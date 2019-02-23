1975 Albums to Listen to Instead of ‘The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’

Wow, The 1975 sure did create some waves with that big fat brit award win, huh? Here are 1975 albums you can listen to instead of that release. Enjoy!

1 Radiohead, OK Computer

2 Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon

3 Radiohead, Kid A

4 The Velvet Underground, The Velvet Underground & Nico

5 Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here

6 King Crimson, In the Court of the Crimson King

7 My Bloody Valentine, Loveless

8 The Beach Boys, Pet Sounds

9 The Beatles, Abbey Road

10 Miles Davis, Kind of Blue

11 Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin [IV]

12 David Bowie, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars

13 Black Sabbath, Paranoid

14 Neutral Milk Hotel, In the Aeroplane Over the Sea

15 The Beatles, Revolver

16 Radiohead, In Rainbows

17 Godspeed You Black Emperor!, Lift Yr. Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven!

18 John Coltrane, A Love Supreme

19 Talking Heads, Remain in Light

20 Joy Division, Unknown Pleasures

21 Pixies, Doolittle

22 Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp a Butterfly

23 Nick Drake, Pink Moon

24 The Smiths, The Queen Is Dead

25 Pink Floyd, Animals

26 The Doors, The Doors

27 Bob Dylan, Highway 61 Revisited

28 The Beatles, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

29 Kanye West, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

30 David Bowie, Low

31 Nas, Illmatic

32 Arcade Fire, Funeral

33 Kendrick Lamar, good kid, m.A.A.d city

34 Wu-Tang Clan, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)

35 Madvillain, Madvillainy

36 Mingus, The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady

37 Nirvana, Nevermind

38 King Crimson, Red

39 Television, Marquee Moon

40 Slint, Spiderland

41 The Beatles, The Beatles [White Album]

42 Joy Division, Closer

43 The Cure, Disintegration

44 Radiohead, The Bends

45 Bob Dylan, Blonde on Blonde

46 Sigur Rós, Ágætis byrjun

47 Godspeed You Black Emperor!, F♯A♯∞

48 Sonic Youth, Daydream Nation

49 The Clash, London Calling

50 The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Are You Experienced

51 Metallica, Master of Puppets

52 DJ Shadow, Endtroducing…..

53 Black Sabbath, Master of Reality

54 Miles Davis, In a Silent Way

55 Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin

56 Metallica, Ride the Lightning

57 Bob Dylan, Blood on the Tracks

58 Miles Davis, Bitches Brew

59 The Beatles, Rubber Soul

60 Portishead, Dummy

61 Black Sabbath, Black Sabbath

62 Leonard Cohen, Songs of Leonard Cohen

63 Can, Tago Mago

64 The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Electric Ladyland

65 Yes, Close to the Edge

66 Neil Young, After the Gold Rush

67 Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II

68 Tom Waits, Rain Dogs

69 A Tribe Called Quest, The Low End Theory

70 Sufjan Stevens, Illinois

71 Slowdive, Souvlaki

72 Bob Dylan, Bringing It All Back Home

73 Björk, Homogenic

74 The Velvet Underground, White Light / White Heat

75 David Bowie, Hunky Dory

76 Nirvana, In utero

77 The Stooges, Fun House

78 David Bowie, Station to Station

79 Frank Zappa, Hot Rats

80 Pink Floyd, Meddle

81 Aphex Twin, Selected Ambient Works 85-92

82 Can, Future Days

83 Talk Talk, Laughing Stock

84 Radiohead, Amnesiac

85 Love, Forever Changes

86 Genius/GZA, Liquid Swords

87 Kate Bush, Hounds of Love

88 Talk Talk, Spirit of Eden

89 The Rolling Stones, Sticky Fingers

90 Marvin Gaye, What’s Going On

91 The Velvet Underground, The Velvet Underground

92 The Zombies, Odessey and Oracle

93 Pink Floyd, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn

94 The Who, Who’s Next

95 The Beatles, Magical Mystery Tour

96 Elliott Smith, Either / Or

97 David Bowie, ★ [Blackstar]

98 Pixies, Surfer Rosa

99 Nick Drake, Five Leaves Left

100 Eno, Another Green World

101 Neil Young, On the Beach

102 David Bowie, “Heroes”

103 Swans, Soundtracks for the Blind

104 Slayer, Reign in Blood

105 The Rolling Stones, Let It Bleed

106 Can, Ege Bamyasi

107 Massive Attack, Mezzanine

108 Smashing Pumpkins, Siamese Dream

109 Pink Floyd, The Wall

110 Kanye West, The College Dropout

111 Neil Young, Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere

