Tracks
58 Miles Davis, Bitches Brew
59 The Beatles, Rubber Soul
60 Portishead, Dummy
61 Black Sabbath, Black Sabbath
62 Leonard Cohen, Songs of Leonard Cohen
63 Can, Tago Mago
64 The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Electric Ladyland
65 Yes, Close to the Edge
66 Neil Young, After the Gold Rush
67 Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II
68 Tom Waits, Rain Dogs
69 A Tribe Called Quest, The Low End Theory
70 Sufjan Stevens, Illinois
71 Slowdive, Souvlaki
72 Bob Dylan, Bringing It All Back Home
73 Björk, Homogenic
74 The Velvet Underground, White Light / White Heat
75 David Bowie, Hunky Dory
76 Nirvana, In utero
77 The Stooges, Fun House
78 David Bowie, Station to Station
79 Frank Zappa, Hot Rats
80 Pink Floyd, Meddle
81 Aphex Twin, Selected Ambient Works 85-92
82 Can, Future Days
83 Talk Talk, Laughing Stock
84 Radiohead, Amnesiac
85 Love, Forever Changes
86 Genius/GZA, Liquid Swords
87 Kate Bush, Hounds of Love
88 Talk Talk, Spirit of Eden
89 The Rolling Stones, Sticky Fingers
90 Marvin Gaye, What’s Going On
91 The Velvet Underground, The Velvet Underground
92 The Zombies, Odessey and Oracle
93 Pink Floyd, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn
94 The Who, Who’s Next
95 The Beatles, Magical Mystery Tour
96 Elliott Smith, Either / Or
97 David Bowie, ★ [Blackstar]
98 Pixies, Surfer Rosa
99 Nick Drake, Five Leaves Left
100 Eno, Another Green World
101 Neil Young, On the Beach
102 David Bowie, “Heroes”
103 Swans, Soundtracks for the Blind
104 Slayer, Reign in Blood
105 The Rolling Stones, Let It Bleed
106 Can, Ege Bamyasi
107 Massive Attack, Mezzanine
108 Smashing Pumpkins, Siamese Dream
109 Pink Floyd, The Wall
110 Kanye West, The College Dropout
111 Neil Young, Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere
112 Boards of Canada, Music Has the Right to Children
113 Belle and Sebastian, If You’re Feeling Sinister
114 Megadeth, Rust in Peace
115 Neil Young, Harvest
116 Stevie Wonder, Innervisions
117 Depeche Mode, Violator
118 Van Morrison, Astral Weeks
119 The Rolling Stones, Exile on Main St.
120 Charles Mingus, Mingus Ah Um
121 Interpol, Turn On the Bright Lights
122 Jeff Buckley, Grace
123 Modest Mouse, The Lonesome Crowded West
124 A Tribe Called Quest, Midnight Marauders
125 OutKast, Aquemini
126 John Coltrane, Giant Steps
127 Danny Brown, Atrocity Exhibition
128 The Smiths, Hatful of Hollow
129 Pavement, Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain
130 Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin III
131 Björk, Vespertine
132 Wilco, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
133 Sufjan Stevens, Carrie & Lowell
134 Genesis, Selling England by the Pound
135 J Dilla, Donuts
136 Stevie Wonder, Songs in the Key of Life
137 The Kinks, The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society
138 The Microphones, The Glow Pt. 2
139 Led Zeppelin, Physical Graffiti
140 Iggy and The Stooges, Raw Power
141 Led Zeppelin, Houses of the Holy
142 John Coltrane, My Favorite Things
143 Leonard Cohen, Songs of Love and Hate
144 Bob Dylan, The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan
145 Nine Inch Nails, The Downward Spiral
146 Death, Symbolic
147 Talking Heads, Fear of Music
148 Kraftwerk, Die Mensch-Maschine
149 Tool, Lateralus
150 King Crimson, Larks’ Tongues in Aspic
151 The Cure, Pornography
152 Joni Mitchell, Blue
153 Fishmans, Long Season
154 Death Grips, The Money Store
155 Kraftwerk, Trans Europa Express
156 Iron Maiden, Powerslave
157 Creedence Clearwater Revival, Cosmo’s Factory
158 Cocteau Twins, Heaven or Las Vegas
159 Prince and The Revolution, Purple Rain
160 Modest Mouse, The Moon & Antarctica
161 The Stone Roses, The Stone Roses
162 Curtis Mayfield, Superfly
163 Jethro Tull, Thick as a Brick
164 Tool, Ænima
165 Sigur Rós, ( )
166 The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Axis: Bold as Love
167 Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run
168 The Avalanches, Since I Left You
169 The Doors, Strange Days
170 Kanye West, Late Registration
171 Tom Waits, Swordfishtrombones
172 Opeth, Blackwater Park
173 Joanna Newsom, Ys
174 Black Sabbath, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
175 Iron Maiden, The Number of the Beast
176 The Flaming Lips, The Soft Bulletin
177 Yes, Fragile
178 Rage Against the Machine, Rage Against the Machine
179 Fleetwood Mac, Rumours
180 Swans, To Be Kind
181 John Coltrane, Blue Train
182 Pharoah Sanders, Karma
183 Steve Reich, Music for 18 Musicians
184 Built to Spill, Perfect From Now On
185 The Rolling Stones, Beggars Banquet
186 The Notorious B.I.G., Ready to Die
187 Nick Drake, Bryter Layter
188 Mobb Deep, The Infamous
189 Deep Purple, Machine Head
190 Michael Jackson, Thriller
191 Gang of Four, Entertainment!
192 Wire, Pink Flag
193 Angelo Badalamenti, Soundtrack From Twin Peaks
194 Weezer, Weezer [Blue Album]
195 Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool
196 Queens of the Stone Age, Songs for the Deaf
197 Eric Dolphy, Out to Lunch
198 OutKast, ATLiens
199 Metallica, …And Justice for All
200 Kyuss, Kyuss [Welcome to Sky Valley]
201 The Smashing Pumpkins, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness
202 Eno, Here Come the Warm Jets
203 R.E.M., Murmur
204 Alice in Chains, Dirt
205 Boards of Canada, Geogaddi
206 Dead Kennedys, Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables
207 Ennio Morricone, Il buono, il brutto, il cattivo
208 Radiohead, Hail to the Thief
209 Judas Priest, Painkiller
210 Portishead, Third
211 The Strokes, Is This It
212 Comus, First Utterance
213 Beastie Boys, Paul’s Boutique
214 Ornette Coleman, The Shape of Jazz to Come
215 Iron Maiden, Seventh Son of a Seventh Son
216 Public Enemy, It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back
217 The Sonic Youth, Sister
218 Funkadelic, Maggot Brain
219 Björk, Post
220 Curtis Mayfield, Curtis
221 Swans, The Seer
222 Burzum, Filosofem
223 Van Morrison, Moondance
224 Berliner Philharmoniker, 9 Symphonien
225 Jethro Tull, Aqualung
226 Black Sabbath, Vol 4
227 Cocteau Twins, Treasure
228 At the Drive-In, Relationship of Command
229 Milton Nascimento, Clube da Esquina
230 Genesis, Foxtrot
231 George Harrison, All Things Must Pass
232 Rush, Moving Pictures
233 Pearl Jam, Ten
234 Robert Wyatt, Rock Bottom
235 Lou Reed, Transformer
236 Simon and Garfunkel, Bridge Over Troubled Water
237 Otis Redding, Otis Blue: Otis Redding Sings Soul
238 Queen, A Night at the Opera
239 Charlie Mingus, Blues & Roots
240 Kate Bush, The Dreaming
241 Pavement, Slanted and Enchanted
242 The Replacements, Let It Be
243 Daft Punk, Discovery
244 Neil Young, Tonight’s the Night
245 R.E.M., Automatic for the People
246 Animal Collective, Merriweather Post Pavilion
247 Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band, Safe as Milk
248 The Doors, L.A. Woman
249 Wire, Chairs Missing
250 Tom Waits, Bone Machine
251 Opeth, Still Life
252 Patti Smith, Horses
253 Alice Coltrane featuring Pharoah Sanders, Journey in Satchidananda
254 Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Let Love In
255 The Flaming Lips, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots
256 Deep Purple, Deep Purple in Rock
257 Frank Ocean, Blonde
258 Electric Wizard, Dopethrone
259 The Clash, The Clash
260 Dinosaur, You’re Living All Over Me
261 Converge, Jane Doe
262 Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers, Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers [Moanin’]
263 The Kinks, Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire
264 T. Rex, Electric Warrior
265 Metallica, Kill ‘Em All
266 Miles Davis, A Tribute to Jack Johnson
267 The Dave Brubeck Quartet, Time Out
268 The Smiths, The Smiths
269 Staatsorchester Stuttgart, Tabula rasa
270 Berliner Philharmoniker, Symphony No. 9
271 Death, Human
272 Herbie Hancock, Head Hunters
273 Weezer, Pinkerton
274 Genesis, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
275 Fela Kuti, Expensive Shit
276 Yo La Tengo, I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One
277 Have a Nice Life, Deathconsciousness
278 This Heat, Deceit
279 Elliott Smith, XO
280 LCD Soundsystem, Sound of Silver
281 King Crimson, Discipline
282 Ramones, Ramones
283 Unwound, Leaves Turn Inside You
284 Brian Eno, Before and After Science
285 Prince, Sign “☮” the Times
286 John Coltrane, Ascension
287 Rainbow, Rising
288 John Lennon, John Lennon / Plastic Ono Band
289 Burial, Untrue
290 Red House Painters, Down Colorful Hill
291 Minutemen, Double Nickels on the Dime
292 Soundgarden, Superunknown
293 The Mars Volta, De-Loused in the Comatorium
294 Tyler, the Creator, Flower Boy
295 Hüsker Dü, Zen Arcade
296 Pulp, Different Class
297 Townes Van Zandt, Townes Van Zandt
298 Soft Machine, Third
299 Novos Baianos, Acabou chorare
300 Faith No More, Angel Dust
301 The Stooges, The Stooges [Hey Look I’m really sorry but I got bored of formatting here so just PRETEND it’s there for the rest]
302 Wire, 154
303 Talking Heads, More Songs About Buildings and Food
304 Fela Kuti, Zombie
305 John Coltrane, Olé Coltrane
306 Fugazi, Repeater
307 Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Déjà vu
308 Camel, Mirage
309 Slayer, Seasons in the Abyss
310 Ennio Morricone, C’era una volta il West
311 Violent Femmes, Violent Femmes
312 Sly & The Family Stone, There’s a Riot Goin’ On
313 The Who, Quadrophenia
314 Coil, The Ape of Naples
315 Vince Guaraldi, A Charlie Brown Christmas
316 Spiritualized®, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space
317 The National, Boxer
318 Animal Collective, Strawberry Jam
319 Serge Gainsbourg, Histoire de Melody Nelson
320 Mos Def, Black on Both Sides
321 Wiener Philharmoniker, Symphonie Nr.5
322 The Modern Lovers, The Modern Lovers
323 Jorge Ben, A Tábua de Esmeralda
324 Burzum, Hvis lyset tar oss
325 Agalloch, The Mantle
326 Faust, Faust IV
327 Agalloch, Ashes Against the Grain
328 The Jesus and Mary Chain, Psychocandy
329 The Kinks, Something Else by The Kinks
330 Ramones, Rocket to Russia
331 The Microphones, Mount Eerie
332 Isis, Panopticon
333 Sly and The Family Stone, Stand!
334 Ulver, Bergtatt: Et eeventyr i 5 capitler
335 Chef Raekwon, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…
336 Mastodon, Crack the Skye
337 MF DOOM, Mm.. Food
338 Van der Graaf Generator, Pawn Hearts
339 Artur Rubinstein, The Nocturnes
340 Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band, Trout Mask Replica
341 Kraftwerk, Computerwelt
342 Sonny Rollins, Saxophone Colossus
343 New York Philharmonic, Le sacre du printemps
344 Yes, The Yes Album
345 Bruce Springsteen, Darkness on the Edge of Town
346 The John Coltrane Quartet, Africa / Brass
347 Panda Bear, Person Pitch
348 Chico Buarque, Construção
349 Cannonball Adderley, Somethin’ Else
350 Sonic Youth, EVOL
351 Talking Heads, Talking Heads: 77
352 Death, The Sound of Perseverance
353 Arcade Fire, Neon Bible
354 Guided by Voices, Bee Thousand
355 Organized Konfusion, Stress: The Extinction Agenda
356 Iron Maiden, Iron Maiden
357 NEU!, NEU!
358 Nico, Desertshore
359 Bob Marley, Exodus
360 Low, I Could Live in Hope
361 Emperor, In the Nightside Eclipse
362 Roxy Music, For Your Pleasure
363 Wipers, Youth of America
364 Stan Getz & João Gilberto featuring Antônio Carlos Jobim, Getz / Gilberto
365 Gang Starr, Moment of Truth
366 A Tribe Called Quest, We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service
367 Aphex Twin, Richard D. James Album
368 David Bowie, Aladdin Sane
369 Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell
370 Dead Can Dance, Within the Realm of a Dying Sun
371 Charles Mingus, Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus
372 Morbid Angel, Altars of Madness
373 Death, Individual Thought Patterns
374 Red House Painters, Red House Painters [Rollercoaster]
375 Santana, Abraxas
376 Pere Ubu, The Modern Dance
377 Scott Engel, Scott 4
378 Elvis Costello, This Year’s Model
379 Miles Davis, Get Up With It
380 Judas Priest, Sad Wings of Destiny
381 Eno, Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy)
382 The Chameleons, Script of the Bridge
383 Opeth, Ghost Reveries
384 NEU!, NEU! ’75
385 Bruce Springsteen, Nebraska
386 Aphex Twin, Selected Ambient Works Volume II
387 Isaac Hayes, Hot Buttered Soul
388 The Band, The Band
389 Sun Ra, Lanquidity
390 Komeda Quintet, Astigmatic
391 The Magnetic Fields, 69 Love Songs
392 山岡晃, Silent Hill 2
393 Dissection, Storm of the Light’s Bane
394 Neurosis, Through Silver in Blood
395 The Horace Silver Quintet, Song for My Father
396 Built to Spill, Keep It Like a Secret
397 Miles Davis, On the Corner
398 PJ Harvey, To Bring You My Love
399 Neil Young, Zuma
400 Mahavishnu Orchestra, The Inner Mounting Flame
401 Parliament, Mothership Connection
402 Broken Social Scene, You Forgot It in People
403 Atheist, Unquestionable Presence
404 Creedence Clearwater Revival, Willy and the Poor Boys
405 Sonic Youth, Goo
406 Glenn Branca, The Ascension
407 Joanna Newsom, Have One on Me
408 Caravan, In the Land of Grey and Pink
409 Suicide, Suicide
410 Bob Dylan, Desire
411 Motörhead, Ace of Spades
412 Deltron 3030, Deltron 3030
413 Slayer, South of Heaven
414 Boris, flood
415 Mercyful Fate, Don’t Break the Oath
416 The Mothers of Invention, Freak Out!
417 Mr. Bungle, California
418 Mastodon, Leviathan
419 Columbia Symphony Orchestra, Stravinsky Conducts Le Sacre du printemps
420 John Williams, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
421 Glenn Gould, The Goldberg Variations
422 Emperor, Anthems to the Welkin at Dusk
423 The Smiths, Meat Is Murder
424 Dio, Holy Diver
425 Peter Gabriel, Peter Gabriel
426 Miles Davis, Sketches of Spain
427 American Football, American Football
428 Judas Priest, Screaming for Vengeance
429 Stevie Wonder, Talking Book
430 Megadeth, Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying?
431 Boris, Boris at Last -Feedbacker-
432 Swans, White Light From the Mouth of Infinity
433 The Dismemberment Plan, Emergency & I
434 New Order, Power, Corruption & Lies
435 Porcupine Tree, In absentia
436 David Bowie, Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)
437 Iron Maiden, Piece of Mind
438 Iron Maiden, Somewhere in Time
439 Beck!, Odelay
440 Fugazi, The Argument
441 Brand New, The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me
442 Lou Reed, Berlin
443 Iggy Pop, Lust for Life
444 Jefferson Airplane, Surrealistic Pillow
445 Tom Waits, Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards
446 Björk, Debut
447 Fleet Foxes, Fleet Foxes
448 Sigur Rós, Takk…
449 Run the Jewels, Run the Jewels 2
450 Boredoms, Vision Creation Newsun
451 D’Angelo, Voodoo
452 Rush, Hemispheres
453 Ween, The Mollusk
454 Caetano Veloso, Transa
455 Yasunori Mitsuda, “Chrono Trigger” Original Sound Version
456 Sun Kil Moon, Ghosts of the Great Highway
457 Creedence Clearwater Revival, Green River
458 Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Tender Prey
459 Refused, The Shape of Punk to Come
460 Aretha Franklin, Lady Soul
461 The Fall, This Nation’s Saving Grace
462 Magnolia Electric Co., The Magnolia Electric Co.
463 Gene Clark, No Other
464 Motörhead, Overkill
465 My Bloody Valentine, Isn’t Anything
466 Mercyful Fate, Melissa
467 Flying Lotus, Cosmogramma
468 Van der Graaf Generator, Godbluff
469 Animal Collective, Feels
470 Big L, Lifestylez ov da Poor & Dangerous
471 Amon Düül II, Yeti
472 Charles Mingus, Let My Children Hear Music
473 Kyuss, Blues for the Red Sun
474 Brian Eno, Ambient 1: Music for Airports
475 John Williams, Star Wars
476 Thelonious Monk, Brilliant Corners
477 Darkthrone, A Blaze in the Northern Sky
478 John Fahey, Fare Forward Voyagers (Soldier’s Choice)
479 Aretha Franklin, I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You
480 Opeth, Damnation
481 Portishead, Portishead
482 Glenn Gould, The Goldberg Variations
483 Popol Vuh, Hosianna Mantra
484 Jackson C. Frank, Jackson C. Frank
485 Arcade Fire, The Suburbs
486 The Roots, Things Fall Apart
487 Stars of the Lid, The Tired Sounds Of
488 Genesis, Nursery Cryme
489 Duke Ellington, Duke Ellington’s Far East Suite
490 The Who, Tommy
491 Deftones, White Pony
492 Iggy Pop, The Idiot
493 Thin Lizzy, Jailbreak
494 Van der Graaf Generator, H to He Who Am the Only One
495 Candlemass, Epicus Doomicus Metallicus
496 Nina Simone, Pastel Blues
497 Frank Ocean, channel ORANGE
498 Tim Hecker, Harmony in Ultraviolet
499 The Pharcyde, Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde
500 Bon Iver, For Emma, Forever Ago
501 Snoop Doggy Dogg, Doggystyle
502 Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Yanqui U.X.O.
503 Tom Waits, Closing Time [HELP ME! PLEASE!]
504 Paul McCartney, Ram
505 Ennio Morricone, C’era una volta in America
506 Sepultura, Beneath the Remains
507 The Smiths, Strangeways, Here We Come
508 Jaÿ-Z, Reasonable Doubt
509 PiL, Metal Box
510 Public Enemy, Fear of a Black Planet
511 Townes Van Zandt, Our Mother the Mountain
512 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Good Son
513 Steve Reich and Musicians, Music for 18 Musicians
514 Mayhem, De mysteriis dom Sathanas
515 Steely Dan, Aja
516 Johnny Cash, Unearthed
517 Black Star, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star
518 London Sinfonietta, Symphony No. 3
519 Nine Inch Nails, The Fragile
520 Dr. Dre, The Chronic
521 Bob Marley, Catch a Fire
522 植松伸夫 VI (Final Fantasy VI)