112 Boards of Canada, Music Has the Right to Children

113 Belle and Sebastian, If You’re Feeling Sinister

114 Megadeth, Rust in Peace

115 Neil Young, Harvest

116 Stevie Wonder, Innervisions

117 Depeche Mode, Violator

118 Van Morrison, Astral Weeks

119 The Rolling Stones, Exile on Main St.

120 Charles Mingus, Mingus Ah Um

121 Interpol, Turn On the Bright Lights

122 Jeff Buckley, Grace

123 Modest Mouse, The Lonesome Crowded West

124 A Tribe Called Quest, Midnight Marauders

125 OutKast, Aquemini

126 John Coltrane, Giant Steps

127 Danny Brown, Atrocity Exhibition

128 The Smiths, Hatful of Hollow

129 Pavement, Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain

130 Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin III

131 Björk, Vespertine

132 Wilco, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

133 Sufjan Stevens, Carrie & Lowell

134 Genesis, Selling England by the Pound

135 J Dilla, Donuts

136 Stevie Wonder, Songs in the Key of Life

137 The Kinks, The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society

138 The Microphones, The Glow Pt. 2

139 Led Zeppelin, Physical Graffiti

140 Iggy and The Stooges, Raw Power

141 Led Zeppelin, Houses of the Holy

142 John Coltrane, My Favorite Things

143 Leonard Cohen, Songs of Love and Hate

144 Bob Dylan, The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan

145 Nine Inch Nails, The Downward Spiral

146 Death, Symbolic

147 Talking Heads, Fear of Music

148 Kraftwerk, Die Mensch-Maschine

149 Tool, Lateralus

150 King Crimson, Larks’ Tongues in Aspic

151 The Cure, Pornography

152 Joni Mitchell, Blue

153 Fishmans, Long Season

154 Death Grips, The Money Store

155 Kraftwerk, Trans Europa Express

156 Iron Maiden, Powerslave

157 Creedence Clearwater Revival, Cosmo’s Factory

158 Cocteau Twins, Heaven or Las Vegas

159 Prince and The Revolution, Purple Rain

160 Modest Mouse, The Moon & Antarctica

161 The Stone Roses, The Stone Roses

162 Curtis Mayfield, Superfly

163 Jethro Tull, Thick as a Brick

164 Tool, Ænima

165 Sigur Rós, ( )

166 The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Axis: Bold as Love

167 Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run

168 The Avalanches, Since I Left You

169 The Doors, Strange Days

170 Kanye West, Late Registration

171 Tom Waits, Swordfishtrombones

172 Opeth, Blackwater Park

173 Joanna Newsom, Ys

174 Black Sabbath, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

175 Iron Maiden, The Number of the Beast

176 The Flaming Lips, The Soft Bulletin

177 Yes, Fragile

178 Rage Against the Machine, Rage Against the Machine

179 Fleetwood Mac, Rumours

180 Swans, To Be Kind

181 John Coltrane, Blue Train

182 Pharoah Sanders, Karma

183 Steve Reich, Music for 18 Musicians

184 Built to Spill, Perfect From Now On

185 The Rolling Stones, Beggars Banquet

186 The Notorious B.I.G., Ready to Die

187 Nick Drake, Bryter Layter

188 Mobb Deep, The Infamous

189 Deep Purple, Machine Head

190 Michael Jackson, Thriller

191 Gang of Four, Entertainment!

192 Wire, Pink Flag

193 Angelo Badalamenti, Soundtrack From Twin Peaks

194 Weezer, Weezer [Blue Album]

195 Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

196 Queens of the Stone Age, Songs for the Deaf

197 Eric Dolphy, Out to Lunch

198 OutKast, ATLiens

199 Metallica, …And Justice for All

200 Kyuss, Kyuss [Welcome to Sky Valley]

201 The Smashing Pumpkins, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness

202 Eno, Here Come the Warm Jets

203 R.E.M., Murmur

204 Alice in Chains, Dirt

205 Boards of Canada, Geogaddi

206 Dead Kennedys, Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables

207 Ennio Morricone, Il buono, il brutto, il cattivo

208 Radiohead, Hail to the Thief

209 Judas Priest, Painkiller

210 Portishead, Third

211 The Strokes, Is This It

212 Comus, First Utterance

213 Beastie Boys, Paul’s Boutique

214 Ornette Coleman, The Shape of Jazz to Come

215 Iron Maiden, Seventh Son of a Seventh Son

216 Public Enemy, It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back

217 The Sonic Youth, Sister

218 Funkadelic, Maggot Brain

219 Björk, Post

220 Curtis Mayfield, Curtis

221 Swans, The Seer

222 Burzum, Filosofem

223 Van Morrison, Moondance

224 Berliner Philharmoniker, 9 Symphonien

225 Jethro Tull, Aqualung

226 Black Sabbath, Vol 4

227 Cocteau Twins, Treasure

228 At the Drive-In, Relationship of Command