523 Frank Zappa, One Size Fits All
524 Beach House, Teen Dream
525 Gorguts, Obscura
526 Kanye West, Yeezus
527 The Mothers of Invention, We’re Only in It for the Money
528 PJ Harvey, Let England Shake
529 Death Grips, The Powers That B
530 Elliott Smith, Elliott Smith
531 The Beatles, Help!
532 The Replacements, Tim
533 Judas Priest, Stained Class
534 Elvis Costello, My Aim Is True
535 Talk Talk, The Colour of Spring
536 Isis, Oceanic
537 Marvin Gaye, Let’s Get It On
538 Duke Ellington, Money Jungle
539 Pavement, Wowee Zowee
540 Cannibal Ox, The Cold Vein
541 Howard Shore, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
542 D’Angelo and The Vanguard, Black Messiah
543 System of a Down, Toxicity
544 The National, High Violet
545 植松伸夫, Final Fantasy VII Original Sound Track
546 Freddie Gibbs, Piñata
547 Fela Kuti, Roforofo Fight
548 Devo, Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!
549 Fairport Convention, Liege & Lief
550 Takács Quartet, The 6 String Quartets
551 Richard & Linda Thompson, I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight
552 Robbie Basho, Visions of the Country
553 The Fall, Hex Enduction Hour
554 English Baroque Soloists, Mass in B minor
555 Wayne Shorter, Speak No Evil
556 The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night
557 Danny Brown, XXX
558 AIR, Moon Safari
559 XTC, Skylarking
560 Exuma, Exuma
561 Edge of Sanity, Crimson
562 T. Rex, The Slider
563 Prince, 1999
564 The Feelies, Crazy Rhythms
565 Queensrÿche, Operation: Mindcrime
566 Immolation, Close to a World Below
567 The Ornette Coleman Double Quartet, Free Jazz
568 Cryptopsy, None So Vile
569 Autopsy, Mental Funeral
570 Viktor Vaughn, Vaudeville Villain
571 Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, I See a Darkness
572 Thelonious Monk Septet, Monk’s Music
573 Berliner Philharmoniker, Symphony No. 9 “Choral”
574 Coil, Musick to Play in the Dark
575 Yo La Tengo, And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside-Out
576 The National, Alligator
577 Immortal, At the Heart of Winter
578 John Coltrane, Meditations
579 Herbie Hancock, Maiden Voyage
580 UGK, Ridin’ Dirty
581 The Congos, Heart of the Congos
582 Herbie Hancock, Empyrean Isles
583 Os Mutantes, Os Mutantes
584 田中宏和 , Mother 2: ギーグの逆襲
585 PJ Harvey, Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea
586 The White Stripes, Elephant
587 Cream, Disraeli Gears
588 The Velvet Underground, Loaded
589 Dismember, Like an Ever Flowing Stream
590 Stars of the Lid, And Their Refinement of the Decline
591 Frank Zappa, Apostrophe (‘)
592 Rush, 2112
593 Queens of the Stone Age, Rated R
594 Tim Buckley, Starsailor
595 Wishbone Ash, Argus
596 Big Star, 3rd
597 Sepultura, Arise
598 John Cale, Paris 1919
599 Wiener Philharmoniker, Symphonie No. 4
600 Darkthrone, Transilvanian Hunger
601 The Thelonious Monk Quartet, Monk’s Dream
602 芸能山城組, Symphonic Suite AKIRA
603 Opeth, My Arms, Your Hearse
604 光田康典, Chrono Cross: Original Soundtrack
605 Rush, Permanent Waves
606 Miles Davis, ‘Round About Midnight
607 NoMeansNo, Wrong
608 Wiener Philharmoniker, Requiem
609 Lynyrd Skynyrd, (pronounced ‘lĕh-‘nérd ‘skin-‘nérd)
610 Tom Waits, Mule Variations
611 Ride, Nowhere
612 Kate Bush, The Kick Inside
613 U2, The Joshua Tree
614 Black Sabbath, Sabotage
615 Bathory, Blood Fire Death
616 OutKast, Stankonia
617 Judas Priest, Defenders of the Faith
618 Sufjan Stevens, The Age of Adz
619 Avey Tare, Spirit They’re Gone Spirit They’ve Vanished
620 David Wise, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest
621 The Cure, Seventeen Seconds
622 Yo La Tengo, Painful
623 Bark Psychosis, Hex
624 Pierre Fournier, Sechs Suiten für Violoncello Solo BWV 1007-1012
625 Big Black, Atomizer
626 Faust, Faust
627 近藤浩治 , The Legend of Zelda (Majora’s Mask Original Soundtrack)
628 Belle and Sebastian, Tigermilk
629 Johnny Cash, American IV: The Man Comes Around
630 Sweet Trip, Velocity : Design : Comfort
631 Herbie Hancock, Sextant
632 Swans, The Great Annihilator
633 Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me
634 Simon & Garfunkel, Bookends
635 Lee Morgan, The Sidewinder
636 Depeche Mode, Music for the Masses
637 Angelo Badalamenti, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me
638 Swans, Children of God
639 Depeche Mode, Black Celebration
640 Invisible, El jardín de los presentes
641 Death, Leprosy
642 Dead Kennedys, Plastic Surgery Disasters
643 Joni Mitchell, Court and Spark
644 久石譲 , もののけ姫 (Mononoke-hime)
645 Sixteen Horsepower, Sackcloth ‘n’ Ashes
646 The Cure, Faith
647 Roy Harper, Stormcock
648 Jay-Z, The Blueprint
649 Autechre, Tri repetae
650 Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Murder Ballads
651 Rush, A Farewell to Kings
652 King Diamond, Abigail
653 Blondie, Parallel Lines
654 Massive Attack, Blue Lines
655 Stereolab, Emperor Tomato Ketchup
656 Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth, Mecca and the Soul Brother
657 Oliver Nelson, The Blues and the Abstract Truth
658 Neurosis, Times of Grace
659 Clint Mansell, The Fountain
660 Pascal Rogé, 3 Gymnopédies & Other Piano Works · und andere Klavierstücke
661 Ghostface Killah, Supreme Clientele
662 Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth, The Main Ingredient
663 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Boatman’s Call
664 Coil, Horse Rotorvator
665 Bad Brains, Bad Brains
666 Guided by Voices, Alien Lanes
667 AC/DC, Back in Black
668 The Sound, Jeopardy
669 Manic Street Preachers, The Holy Bible
670 A Tribe Called Quest, People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm
671 The Band, Music From Big Pink
672 The Cure, The Head on the Door
673 Brockhampton, Saturation III
674 Brockhampton, Saturation II
675 Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
676 Astor Piazzolla and The New Tango Quintet, Tango: Zero Hour / Nuevo Tango: Hora Zero
677 Fela Kuti, Sorrow Tears and Blood
678 Sheena Ringo, 加爾基 精液 栗ノ花 (Kalk Samen Kuri no Hana)
679 Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, No More Shall We Part
680 Galaxie 500, On Fire
681 Sex Pistols, Never Mind the Bollocks Here’s the Sex Pistols
682 Big Star, #1 Record
683 Coroner, Mental Vortex
684 Fishmans, 宇宙 日本 世田谷 (Uchū Nippon Setagaya)
685 John Martyn, Solid Air
686 Tim Buckley, Happy Sad
687 Van Morrison, Veedon Fleece
688 Philip Glass, Glassworks
689 Gil Scott-Heron, Pieces of a Man
690 Pink Floyd, A Saucerful of Secrets
691 Tame Impala, Lonerism
692 Koji Kondo, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Original Soundtrack
693 De La Soul, 3 Feet High and Rising
694 Porcupine Tree, Deadwing
695 Entombed, Left Hand Path
696 Supertramp, Crime of the Century
697 R.E.M., Reckoning
698 Ghostface Killah, Ironman
699 Sonny Sharrock, Ask the Ages
700 Gorillaz, Demon Days
701 Bob Dylan, The Times They Are A-Changin’
702 Blind Guardian, Imaginations From the Other Side
703 The Pretty Things, S.F. Sorrow
704 Paul McCartney, Band on the Run
705 Jorge Ben, África Brasil
706 Clipse, Hell Hath No Fury
707 Paul Simon, Graceland
708 Wayne Shorter, Juju
709 Diamond Head, Lightning to the Nations
710 This Heat, This Heat
711 The Mothers, The Grand Wazoo
712 Sun Ra and His Arkestra, Sleeping Beauty
713 Siouxsie and The Banshees, Juju
714 Janelle Monáe, The ArchAndroid
715 Collegium Vocale Gent, Matthäus-Passion
716 Max Roach, We Insist! Max Roach’s Freedom Now Suite
717 Crosby, Stills & Nash, Crosby, Stills & Nash
718 Yes, Relayer
719 Elton John, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
720 Mogwai, Mogwai Young Team
721 Joni Mitchell, Hejira
722 Vektor, Black Future
723 The Seatbelts, Cowboy Bebop
724 Pescado Rabioso, Artaud
725 Miles Davis Quintet, Miles Smiles
726 The Pogues, Rum Sodomy & the Lash
727 Deerhunter, Halcyon Digest
728 Basil Poledouris, Conan the Barbarian
729 Reinbert de Leeuw, Gnossiennes; Gymnopédies; Ogives; Trois sarabandes; Petite ouverture à danser
730 The Gun Club, Fire of Love
731 Bob Dylan, John Wesley Harding
732 The Charlie Mingus Jazz Workshop, Pithecanthropus Erectus
733 GAS, Pop
734 Drive Like Jehu, Yank Crime
735 The Allman Brothers Band, Eat a Peach
736 Cleveland Orchestra, Pétrouchka; Le Sacre du printemps
737 Peter Gabriel, So
738 Neurosis, A Sun That Never Sets
739 Hüsker Dü, New Day Rising
740 Mike Oldfield, Ommadawn
741 Van der Graaf Generator, Still Life
742 Candlemass, Nightfall
743 Helloween, Keeper of the Seven Keys Part II
744 Guns n’ Roses, Appetite for Destruction
745 R.E.M., Lifes Rich Pageant
746 The Rolling Stones, Aftermath
747 Sleep, Dopesmoker
748 The Mothers, Over-Nite Sensation
749 Baden Powell, Os afro-sambas de Baden e Vinícius
750 Gojira, From Mars to Sirius
751 W.A.S.P., The Crimson Idol
752 Ween, Quebec
753 Digable Planets, Blowout Comb
754 The Knife, Silent Shout
755 Miles Davis, Ascenseur pour l’échafaud
756 Tindersticks, Tindersticks
757 Gravediggaz, 6 Feet Deep
758 Camel, Moonmadness
759 Various Artists, A Clockwork Orange
760 Grant Green, Idle Moments
761 Wiener Philharmoniker, Symphonie Nr. 6 »Pastorale«
762 Wipers, Is This Real?
763 Pierre Boulez, Complete Works Opp 1-31
764 Wiener Philharmoniker, Symphonie No. 9 / Moldau
765 Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Amadeus
766 Derek and The Dominos, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs
767 Al Green, Call Me
768 LaSalle Quartett, Neue Wiener Schule: Die Streichquartette
769 Concertgebouworkest, The Complete Works
770 Cat Stevens, Tea for the Tillerman
771 Blue Öyster Cult, Secret Treaties
772 Joanna Newsom, Divers
773 Berliner Philharmoniker, Symphonie Nr. 5
774 Kids See Ghosts, Kids See Ghosts
775 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree
776 Jacques Brel, Ces gens-là
777 Andrew Hill, Point of Departure
778 Buena Vista Social Club, Buena Vista Social Club
779 Coroner, No More Color
780 Van Morrison, Saint Dominic’s Preview
781 Albert Ayler Trio, Spiritual Unity
782 Various Artists, Tropicália ou panis et circencis
783 Meat Puppets, Meat Puppets II
784 The United States of America, The United States of America
785 Parliament, Funkentelechy vs. the Placebo Syndrome
786 Rainbow, Long Live Rock ‘n’ Roll
787 Steely Dan, Can’t Buy a Thrill
788 Nico, The Marble Index
789 The Roots, Game Theory
790 Talking Heads, Speaking in Tongues
791 Carcass, Necroticism – Descanting the Insalubrious
792 Ice Cube, Death Certificate
793 Philip Glass, Koyaanisqatsi
794 Camel, The Snow Goose
795 Sufjan Stevens, Michigan
796 Arditti String Quartet, Arnold Schoenberg 2: Streichquartette I-IV
797 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Abattoir Blues / The Lyre of Orpheus
798 Eric B. & Rakim, Paid In Full
799 Van Halen, Van Halen
800 Magma, Mekanïk Destruktïw Kommandöh
801 Симфонический оркестр Мариинского театра, The Nutcracker
802 hr-Sinfonieorchester, Requiem; Lontano; Continuum
803 Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar
804 Stereolab, Dots and Loops
805 Shiro Sagisu, The End of Evangelion
806 Opeth, Morningrise
807 Pixies, Bossanova
808 Strapping Young Lad, City
809 Roxy Music, Roxy Music
810 Howard Shore, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
811 Queens of the Stone Age, …Like Clockwork
812 Peter Gabriel, Passion (Music for The Last Temptation of Christ)
813 Fleet Foxes, Helplessness Blues
814 Ewa Demarczyk, Ewa Demarczyk śpiewa piosenki Zygmunta Koniecznego
815 MF DOOM, Operation: Doomsday
816 Suede, Dog Man Star
817 Triana, El patio
818 Harmonium, Les cinq saisons
819 Duster, Stratosphere
820 Morbid Angel, Covenant
821 Joe Hisaishi, 千と千尋の神隠し (Sen to Chihiro no kamikakushi)
822 Gentle Giant, Octopus
823 McCoy Tyner, The Real McCoy
824 Car Seat Headrest, Twin Fantasy
825 Junior Wells’ Chicago Blues Band, Hoodoo Man Blues
826 Carcass, Heartwork
827 Nina Simone, Little Girl Blue
828 Nino Rota, The Godfather
829 Porcupine Tree, Fear of a Blank Planet
830 Charlie Mingus, Tijuana Moods
831 Tom Waits, Franks Wild Years
832 Al Green, I’m Still in Love With You
833 Magazine, Real Life
834 The Sound, From the Lions Mouth
835 Ocean Machine, Biomech
836 The Pogues, If I Should Fall From Grace With God
837 Eminem, The Marshall Mathers LP
838 Sleater-Kinney, The Woods
839 The Byrds, Younger Than Yesterday
840 The Residents, Not Available
841 Oasis, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?
842 Kraftwerk, Autobahn
843 Pharoah Sanders, Black Unity
844 Jeru the Damaja, The Sun Rises in the East
845 Echo & The Bunnymen, Ocean Rain
846 T2, It’ll All Work Out in Boomland
847 The Doors, Morrison Hotel
848 Steely Dan, Countdown to Ecstasy
849 Moonsorrow, Verisäkeet
850 Silvio Rodríguez, “Al final de este viaje…”
851 Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Symphony No. 9 ‘From the New World’
852 CunninLynguists, A Piece of Strange
853 Celtic Frost, To Mega Therion
854 Art Ensemble of Chicago, Les stances à Sophie
855 Howard Shore, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
856 Slowdive, Pygmalion
857 Lee Morgan, Search for the New Land
858 Moondog, Moondog
859 Mahavishnu Orchestra, Birds of Fire
860 Tortoise, Millions Now Living Will Never Die
861 Tom Zé, Estudando o samba
862 Stereolab, Transient Random-Noise Bursts With Announcements
863 Dream Theater, Images and Words
864 Joni Mitchell, The Hissing of Summer Lawns
865 Iron Maiden, Killers
866 Tindersticks, Tindersticks [II]
867 Clifford Brown and Max Roach, Clifford Brown and Max Roach
868 Miles Davis, Nefertiti
869 The Byrds, The Notorious Byrd Brothers
870 Morphine, Cure for Pain
871 The Go-Betweens, 16 Lovers Lane
872 Santana, Caravanserai
873 Weakling, Dead as Dreams
874 Tiamat, Wildhoney
875 The Moody Blues With The London Festival Orchestra, Days of Future Passed
876 Santana, Santana III
877 Venetian Snares, Rossz csillag alatt született
878 Don Cherry, Don Cherry
879 Bruce Dickinson, The Chemical Wedding
880 Slayer, Hell Awaits
881 Jethro Tull, Stand Up
882 Ulver, Perdition City
883 Tim Hecker, Virgins
884 John Coltrane, Coltrane
885 AC/DC, Highway to Hell
886 Porcupine Tree, Lightbulb Sun
887 James Carr, You Got My Mind Messed Up
888 The Peter Brötzmann Octet, Machine Gun
889 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Henry’s Dream
890 Maurizio Pollini, Études Op.10 & Op.25
891 Alice Cooper, Billion Dollar Babies
892 The Tale Quartet, String Quartets Nos. 1-3
893 Leonard Cohen, New Skin for the Old Ceremony
894 Berliner Philharmoniker, New World Symphony / The Moldau
895 Kreator, Pleasure to Kill
896 Kate Bush, Never for Ever
897 Vektor, Terminal Redux
898 Genesis, A Trick of the Tail [AHHHHHH GOD! PLEASE! HELP ME!]
899 Grand Valley State University New Music Ensemble, Music for 18 Musicians
900 Brian Wilson, Smile
901 Joanna Newsom, The Milk-Eyed Mender
902 Steve Roach, Structures From Silence
903 Godspeed You! Black Emperor, ‘Allelujah! Don’t Bend! Ascend!
904 Depeche Mode, Songs of Faith and Devotion
905 Santana, Santana
906 Bathory, Hammerheart
907 Alice Coltrane, Ptah, the El Daoud
908 Klaus Schulze, “X”
909 Ko Otani, ワンダと巨像 大地の咆哮 (Wander and the Colossus: Roar of the Earth)
910 Faith No More, The Real Thing
911 Julee Cruise, Floating Into the Night
912 Biosphere, Substrata
913 FLUX Quartet, Feldman Edition 6: String Quartet No. 2
914 Fabrizio De André, Non al denaro non all’amore né al cielo
915 Ennio Morricone, Giù la testa
916 Scott Walker, Tilt
917 David Wise, DK Jamz
918 Slowdive, Just for a Day
919 Otis Redding, Complete & Unbelievable: The Otis Redding Dictionary of Soul
920 Death Grips, Bottomless Pit
921 Nina Simone, Nina Simone Sings the Blues
922 New Order, Low-Life
923 David Sylvian, Secrets of the Beehive
924 Red Hot Chili Peppers, Blood Sugar Sex Magik
925 Death Grips, Jenny Death: The Powers That B Disc 2
926 Alice Cooper, Killer
927 Renaissance, Scheherazade and Other Stories
928 Songs: Ohia, Didn’t It Rain
929 Sparks, Kimono My House
930 Fela Kuti, Gentleman
931 King Crimson, Starless and Bible Black
932 Nina Simone, Wild Is the Wind
933 Ella Fitzgerald, Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Cole Porter Song Book
934 Thelonious Monk, Straight, No Chaser
935 of Montreal, Hissing Fauna, Are You the Destroyer?
936 Bob Dylan, Time Out of Mind
937 Natural Snow Buildings, The Dance of the Moon and the Sun
938 Simon and Garfunkel, Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme
939 Flower Travellin’ Band, Satori
940 Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band, Shiny Beast (Bat Chain Puller)
941 Evgeni Koroliov, Die Kunst der Fuge
942 OutKast, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik
943 Entombed, Clandestine
944 Cynic, Focus
945 The California EAR Unit, For Philip Guston
946 Bauhaus, In the Flat Field
947 Luben Yordanoff, Quatuor pour la fin du temps
948 Miles Davis, Milestones
949 Goodie Mob, Soul Food
950 Prefab Sprout, Steve McQueen
951 Steven Osborne, Vingt regards sur l’enfant-Jésus
952 Pearl Jam, Vs.
953 Martha Argerich, Chopin / Brahms / Liszt / Ravel / Prokofieff
954 Helloween, Keeper of the Seven Keys Part I
955 Stereolab, ABC Music: The Radio 1 Sessions
956 Mutantes, A divina comédia ou ando meio desligado
957 Ennio Morricone e la sua orchestra, Per qualche dollaro in più
958 Steely Dan, Pretzel Logic
959 Pavement, Brighten the Corners
960 The Kinks, Face to Face
961 Sonny Clark, Cool Struttin’
962 Krystian Zimerman, 4 Balladen; Barcarolle; Fantasie
963 Artillery, By Inheritance
964 Eric B. & Rakim, Follow the Leader
965 Porcupine Tree, Stupid Dream
966 maudlin of the Well, Bath
967 Leonard Cohen, Songs From a Room
968 Voivod, Nothingface
969 Modest Mouse, This Is a Long Drive for Someone With Nothing to Think About
970 Rodriguez, Cold Fact
971 Danny Elfman, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
972 Prince, Dirty Mind
973 Brian Eno with Daniel Lanois & Roger Eno, Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks
974 The Roots, Illadelph Halflife
975 Boris, Pink
976 Mike Oldfield, Tubular Bells
977 Katatonia, Brave Murder Day
978 McCoy Tyner, Sahara
979 Elliott Smith, Figure 8
980 N.W.A, Straight Outta Compton
981 Magma, K.A
982 Current 93, Thunder Perfect Mind
983 Keiichi Okabe, NieR Gestalt & RepliCant Original Soundtrack
984 The White Stripes, White Blood Cells
985 The Beatles, Let It Be
986 Voivod, Dimension Hatröss
987 Pink Floyd, Atom Heart Mother
988 Tortoise, TNT
989 Fugazi, Red Medicine
990 Lauryn Hill, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
991 Jethro Tull, Songs From the Wood
992 Gal Costa, Gal Costa
993 Ennio Morricone, Per un pugno di dollari
994 Morbid Angel, Blessed Are the Sick
995 Pestilence, Consuming Impulse
996 Carissa’s Wierd, Songs About Leaving
997 Jorge Ben, Samba esquema novo
998 Alice Cooper, Love It to Death
999 Columbia Symphony Orchestra, Rhapsody in Blue; An American in Paris
1000 Caravan, If I Could Do It All Over Again, I’d Do It All Over You
1001 Steely Dan, The Royal Scam
1002 Heartbreakers, L.A.M.F.
1003 Carole King, Tapestry
1004 Cartola, Cartola
1005 Bob Dylan, Another Side of Bob Dylan
1006 diSEMBOWELMENT, Transcendence Into the Peripheral
1007 Morbid Saint, Spectrum of Death
1008 A Silver Mt. Zion, He Has Left Us Alone but Shafts of Light Sometimes Grace the Corner of Our Rooms…
1009 Robin Trower, Bridge of Sighs
1010 Ozzy Osbourne, Blizzard of Ozz
1011 植松伸夫, Final Fantasy VIII
1012 The Can, Monster Movie
1013 Stevie Wonder, Fulfillingness’ First Finale
1014 O.C., Word…Life
1015 Dark Angel, Darkness Descends
1016 Opeth, Deliverance
1017 the Mountain Goats, All Hail West Texas
1018 Wiener Philharmoniker, Requiem
1019 Beastie Boys, Ill Communication
1020 X-Ray Spex, Germfree Adolescents
1021 Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Mosaic
1022 Tears for Fears, Songs From the Big Chair
1023 Fela Kuti, Confusion
1024 Tom Waits, Alice
1025 Wilco, Summerteeth
1026 Yusef Lateef, Eastern Sounds
1027 Blind Guardian, Nightfall in Middle-Earth
1028 АукцЫон, Птица
1029 PJ Harvey, Rid of Me
1030 Captain Beyond, Captain Beyond
1031 Fabrizio De André, Storia di un impiegato
1032 Martha Argerich, 24 Préludes, Op. 28; Préludes Nr. 25, Op. 45; Nr. 26, Op. Posth.
1033 Anathema, Judgement
1034 Wilhelm Furtwängler, Tristan und Isolde
1035 LCD Soundsystem, This Is Happening
1036 Darkthrone, Under a Funeral Moon
1037 Bohren & der Club of Gore, Sunset Mission
1038 Academy of St Martin in the Fields, The Four Seasons
1039 The B-52’s, The B-52’s
1040 Electric Wizard, Come My Fanatics…
1041 The Jesus Lizard, Goat
1042 Scarface, The Diary
1043 The Allman Brothers Band, The Allman Brothers Band
1044 maudlin of the Well, Leaving Your Body Map
1045 Unwound, Repetition
1046 Juilliard String Quartet, The Six String Quartets
1047 Bohren & der Club of Gore, Black Earth
1048 Three-6 Mafia, Mystic Stylez
1049 João Gilberto, João Gilberto
1050 Rowland S. Howard, Teenage Snuff Film
1051 Common, Like Water for Chocolate
1052 Incantation, Onward to Golgotha
1053 Dream Theater, Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From a Memory
1054 Exodus, Bonded by Blood
1055 Premiata Forneria Marconi, Storia di un minuto
1056 Common Sense, Resurrection
1057 Академический симфонический оркестр Московской государственной филармонии, Symphony No. 5