229 Milton Nascimento, Clube da Esquina

230 Genesis, Foxtrot

231 George Harrison, All Things Must Pass

232 Rush, Moving Pictures

233 Pearl Jam, Ten

234 Robert Wyatt, Rock Bottom

235 Lou Reed, Transformer

236 Simon and Garfunkel, Bridge Over Troubled Water

237 Otis Redding, Otis Blue: Otis Redding Sings Soul

238 Queen, A Night at the Opera

239 Charlie Mingus, Blues & Roots

240 Kate Bush, The Dreaming

241 Pavement, Slanted and Enchanted

242 The Replacements, Let It Be

243 Daft Punk, Discovery

244 Neil Young, Tonight’s the Night

245 R.E.M., Automatic for the People

246 Animal Collective, Merriweather Post Pavilion

247 Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band, Safe as Milk

248 The Doors, L.A. Woman

249 Wire, Chairs Missing

250 Tom Waits, Bone Machine

251 Opeth, Still Life

252 Patti Smith, Horses

253 Alice Coltrane featuring Pharoah Sanders, Journey in Satchidananda

254 Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Let Love In

255 The Flaming Lips, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots

256 Deep Purple, Deep Purple in Rock

257 Frank Ocean, Blonde

258 Electric Wizard, Dopethrone

259 The Clash, The Clash

260 Dinosaur, You’re Living All Over Me

261 Converge, Jane Doe

262 Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers, Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers [Moanin’]

263 The Kinks, Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire

264 T. Rex, Electric Warrior

265 Metallica, Kill ‘Em All

266 Miles Davis, A Tribute to Jack Johnson

267 The Dave Brubeck Quartet, Time Out

268 The Smiths, The Smiths

269 Staatsorchester Stuttgart, Tabula rasa

270 Berliner Philharmoniker, Symphony No. 9

271 Death, Human

272 Herbie Hancock, Head Hunters

273 Weezer, Pinkerton

274 Genesis, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

275 Fela Kuti, Expensive Shit

276 Yo La Tengo, I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One

277 Have a Nice Life, Deathconsciousness

278 This Heat, Deceit

279 Elliott Smith, XO

280 LCD Soundsystem, Sound of Silver

281 King Crimson, Discipline

282 Ramones, Ramones

283 Unwound, Leaves Turn Inside You

284 Brian Eno, Before and After Science

285 Prince, Sign “☮” the Times

286 John Coltrane, Ascension

287 Rainbow, Rising

288 John Lennon, John Lennon / Plastic Ono Band

289 Burial, Untrue

290 Red House Painters, Down Colorful Hill

291 Minutemen, Double Nickels on the Dime

292 Soundgarden, Superunknown

293 The Mars Volta, De-Loused in the Comatorium

294 Tyler, the Creator, Flower Boy

295 Hüsker Dü, Zen Arcade

296 Pulp, Different Class

297 Townes Van Zandt, Townes Van Zandt

298 Soft Machine, Third

299 Novos Baianos, Acabou chorare

300 Faith No More, Angel Dust

301 The Stooges, The Stooges [Hey Look I’m really sorry but I got bored of formatting here so just PRETEND it’s there for the rest]

302 Wire, 154

303 Talking Heads, More Songs About Buildings and Food

304 Fela Kuti, Zombie

305 John Coltrane, Olé Coltrane

306 Fugazi, Repeater

307 Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Déjà vu

308 Camel, Mirage

309 Slayer, Seasons in the Abyss

310 Ennio Morricone, C’era una volta il West

311 Violent Femmes, Violent Femmes

312 Sly & The Family Stone, There’s a Riot Goin’ On

313 The Who, Quadrophenia

314 Coil, The Ape of Naples

315 Vince Guaraldi, A Charlie Brown Christmas

316 Spiritualized®, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space

317 The National, Boxer

318 Animal Collective, Strawberry Jam

319 Serge Gainsbourg, Histoire de Melody Nelson

320 Mos Def, Black on Both Sides

321 Wiener Philharmoniker, Symphonie Nr.5

322 The Modern Lovers, The Modern Lovers

323 Jorge Ben, A Tábua de Esmeralda

324 Burzum, Hvis lyset tar oss

325 Agalloch, The Mantle

326 Faust, Faust IV

327 Agalloch, Ashes Against the Grain

328 The Jesus and Mary Chain, Psychocandy

329 The Kinks, Something Else by The Kinks

330 Ramones, Rocket to Russia

331 The Microphones, Mount Eerie

332 Isis, Panopticon

333 Sly and The Family Stone, Stand!

334 Ulver, Bergtatt: Et eeventyr i 5 capitler

335 Chef Raekwon, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…

336 Mastodon, Crack the Skye

337 MF DOOM, Mm.. Food

338 Van der Graaf Generator, Pawn Hearts

339 Artur Rubinstein, The Nocturnes

340 Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band, Trout Mask Replica