1058 Kool G. Rap & D.J. Polo, Live and Let Die
1059 Swans, The Glowing Man
1060 Gentle Giant, Acquiring the Taste
1061 Simon & Garfunkel, Sounds of Silence
1062 Various Artists, Mulholland Dr.
1063 Grachan Moncur III, Evolution
1064 Faith No More, King for a Day… Fool for a Lifetime
1065 King Diamond, Conspiracy
1066 Quasimoto, The Unseen
1067 Mark Hollis, Mark Hollis
1068 Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Concerto for Orchestra
1069 Cult of Luna, Somewhere Along the Highway
1070 Lucio Battisti, Anima latina
1071 Racionais MC’s, Sobrevivendo no inferno
1072 Brian Eno, My Life in the Bush of Ghosts
1073 Emil Gilels, Klaviersonaten: »Mondschein/Moonlight« · Nr. 13 · »Pathétique«
1074 Neurosis, The Eye of Every Storm
1075 Savatage, Hall of the Mountain King
1076 John Lennon, Imagine
1077 Ultramagnetic MC’s, Critical Beatdown
1078 The Millennium, Begin
1079 Jean Michel Jarre, Oxygène
1080 Curtis, Roots
1081 R.E.M., Document
1082 Dissection, The Somberlain
1083 Beck, Sea Change
1084 Jon Hopkins, Immunity
1085 Bernard Herrmann, Psycho
1086 The Waterboys, This Is the Sea
1087 Demolition Hammer, Epidemic of Violence
1088 Queen, Sheer Heart Attack
1089 David Holland Quartet, Conference of the Birds
1090 The Mothers of Invention, Uncle Meat
1091 Sade, Love Deluxe
1092 Sonic Youth, Dirty
1093 Blur, Parklife
1094 Marillion, Misplaced Childhood
1095 Roland Kirk, The Inflated Tear
1096 Celtic Frost, Monotheist
1097 Testament, The Legacy
1098 Marillion, Clutching at Straws
1099 Radio Birdman, Radios Appear
1100 Chicago Symphony, Scheherazade
1101 The Sonics, Here Are The Sonics!!!
1102 Pain of Salvation, Remedy Lane
1103 Suffocation, Pierced From Within
1104 Explosions in the Sky, The Earth Is Not a Cold Dead Place
1105 Shuggie Otis, Inspiration Information
1106 Tim Buckley, Lorca
1107 Todd Rundgren, A Wizard, A True Star
1108 Marek Grechuta, Korowód
1109 Ice Cube, AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted
1110 Monks, Black Monk Time
1111 The Miles Davis Quintet, Workin’ With the Miles Davis Quintet
1112 Museo Rosenbach, Zarathustra
1113 Sleep, Sleep’s Holy Mountain
1114 The Fall, Perverted by Language
1115 Einstürzende Neubauten, ½ Mensch
1116 Devin Townsend, Terria
1117 XTC, English Settlement
1118 Steve Reich, Octet; Music for a Large Ensemble; Violin Phase
1119 Berliner Philharmoniker, The Ligeti Project II: Lontano; Atmosphères; Apparitions; San Francisco Polyphony; Concert românesc
1120 Thin Lizzy, Black Rose: A Rock Legend
1121 Banco del Mutuo Soccorso, Darwin!
1122 Autopsy, Severed Survival
1123 James Brown, The Payback
1124 Syd Barrett, The Madcap Laughs
1125 Tangerine Dream, Phaedra
1126 Pierre-Laurent Aimard, György Ligeti Edition 3: Works for Piano – Études, Musica ricercata
1127 Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, Préludes · Volume 1
1128 The Who, The Who Sell Out
1129 Deerhunter, Microcastle / Weird Era Continued
1130 Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Side Up
1131 Berliner Philharmoniker, Symphonie Nr. 7
1132 Black Flag, Damaged
1133 光田康典 <span class=”subtext”>[Yasunori Mitsuda]</span>, Xenogears
1134 Tim Buckley, Goodbye and Hello
1135 Songs: Ohia, The Lioness
1136 The Roland Kirk Quartet, Rip, Rig and Panic
1137 John Zorn, Naked City
1138 Jackie McLean, Destination Out!
1139 Terry Callier, What Color Is Love
1140 Deathspell Omega, Fas – Ite, maledicti, in ignem aeternum
1141 Kronos Quartet, Different Trains; Electric Counterpoint
1142 Blur, 13
1143 Tim Hecker, Radio Amor
1144 Metallica, Metallica
1145 Savatage, Gutter Ballet
1146 UC Berkeley Chamber Chorus, Rothko Chapel; Why Patterns?
1147 Claudio Arrau, Complete / Sämtliche / Les 21 Nocturnes
1148 Wipers, Over the Edge
1149 Spirit, Twelve Dreams of Dr. Sardonicus
1150 Big Brother & The Holding Company, Cheap Thrills
1151 Budgie, Never Turn Your Back on a Friend
1152 Various Artists, A Christmas Gift for You From Philles Records
1153 Anthrax, Among the Living
1154 Don Cherry, Eternal Rhythm
1155 Aphex Twin, drukqs
1156 Maurizio Pollini, Nocturnes
1157 Elvis Costello & The Attractions, Armed Forces
1158 Tatiana Nikolayeva, Die Kunst der Fuge
1159 Hank Mobley, Soul Station
1160 The Cars, The Cars
1161 Arditti String Quartet, Les cinq quatuors à cordes; Trio à cordes; Khoom
1162 Little Richard, Little Richard
1163 Ornette Coleman, Science Fiction
1164 Rory Gallagher, Rory Gallagher
1165 Premiata Forneria Marconi, Per un amico
1166 Pulp, This Is Hardcore
1167 X, Los Angeles
1168 Bill Withers, Still Bill
1169 Orkiestra Polskiego Radia w Krakowie, Quattro pezzi per orchestra; Anahit; Uaxuctum
1170 Nokturnal Mortum, Голос сталі
1171 Siekiera, Nowa Aleksandria
1172 Berliner Philharmoniker, Requiem KV 626
1173 Various Artists, The Rocky Horror Picture Show
1174 Tori Amos, Little Earthquakes
1175 Converge, You Fail Me
1176 Various Artists, Barry Lyndon
1177 Charles Mingus, Oh Yeah
1178 Peter Hammill, The Silent Corner and the Empty Stage
1179 Pete La Roca, Basra
1180 Beastie Boys, Check Your Head
1181 Gustavo Cerati, Bocanada
1182 The Saints, (I’m) Stranded
1183 Son House, Father of Folk Blues
1184 The Flying Burrito Bros, The Gilded Palace of Sin
1185 De La Soul, Buhloone Mind State
1186 Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bayou Country
1187 Muddy Waters, Hard Again
1188 Denzel Curry, TA13OO
1189 Dr. John, The Night Tripper, Gris-Gris
1190 The Gathering, Mandylion
1191 Muddy Waters, Folk Singer
1192 The Waterboys, Fisherman’s Blues
1193 Eric Dolphy, Out There
1194 Dead Can Dance, Spleen and Ideal
1195 Wes Montgomery, The Incredible Jazz Guitar of Wes Montgomery
1196 Type O Negative, October Rust
1197 Miles Davis, Filles de Kilimanjaro
1198 Freddie Hubbard, Straight Life
1199 Wolves in the Throne Room, Two Hunters
1200 Animal Collective, Sung Tongs
1201 Lucinda Williams, Car Wheels on a Gravel Road
1202 Rory Gallagher, Tattoo
1203 三宅優, 塊魂サウンドトラック「塊フォルテッシモ魂」 (Katamari Damacy Soundtrack: Katamari Fortissimo Damacy)
1204 Roky Erickson and The Aliens, The Evil One
1205 Elliott Smith, From a Basement on the Hill
1206 Andrew Hill, Black Fire
1207 Suffocation, Effigy of the Forgotten
1208 Cat Stevens, Teaser and the Firecat
1209 Built to Spill, There’s Nothing Wrong With Love
1210 Kreator, Coma of Souls
1211 Janis Joplin, Pearl
1212 The Jam, Setting Sons
1213 Low, Things We Lost in the Fire
1214 John Williams, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
1215 Uriah Heep, Demons and Wizards
1216 Uriah Heep, Look at Yourself
1217 Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow
1218 Big Black, Songs About Fucking
1219 Rosetta, The Galilean Satellites
1220 Pulp, His ‘n’ Hers
1221 Berliner Philharmoniker, Verklärte Nacht; Variationen für Orchester
1222 Marty Robbins, Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs
1223 Johnny Cash, American Recordings
1224 Blind Guardian, Somewhere Far Beyond
1225 Mercury Rev, Yerself Is Steam
1226 Duke Ellington and His Orchestra, Ellington Uptown
1227 Grouper, A I A: Alien Observer
1228 Funkadelic, Standing on the Verge of Getting It On
1229 Peter Gabriel, Peter Gabriel
1230 Agalloch, Pale Folklore
1231 Aretha Franklin, Aretha Now
1232 King Crimson, Islands
1233 Wilhelm Kempff, Klaviersonaten Pathétique; Mondschein-Sonate; Appassionata
1234 Nujabes, Modal Soul
1235 Stevie Ray Vaughan, Texas Flood
1236 Franco Battiato, La voce del padrone
1237 The Chameleons, John Peel Sessions
1238 Владимир Спиваков , Alina
1239 XTC, Black Sea
1240 Clifford Brown and Max Roach, Study in Brown
1241 Arditti String Quartet, The Complete String Trios and Quartets
1242 My Dying Bride, The Angel and the Dark River
1243 Banco del Mutuo Soccorso, Banco del Mutuo Soccorso
1244 Narodowa Orkiestra Symfoniczna Polskiego Radia w Katowicach, Turangalîla Symphony; L’ascension
1245 Tricky, Maxinquaye
1246 Traffic, John Barleycorn Must Die
1247 Ensemble Modern, Music for 18 Musicians
1248 Bruce Springsteen, The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle
1249 Ghostface Killah, Fishscale
1250 Running Wild, Death or Glory
1251 Chico Science & Nação Zumbi, Da lama ao caos
1252 CCCP Fedeli alla Linea, Affinità-divergenze fra il compagno Togliatti e noi: Del conseguimento della maggiore età
1253 The Jam, Sound Affects
1254 Dälek, Absence
1255 Roxy Music, Country Life
1256 The Doors, Waiting for the Sun
1257 Coil, Musick to Play in the Dark²
1258 The Soft Boys, Underwater Moonlight
1259 Gentle Giant, In a Glass House
1260 John Fahey, Volume 6: Days Have Gone By
1261 Metal Church, Metal Church
1262 New Philharmonia Orchestra, Das Lied von der Erde
1263 Randy Newman, Good Old Boys
1264 Global Communication, 76:14
1265 Testament, The New Order
1266 The Specials, Specials
1267 Sarah Vaughan, Sarah Vaughan
1268 Autechre, Autechre [LP5]
1269 Fiona Apple, When the Pawn
1270 Eskaton, 4 Visions
1271 Incantation, Diabolical Conquest
1272 Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield Again
1273 Current 93, All the Pretty Little Horses
1274 U2, War
1275 Änglagård, Hybris
1276 Prodigy, The Fat of the Land
1277 Billie Holiday, Lady Sings the Blues
1278 Lloyd Cole and The Commotions, Rattlesnakes
1279 Immolation, Here in After
1280 Miles Davis, E.S.P.
1281 Funkadelic, Funkadelic
1282 De La Soul, De La Soul Is Dead
1283 Against All Logic, 2012 – 2017
1284 The Jayhawks, Tomorrow the Green Grass
1285 Pig Destroyer, Prowler in the Yard
1286 The Chameleons, Strange Times
1287 Munly & The Lee Lewis Harlots, Munly & The Lee Lewis Harlots
1288 The Sisters of Mercy, Floodland
1289 Sleater-Kinney, Dig Me Out
1290 Berliner Philharmoniker, Klavierkonzert Nr. 3 C-dur / Klavierkonzert G-dur
1291 Unwound, New Plastic Ideas
1292 Bolt Thrower, The IVth Crusade
1293 Moonsorrow, Kivenkantaja
1294 The Jazz Composer’s Orchestra, The Jazz Composer’s Orchestra
1295 Fela Kuti, Shakara
1296 Orchid, Dance Tonight! Revolution Tomorrow!
1297 Fabrizio De André, La buona novella
1298 Kenny Burrell, Midnight Blue
1299 Paradise Lost, Draconian Times
1300 Gilberto Gil, Gilberto Gil
1301 John Lee Hooker, It Serve You Right to Suffer
1302 Gang Starr, Daily Operation
1303 Various Artists, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street [Original Broadway Cast]
1304 The Wailers, Burnin’
1305 Cat Power, Moon Pix
1306 João Gilberto, Chega de saudade
1307 Егор и Опизденевшие, Сто лет одиночества
1308 Primordial, The Gathering Wilderness
1309 Gong, You
1310 Wayne Shorter, Adam’s Apple
1311 The Damned, Machine Gun Etiquette
1312 Duke Ellington, Duke Ellington & John Coltrane
1313 Riot, ThunderSteel
1314 Magic Sam Blues Band, West Side Soul
1315 Belchior, Alucinação
1316 Thelonious Monk, Underground
1317 Frank Sinatra, Frank Sinatra Sings for Only the Lonely
1318 Galaxie 500, Today
1319 The Fall, Grotesque (After the Gramme)
1320 Young Marble Giants, Colossal Youth
1321 Death Grips, NO LOVE DEEP WEB
1322 Sodom, Agent Orange
1323 Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, Ella and Louis
1324 Silver Jews, American Water
1325 Berliner Philharmoniker, IX. Sinfonie; Egmont-Ouverture; Leonore III
1326 Wilco, A Ghost Is Born
1327 New Order, Technique
1328 Manilla Road, Crystal Logic
1329 Vashti Bunyan, Just Another Diamond Day
1330 Fiona Apple, The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do
1331 Ground-Zero, 革命京劇 Revolutionary Pekinese Opera Ver.1.28 (Kakumeikyōgeki)
1332 Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, Music From the Motion Picture The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
1333 The Butterfield Blues Band, East-West
1334 The Ronettes, Presenting The Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica
1335 Alexis Weissenberg, Suite bergamasque; Children’s Corner; Estampes; L’isle joyeuse; La fille aux cheveux de lin; La plus que lente; Etude pour les arpèges
1336 Melvins, Houdini
1337 Etta James, Tell Mama
1338 Possessed, Seven Churches
1339 Booker Ervin, The Freedom Book
1340 Morphine, Good
1341 Secos & Molhados, Secos & Molhados
1342 Roky Erickson and The Aliens, Roky Erickson and the Aliens (5 Symbols)
1343 Aldo Ciccolini, Œuvres d’Erik Satie
1344 Nino Rota, 8½
1345 John Prine, John Prine
1346 Supertramp, Breakfast in America
1347 Autechre, Confield
1348 Hawkwind, Doremi Fasol Latido
1349 My Dying Bride, The Dreadful Hours
1350 Gang Starr, Hard to Earn
1351 Fabrizio De André, Crêuza de mä
1352 Incantation, Mortal Throne of Nazarene
1353 Gospel, The Moon Is a Dead World
1354 Dio, The Last in Line
1355 Spacemen 3, The Perfect Prescription
1356 Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial
1357 Mission of Burma, Vs.
1358 Boston Symphony Orchestra, Swan Lake
1359 Philharmonia Orchestra, Don Giovanni
1360 Arthur Russell, Another Thought
1361 Sufjan Stevens, Seven Swans
1362 Stiff Little Fingers, Inflammable Material
1363 Judas Priest, British Steel
1364 Racionais MC’s, Nada como um dia após o outro dia
1365 Pain of Salvation, The Perfect Element I
1366 山根ミチル, 悪魔城ドラキュラX～月下の夜想曲～ オリジナル・ゲーム・サントラ (Akumajo Dracula X ~Gekka no Nocturne~ Original Game Soundtrack)
1367 The Jesus and Mary Chain, Darklands
1368 Otis Redding, The Immortal Otis Redding
1369 the Mountain Goats, The Sunset Tree
1370 Gamma Ray, Land of the Free
1371 My Dying Bride, Turn Loose the Swans
1372 Shellac, At Action Park
1373 Sam Cooke, Night Beat
1374 Billie Holiday, Lady in Satin
1375 Mgła, Exercises in Futility
1376 The John Coltrane Quartet, The John Coltrane Quartet Plays
1377 Al Green, Let’s Stay Together
1378 Etta James, At Last!
1379 John Coltrane, Interstellar Space
1380 Dexter Gordon, Go
1381 Mastodon, Blood Mountain
1382 Pere Ubu, Dub Housing
1383 The Mothers of Invention, Absolutely Free
1384 Fleetwood Mac, Then Play On
1385 The Sisters of Mercy, First and Last and Always
1386 Stevie Ray Vaughan, Couldn’t Stand the Weather
1387 Tom Waits, Blood Money
1388 Peter Hammill, Over
1389 John Fahey, America
1390 Nine Inch Nails, Pretty Hate Machine
1391 Car Seat Headrest, Twin Fantasy
1392 Arctic Monkeys, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not
1393 Fleetwood Mac, Tusk
1394 Terrorizer, World Downfall
1395 Pretty Things, Parachute
1396 Little Richard, Here’s Little Richard
1397 Renaissance, Ashes Are Burning
1398 Cleveland Orchestra, Le sacre du printemps
1399 D’Angelo, Brown Sugar
1400 16 Horsepower, Secret South
1401 Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, A Night in Tunisia
1402 The Lord Weird Slough Feg, Traveller
1403 Joni Mitchell, Ladies of the Canyon
1404 Redman, Muddy Waters
1405 The The, Soul Mining
1406 Münchener Kammerorchester, Natura renovatur
1407 Pharoah Sanders, Deaf Dumb Blind (Summun Bukmun Umyun)
1408 Gamma Ray, Blast From the Past
1409 Banco del Mutuo Soccorso, Io sono nato libero
1410 Julia Holter, Have You in My Wilderness
1411 Bruce Springsteen, The River
1412 Randy Newman, Sail Away
1413 At the Gates, Slaughter of the Soul
1414 Sparks, Propaganda
1415 Overkill, The Years of Decay
1416 The Miles Davis Quintet, Cookin’ With the Miles Davis Quintet
1417 Immolation, Unholy Cult
1418 Eliane Radigue, Trilogie de la mort
1419 John Williams, Raiders of the Lost Ark
1420 David Crosby, If I Could Only Remember My Name
1421 Popol Vuh, In den Gärten Pharaos
1422 Alice Cooper, Welcome to My Nightmare
1423 Discordance Axis, The Inalienable Dreamless
1424 Dead Can Dance, The Serpent’s Egg
1425 Bob Dylan & The Band, The Basement Tapes
1426 Jeremy Soule, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
1427 Captain Beefheart & The Magic Band, Lick My Decals Off, Baby
1428 Pet Shop Boys, Behaviour
1429 Kayo Dot, Choirs of the Eye
1430 Botch, We Are the Romans
1431 Four Tet, Rounds
1432 Nino Rota, Amarcord
1433 Pretenders, Pretenders
1434 Ween, Chocolate and Cheese
1435 Kreator, Extreme Aggression
1436 The Pop Group, Y
1437 Slayer, Show No Mercy
1438 Souls of Mischief, 93 ‘Til Infinity
1439 Walter Carlos, Walter Carlos’ Clockwork Orange
1440 The Shins, Chutes Too Narrow
1441 The Chameleons, What Does Anything Mean? Basically
1442 Gene Clark, White Light
1443 Run the Jewels, Run the Jewels 3
1444 Terry Riley, A Rainbow in Curved Air
1445 Moonsorrow, V: Hävitetty
1446 Camarón, La leyenda del tiempo
1447 Crimson Glory, Transcendence
1448 岡部啓一 , NieR:Automata Original Soundtrack
1449 Pentagram, Pentagram
1450 Tool, 10,000 Days
1451 Discharge, Hear Nothing See Nothing Say Nothing
1452 The Byrds, Fifth Dimension
1453 Misfits, Walk Among Us
1454 Kendrick Lamar, untitled unmastered.
1455 Magma, Köhntarkösz
1456 Baby Huey, The Baby Huey Story: The Living Legend
1457 Gong, Flying Teapot
1458 Ella Fitzgerald with Duke Ellington and His Orchestra, Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Song Book
1459 Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Damn the Torpedoes
1460 Bob Marley, Natty Dread
1461 The Rolling Stones, Some Girls
1462 Philharmonia Orchestra, A German Requiem
1463 The Jam, All Mod Cons
1464 Milton Nascimento, Milagre dos peixes
1465 Arditti String Quartet, Iannis Xenakis 1: Chamber Music 1955-1990
1466 Philip Cohran and the Artistic Heritage Ensemble, On the Beach
1467 Kendrick Lamar, Section.80
1468 Reflection Eternal, Train of Thought
1469 Neil Young, Ragged Glory
1470 Bolt Thrower, …For Victory
1471 Brian Eno, Ambient 4: On Land
1472 Bill Withers, Just as I Am
1473 John Coltrane, Coltrane’s Sound
1474 Drudkh, Кров у наших криницях (Blood in Our Wells)
1475 13th Floor Elevators, Easter Everywhere
1476 Marvin Gaye, I Want You
1477 Grateful Dead, Workingman’s Dead
1478 Mercury Rev, Deserter’s Songs
1479 Gram Parsons, Grievous Angel
1480 Tom Waits, Blue Valentine
1481 Jan Johansson, Jazz på svenska
1482 Big K.R.I.T., 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time
1483 John Cale, Fear
1484 Arcturus, The Sham Mirrors
1485 Masta Ace, A Long Hot Summer
1486 Dillard & Clark, The Fantastic Expedition of Dillard & Clark
1487 EPMD, Strictly Business
1488 Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band, Doc at the Radar Station
1489 Danny Elfman, Edward Scissorhands
1490 Danzig, Danzig II: Lucifuge
1491 Annihilator, Alice in Hell
1492 Bowie, Diamond Dogs
1493 Smif-n-Wessun, Dah Shinin’
1494 Killing Joke, Killing Joke
1495 The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Will the Circle Be Unbroken
1496 Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, Vier letzte Lieder; Muttertändelei; Waldseligkeit; Zueignung; Freundliche Vision; Die heiligen drei Könige
1497 Gong, Angel’s Egg
1498 The Gun Club, Miami
1499 Bruce Dickinson, Accident of Birth
1500 Bill Evans Trio, Portrait in Jazz
1501 the Mountain Goats, Tallahassee
1502 Amy Winehouse, Back to Black
1503 Rory Gallagher, Deuce
1504 The Sonny Criss Orchestra, Sonny’s Dream (Birth of the New Cool)
1505 Kamelot, The Black Halo
1506 Dietmar Wiesner, Crippled Symmetry
1507 Gorguts, Colored Sands
1508 Jim O’Rourke, Eureka
1509 Iron Maiden, Brave New World
1510 American Symphony Orchestra, Symphony No. 4
1511 Pig Destroyer, Terrifyer
1512 Mobb Deep, Hell on Earth
1513 Willie Nelson, Red Headed Stranger
1514 Main Source, Breaking Atoms
1515 Deafheaven, Sunbather
1516 Roxy Music, Stranded
1517 The Geto Boys, The Geto Boys
1518 Cream, Wheels of Fire
1519 Orbital, Orbital [Brown Album]
1520 Enrique Morente, Omega
1521 Caetano Veloso, Caetano Veloso
1522 The Soft Machine, Volume Two
1523 W.A.S.P., The Headless Children
1524 Black Moon, Enta da Stage
1525 Overkill, Horrorscope
1526 Nevermore, Dead Heart in a Dead World
1527 Bill Evans Trio, Explorations
1528 The Angelic Process, Weighing Souls With Sand
1529 Wiener Philharmoniker, Symphonie Nr.7
1530 Gentle Giant, The Power and the Glory
1531 Negură Bunget, OM
1532 Muse, Origin of Symmetry
1533 Oneohtrix Point Never, Replica
1534 Vienna Philharmonic, Das Rheingold
1535 Warren Zevon, Excitable Boy
1536 Lynyrd Skynyrd, Second Helping
1537 London Symphony Orchestra, The Five Piano Concertos
1538 Emerson String Quartet, 6 String Quartets
1539 Oasis, Definitely Maybe
1540 Orbital, In Sides
1541 Electric Light Orchestra, A New World Record
1542 The Allman Brothers Band, Idlewild South
1543 Maurizio Pollini, 24 Préludes, Op. 28
1544 Patti Smith Group, Radio Ethiopia
1545 De La Soul, Stakes Is High
1546 Chicago Transit Authority, Chicago Transit Authority
1547 Anna von Hausswolff, Dead Magic
1548 John Fahey, Vol. II: Death Chants, Breakdowns and Military Waltzes
1549 New York Dolls, New York Dolls
1550 Converge, Axe to Fall
1551 Sodom, Persecution Mania
1552 Voivod, Killing Technology
1553 The Soft Machine, The Soft Machine
1554 Todd Rundgren, Something / Anything?
1555 Czesław Niemen, Enigmatic
1556 The Damned, Damned Damned Damned
1557 The Pharcyde, Labcabincalifornia
1558 Duke Ellington and His Orchestra, …and His Mother Called Him Bill
1559 Luciano Cilio, Dialoghi del presente
1560 Obituary, Cause of Death
1561 Max Romeo, War ina Babylon
1562 Type O Negative, Bloody Kisses
1563 Berliner Philharmoniker, Cello Concerto in B Minor, Op. 104 / Variations on a Rococo Theme
1564 Patti Smith Group, Easter
1565 Mickey Newbury, Looks Like Rain
1566 Bobby Hutcherson, Dialogue
1567 In Flames, The Jester Race
1568 Ravi Shankar, Music of India: Three Classical Rāgas
1569 Sunny Day Real Estate, Diary
1570 John Williams, Schindler’s List
1571 Suede, Suede
1572 Ennio Morricone, The Mission
1573 Sonic Youth, Washing Machine
1574 Digable Planets, Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space)
1575 Berliner Philharmoniker, Sinfonie E-moll “Aus der neuen Welt” (Nouveau monde)
1576 Mark Morgan, Fallout 2: The Soundtrack
1577 Mark Morgan, Fallout: The Soundtrack
1578 King Diamond, “Them”
1579 John Fahey, Volume 5: The Transfiguration of Blind Joe Death
1580 Aretha Franklin, Spirit in the Dark
1581 King Crimson, Lizard
1582 Rory Gallagher, Calling Card
1583 Klaus Mitffoch, Klaus Mitffoch
1584 Nino Rota, Il Casanova di Federico Fellini
1585 Maurice Jarre, Lawrence of Arabia
1586 UFO, Lights Out
1587 Cult of Luna, Salvation
1588 Kingston Wall, II
1589 川井憲次 , Ghost in the Shell: Original Soundtrack
1590 Scorpions, Taken by Force
1591 Keller Quartett, Die Kunst der Fuge
1592 Judee Sill, Heart Food
1593 Richard & Linda Thompson, Shoot Out the Lights
1594 Jay-Z, The Black Album
1595 Fugazi, In on the Kill Taker
1596 Berliner Philharmoniker, »Aus der Neuen Welt«
1597 The Pentangle, Basket of Light
1598 Kamasi Washington, The Epic
1599 Various Artists, O Brother, Where Art Thou?
1600 Dexter Gordon, One Flight Up
1601 Willie Nelson, Phases and Stages
1602 Brave Little Abacus, Just Got Back From the Discomfort—We’re Alright
1603 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Push the Sky Away
1604 Jackie McLean, Let Freedom Ring
1605 Coroner, Punishment for Decadence
1606 Lenny Valentino, Uwaga! Jedzie tramwaj
1607 The Left Banke, Walk Away Renée / Pretty Ballerina
1608 Cantus Cölln, Johannes Passion Version IV (1749)
1609 Jay Munly, Jimmy Carter Syndrome
1610 Arthur Verocai, Arthur Verocai
1611 Artur Rubinstein, The Chopin Ballades
1612 Albert King, Born Under a Bad Sign
1613 Thelonious Monk, Thelonious Monk With John Coltrane
1614 Killing Joke, Night Time
1615 目黒将司 <span class=”subtext”>[Shoji Meguro]</span>, Persona 5 Original Soundtrack
1616 Sonny Rollins, Sonny Rollins, Vol. 2
1617 Hatfield and the North, The Rotters’ Club
1618 Alice Coltrane, Universal Consciousness
1619 Miles Davis Quintet, Relaxin’ With the Miles Davis Quintet
1620 Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version
1621 Dark Tranquillity, The Gallery
1622 John Coltrane Quartet, Ballads
1623 Converge, All We Love We Leave Behind
1624 Warning, Watching From a Distance
1625 Steely Dan, Katy Lied
1626 Carla Bley, Escalator Over the Hill
1627 XTC, Drums and Wires
1628 Mad Season, Above
1629 Manilla Road, The Deluge
1630 Atheist, Piece of Time
1631 Cap’n Jazz, Burritos, Inspiration Point, Fork Balloon Sports, Cards in the Spokes, Automatic Biographies, Kites, Kung Fu, Trophies, Banana Peels We’ve Slipped On and Egg Shells We’ve Tippy Toed Over
1632 Boris, あくまのうた (Akuma no Uta)
1633 Muddy Waters, Fathers and Sons
1634 The Byrds, Mr. Tambourine Man
1635 Pete Rock, Center of Attention
1636 Frank Sinatra, Songs for Swingin’ Lovers!
1637 UGK, Super Tight…
1638 Linda Perhacs, Parallelograms
1639 The Gladiators, Trenchtown Mix Up
1640 Riverside, Second Life Syndrome
1641 Tindersticks, Curtains
1642 Catherine Ribeiro + Alpes, Paix
1643 Khan, Space Shanty
1644 Nas, The Lost Tapes
1645 Grouper, Dragging a Dead Deer Up a Hill
1646 Ornette Coleman, Change of the Century
1647 Paysage d’Hiver, Paysage d’Hiver
1648 Riverside, Out of Myself
1649 Sonny Rollins, The Bridge
1650 Beach House, 7
1651 Renaissance, Turn of the Cards
1652 John Coltrane, John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman
1653 Sun Kil Moon, Benji
1654 Gillian Welch, Time (The Revelator)
1655 Acid Bath, When the Kite String Pops
1656 Bill Evans, You Must Believe in Spring
1657 Chico Hamilton, The Dealer
1658 Hound Dog Taylor & The Houserockers, Hound Dog Taylor and the Houserockers
1659 Fugees, The Score
1660 The Philip Glass Ensemble, Einstein on the Beach
1661 Opeth, Watershed
1662 Toots & The Maytals, Funky Kingston
1663 mclusky, Mclusky Do Dallas
1664 The Kinks, Muswell Hillbillies
1665 Blue Öyster Cult, Fire of Unknown Origin
1666 Dexter Gordon, Our Man in Paris
1667 Klaus Schulze, Mirage
1668 Cocteau Twins, Blue Bell Knoll
1669 Can, Soundtracks
1670 Nevermore, This Godless Endeavor
1671 The Upsetters, Super Ape
1672 Orkiestra Symfoniczna Filharmonii Narodowej, Klavierkonzert Nr.2 c-moll op.18 / 6 Préludes op.23 & 32
1673 Paul Simon, Paul Simon
1674 Simple Minds, New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)
1675 Jerry Goldsmith, Star Trek: The Motion Picture
1676 Primus, Frizzle Fry
1677 Company Flow, Funcrusher Plus
1678 PJ Harvey, Is This Desire?
1679 John Mayall, Blues Breakers
1680 Montrose, Montrose
1681 Jay Reatard, Blood Visions
1682 Steve Roach, Mystic Chords & Sacred Spaces
1683 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Your Funeral … My Trial
1684 Prince and The Revolution, Parade: Music From the Motion Picture “Under the Cherry Moon”
1685 Gilberto Gil, Ogum Xangô
1686 Culture, Two Sevens Clash
1687 Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Indestructible
1688 Colosseum, Valentyne Suite
1689 Mississippi John Hurt, Today!
1690 Max Roach and His Chorus and Orchestra, It’s Time
1691 Charles Mingus, The Clown
1692 The Wrens, The Meadowlands
1693 Государственная академическая симфоническая капелла России, Symphony No. 1
1694 Elvis Costello & The Attractions, Get Happy!!
1695 Stan Getz, For Musicians Only
1696 Testament, The Gathering
1697 El-P, Fantastic Damage
1698 William Basinski, The Disintegration Loops II
1699 Primal Scream, Screamadelica
1700 Quella Vecchia Locanda, Il tempo della gioia
1701 William Basinski, The Disintegration Loops
1702 Megadeth, Countdown to Extinction
1703 Jacques Brel, Brel [Les Marquises]
1704 The Jesus Lizard, Liar
1705 Bernard Herrmann, Taxi Driver
1706 Elis Regina, Elis & Tom
1707 Emmylou Harris, Wrecking Ball
1708 PJ Harvey, Dry
1709 The Ornette Coleman Quartet, This Is Our Music
1710 Unwound, Fake Train
1711 Jim O’Rourke, Insignificance
1712 ROME, Flowers From Exile
1713 椎名林檎 , 勝訴ストリップ (Shōso Strip)
1714 Area, Arbeit macht frei
1715 Redman, Whut? Thee Album
1716 Milton Nascimento, Minas
1717 Underworld, Dubnobasswithmyheadman
1718 John Fahey, The Yellow Princess
1719 Кино, Кино (Чёрный альбом)
1720 Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Prepare Thyself to Deal With a Miracle
1721 Deep Purple, Fireball
1722 Kult, Spokojnie
1723 AC/DC, Let There Be Rock
1724 Nico, Chelsea Girl
1725 Andrew Hill, Judgment!
1726 The Cramps, Songs the Lord Taught Us
1727 The Beatles, “Yesterday”…and Today
1728 Eels, Electro-Shock Blues
1729 Philharmonia Orchestra, Requiem
1730 Klára Körmendi, Piano Works (Selection): 3 Gymnopédies, Menus propos Enfantins, Descriptions automatiques, Embryons desséchés, 3 Gnossiennes, Rag-time ‘Parade’
1731 Jethro Tull, Heavy Horses
1732 Necrophobic, The Nocturnal Silence
1733 Grandaddy, The Sophtware Slump
1734 Marvin Gaye, Here, My Dear
1735 Edu Lôbo, Edu Lôbo
1736 Picchio dal Pozzo, Picchio dal Pozzo
1737 Ministry, ΚΕΦΑΛΗΞΘ [Psalm 69]
1738 Duke Ellington, The Afro-Eurasian Eclipse
1739 Carlos Paredes, Guitarra portuguesa
1740 Catherine Ribeiro + Alpes, Ame debout
1741 Cartola, Cartola
1742 БГ, Русский альбом
1743 John Lee Hooker, I’m John Lee Hooker
1744 Eesti Filharmoonia Kammerkoor, Te Deum; Silouans Song; Magnificat; Berliner Messe
1745 Ramones, Road to Ruin
1746 J.J. Cale, Naturally
1747 Anathema, Alternative 4
1748 Camp Lo, Uptown Saturday Night
1749 Amon Düül II, Phallus Dei
1750 Neurosis, Enemy of the Sun
1751 Coil, Love’s Secret Domain
1752 John Zorn, Bar Kokhba
1753 Nara Leão, Dez anos depois
1754 Masta Ace, Disposable Arts
1755 Ella Fitzgerald, Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Irving Berlin Song Book
1756 Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar
1757 The Flaming Lips, Clouds Taste Metallic
1758 Dario Marianelli, Atonement
1759 Lou Reed, New York
1760 Lil Ugly Mane, Third Side of Tape
1761 Bubu, Anabelas
1762 Millie Jackson, Caught Up
1763 Tubeway Army, Replicas
1764 Fairport Convention, What We Did on Our Holidays
1765 The Gil Evans Orchestra, Out of the Cool
1766 Marillion, Script for a Jester’s Tear
1767 Various Artists, No New York
1768 Breakout, Blues
1769 Duke Ellington, New Orleans Suite
1770 Tears for Fears, The Hurting
1771 Free, Fire and Water
1772 Ryan Adams, Heartbreaker
1773 Madrugada, Industrial Silence
1774 Autechre, Amber
1775 Lula Côrtes, Paêbirú
1776 David Bowie, The Man Who Sold the World
1777 Tom Petty, Wildflowers
1778 Ulver, Shadows of the Sun
1779 The Fall, The Wonderful and Frightening World of The Fall
1780 The Field, From Here We Go Sublime
1781 Savatage, Edge of Thorns
1782 Dinosaur Jr, Bug
1783 Eesti Filharmoonia Kammerkoor, Da pacem
1784 Cocteau Twins, Head Over Heels
1785 John Barry, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
1786 Steve Reich & Musicians, Drumming; Music for Mallet Instruments, Voices and Organ; Six Pianos
1787 Charlie Haden, Liberation Music Orchestra
1788 The Olivia Tremor Control, Black Foliage: Animation Music Volume 1
1789 Chet Baker, Chet Baker Sings
1790 Songs: Ohia, Ghost Tropic
1791 The Saints, Eternally Yours
1792 Lee Hazlewood, Cowboy in Sweden
1793 Orchestral Manœuvres in the Dark, Architecture & Morality
1794 Accept, Restless and Wild
1795 Rod Stewart, Every Picture Tells a Story
1796 Stray, Stray
1797 Uriah Heep, Salisbury
1798 Horace Silver, The Cape Verdean Blues
1799 Run the Jewels, Run the Jewels
1800 Steve Hackett, Voyage of the Acolyte
1801 Steeleye Span, Hark! The Village Wait
1802 UFO, Phenomenon
1803 Wiener Philharmoniker, Symphonien No. 8 »Unvollendete« · No. 3
1804 Willie Dixon, I Am the Blues
1805 Elvis Presley, From Elvis in Memphis
1806 King Crimson, In the Wake of Poseidon
1807 Henry Flynt, You Are My Everlovin / Celestial Power
1808 Elliott Smith, Roman Candle
1809 Black Sabbath, Mob Rules
1810 Caetano Veloso, Caetano Veloso
1811 Scorpions, Lovedrive
1812 Deathspell Omega, Si monvmentvm reqvires, circvmspice
1813 Death Grips, Year of the Snitch
1814 La Capella Reial de Catalunya, Vespro della Beata Vergine
1815 Freddie Hubbard, Red Clay
1816 Boredoms, Super æ
1817 Tom Waits, The Heart of Saturday Night
1818 Polish Festival Orchestra, Piano Concertos Nos. 1 & 2
1819 Little Brother, The Minstrel Show
1820 Gang Starr, Step in the Arena
1821 Hawkwind, Warrior on the Edge of Time
1822 АукцЫон , Бодун
1823 The Beach Boys, Surf’s Up
1824 The Blue Nile, Hats
1825 Jimmie Dale Gilmore, All American Music
1826 Tuxedomoon, Desire
1827 King Geedorah, Take Me to Your Leader
1828 Larry Young, Unity
1829 Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Requiem
1830 Scott Walker, The Drift
1831 Orchestre national de France, Metastasis; Pithoprakta; Eonta
1832 Goblin, Suspiria
1833 Jackie McLean, One Step Beyond
1834 Thelonious Monk, Criss-Cross
1835 2Pac, Me Against the World
1836 Down, NOLA
1837 Hawkwind, Hall of the Mountain Grill
1838 Aloys Kontarsky, Aus den sieben Tagen
1839 Sparklehorse, It’s a Wonderful Life
1840 Françoise Hardy, La question
1841 Tangerine Dream, Rubycon
1842 Terry Riley, In C
1843 Marillion, Marbles
1844 Государственная академическая симфоническая капелла России, Symphony No. 3
1845 Kanye West, Graduation
1846 Columbia Symphony Orchestra, Stravinsky Conducts Stravinsky: The Firebird – The Complete Ballet in the Original 1910 Orchestration
1847 The Go-Betweens, Liberty Belle and the Black Diamond Express
1848 Tenhi, Maaäet
1849 The Pyramids, King of Kings
1850 Manilla Road, Mystification
1851 Ry Cooder, Paris, Texas
1852 Various Artists, Singles
1853 The Mighty Boosh, The Complete Radio Series
1854 Henry Rollins, Get in the Van
1855 Sam Rivers, Contours
1856 Bruce Springsteen, Born in the U.S.A.
1857 PRMLSCRM, XTRMNTR
1858 The 13th Floor Elevators, The Psychedelic Sounds of The 13th Floor Elevators
1859 Windir, Arntor
1860 Sonic Youth, Murray Street
1861 Robert Rich, Somnium
1862 Buddy Guy, Sweet Tea
1863 Il Balletto di Bronzo, Ys
1864 Herbie Hancock, Mwandishi
1865 Helen Merrill, Helen Merrill
1866 The English Concert, Brandenburgische Konzerte 4, 5 & 6
1867 Joe Henderson, Page One
1868 Hans Zimmer, The Thin Red Line
1869 The Gathering, How to Measure a Planet?
1870 Fields of the Nephilim, Elizium
1871 Arthur Russell, World of Echo
1872 Fotheringay, Fotheringay
1873 Elvis Costello and The Attractions, Imperial Bedroom
1874 Extremoduro, La ley innata
1875 Drudkh, Autumn Aurora
1876 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Nonagon Infinity
1877 The Olivia Tremor Control, Music From the Unrealized Film Script, Dusk at Cubist Castle
1878 Егор и Опизденевшие , Прыг-скок
1879 Hawkwind, In Search of Space
1880 Moacir Santos, Coisas
1881 Joe Henderson, Mode for Joe
1882 The Gathering, Nighttime Birds
1883 Fates Warning, Awaken the Guardian
1884 Johnny Burnette & The Rock ‘n Roll Trio, Johnny Burnette and the Rock ‘n Roll Trio
1885 Toumani Diabaté, New Ancient Strings
1886 Immortal, Pure Holocaust
1887 Chris Squire, Fish Out of Water
1888 Summoning, Stronghold
1889 Nino Rota, The Godfather, Part II
1890 Angel Witch, Angel Witch
1891 仲野順也 (Final Fantasy X Original Soundtrack)
1892 Buffalo, Volcanic Rock
1893 Nile, Annihilation of the Wicked
1894 Morrissey, Vauxhall and I
1895 Miles Davis, Big Fun
1896 Nina Simone, I Put a Spell on You
1897 Repulsion, Horrified
1898 Willie Nelson, Shotgun Willie
1899 Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood Mac
1900 Lucifer’s Friend, Lucifer’s Friend
1901 Mansun, Six
1902 Golden Earring, Moontan
1903 The Blues Brothers, The Blues Brothers
1904 Bark Psychosis, ///Codename: Dustsucker
1905 Jeff Wayne, The War of the Worlds
1906 Kaleidoscope, Tangerine Dream
1907 Enslaved, Below the Lights
1908 Silver Apples, Silver Apples
1909 Ryan Adams & The Cardinals, Cold Roses
1910 Green Carnation, Light of Day, Day of Darkness
1911 Bernard Herrmann, Psycho
1912 Vampire Weekend, Modern Vampires of the City
1913 Gong, Camembert electrique
1914 Billy Joel, The Stranger
1915 Fabrizio De André, Tutti morimmo a stento
1916 Astor Piazzolla y su Quinteto, Adiós Nonino
1917 Melvins, Lysol
1918 William Basinski, The Disintegration Loops III
1919 Tim Maia, Racional vol. 1
1920 The Replacements, Pleased to Meet Me
1921 Free, Tons of Sobs
1922 National Health, Of Queues and Cures
1923 Demigod, Slumber of Sullen Eyes
1924 London Symphony Orchestra, The Firebird (Complete Ballet)
1925 Fela Kuti, Afrodisiac
1926 Mazzy Star, So Tonight That I Might See
1927 Shabazz Palaces, Black Up
1928 Tom Petty, Full Moon Fever
1929 Antony and the Johnsons, I Am a Bird Now
1930 Sleater-Kinney, One Beat
1931 Laurie Anderson, Big Science
1932 Warren Zevon, Warren Zevon
1933 The Tallis Scholars, Spem in alium
1934 Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis; The Lark Ascending; Five Variants of Dives and Lazarus; Fantasia on Greensleeves
1935 Lisa Germano, Geek the Girl
1936 Satan, Court in the Act
1937 The English Concert, Brandenburgische Konzerte 1, 2 & 3
1938 Disillusion, Back to Times of Splendor
1939 Alain Goraguer, La planète sauvage
1940 Aphrodite’s Child, 666
1941 David Sylvian, Brilliant Trees
1942 Harold Budd, Ambient 2: The Plateaux of Mirror
1943 Ijahman, Haile I Hymn (Chapter 1)
1944 Maria João Pires, The Nocturnes
1945 Clifford Brown & Max Roach, At Basin Street
1946 Ella Fitzgerald, Ella Fitzgerald Sings the George and Ira Gershwin Song Book
1947 Sun Ra, Jazz in Silhouette
1948 Carly Rae Jepsen, E·MO·TION
1949 Brave Little Abacus, Masked Dancers: Concern in So Many Things You Forget Where You Are
1950 eryKahBadu, Mama’s Gun
1951 Trouble, Psalm 9
1952 mewithoutYou, Brother, Sister
1953 Boston, Boston
1954 Sam Cooke, Ain’t That Good News
1955 Dr. Octagon, Dr. Octagon
1956 Reinbert de Leeuw, Early Pianoworks, Volume One
1957 Philharmonia Orchestra, Violin Concerto
1958 Johnny Cash, Johnny Cash With His Hot and Blue Guitar!
1959 Al Di Meola, Elegant Gypsy
1960 Monty Python, The Album of the Soundtrack of the Trailer of the Film of Monty Python and the Holy Grail
1961 Silvio Rodríguez, Días y flores
1962 Nazareth, Hair of the Dog
1963 長沼英樹, Jet Set Radio Future Sound Track
1964 Keith Jarrett, The Survivors’ Suite
1965 Buddy Holly, Buddy Holly
1966 Cardiacs, Sing to God
1967 Marillion, Brave
1968 Judas Priest, Sin After Sin
1969 Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson, Bridges
1970 Billy Cobham, Spectrum
1971 Vektor, Outer Isolation
1972 W.A.S.P., W.A.S.P.
1973 Lee Morgan, The Cooker
1974 Curtis Fuller’s Quintet, Blues-ette
1975 Organized Konfusion, Organized Konfusion
Thanks for reading xoxoxo