341 Kraftwerk, Computerwelt

342 Sonny Rollins, Saxophone Colossus

343 New York Philharmonic, Le sacre du printemps

344 Yes, The Yes Album

345 Bruce Springsteen, Darkness on the Edge of Town

346 The John Coltrane Quartet, Africa / Brass

347 Panda Bear, Person Pitch

348 Chico Buarque, Construção

349 Cannonball Adderley, Somethin’ Else

350 Sonic Youth, EVOL

351 Talking Heads, Talking Heads: 77

352 Death, The Sound of Perseverance

353 Arcade Fire, Neon Bible

354 Guided by Voices, Bee Thousand

355 Organized Konfusion, Stress: The Extinction Agenda

356 Iron Maiden, Iron Maiden

357 NEU!, NEU!

358 Nico, Desertshore

359 Bob Marley, Exodus

360 Low, I Could Live in Hope

361 Emperor, In the Nightside Eclipse

362 Roxy Music, For Your Pleasure

363 Wipers, Youth of America

364 Stan Getz & João Gilberto featuring Antônio Carlos Jobim, Getz / Gilberto

365 Gang Starr, Moment of Truth

366 A Tribe Called Quest, We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service

367 Aphex Twin, Richard D. James Album

368 David Bowie, Aladdin Sane

369 Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell

370 Dead Can Dance, Within the Realm of a Dying Sun

371 Charles Mingus, Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus

372 Morbid Angel, Altars of Madness

373 Death, Individual Thought Patterns

374 Red House Painters, Red House Painters [Rollercoaster]

375 Santana, Abraxas

376 Pere Ubu, The Modern Dance

377 Scott Engel, Scott 4

378 Elvis Costello, This Year’s Model

379 Miles Davis, Get Up With It

380 Judas Priest, Sad Wings of Destiny

381 Eno, Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy)

382 The Chameleons, Script of the Bridge

383 Opeth, Ghost Reveries

384 NEU!, NEU! ’75

385 Bruce Springsteen, Nebraska

386 Aphex Twin, Selected Ambient Works Volume II

387 Isaac Hayes, Hot Buttered Soul

388 The Band, The Band

389 Sun Ra, Lanquidity

390 Komeda Quintet, Astigmatic

391 The Magnetic Fields, 69 Love Songs

392 山岡晃, Silent Hill 2

393 Dissection, Storm of the Light’s Bane

394 Neurosis, Through Silver in Blood

395 The Horace Silver Quintet, Song for My Father

396 Built to Spill, Keep It Like a Secret

397 Miles Davis, On the Corner

398 PJ Harvey, To Bring You My Love

399 Neil Young, Zuma

400 Mahavishnu Orchestra, The Inner Mounting Flame

401 Parliament, Mothership Connection

402 Broken Social Scene, You Forgot It in People

403 Atheist, Unquestionable Presence

404 Creedence Clearwater Revival, Willy and the Poor Boys

405 Sonic Youth, Goo

406 Glenn Branca, The Ascension

407 Joanna Newsom, Have One on Me

408 Caravan, In the Land of Grey and Pink

409 Suicide, Suicide

410 Bob Dylan, Desire

411 Motörhead, Ace of Spades

412 Deltron 3030, Deltron 3030

413 Slayer, South of Heaven

414 Boris, flood

415 Mercyful Fate, Don’t Break the Oath

416 The Mothers of Invention, Freak Out!

417 Mr. Bungle, California

418 Mastodon, Leviathan

419 Columbia Symphony Orchestra, Stravinsky Conducts Le Sacre du printemps

420 John Williams, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

421 Glenn Gould, The Goldberg Variations

422 Emperor, Anthems to the Welkin at Dusk

423 The Smiths, Meat Is Murder

424 Dio, Holy Diver

425 Peter Gabriel, Peter Gabriel

426 Miles Davis, Sketches of Spain

427 American Football, American Football

428 Judas Priest, Screaming for Vengeance

429 Stevie Wonder, Talking Book

430 Megadeth, Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying?

431 Boris, Boris at Last -Feedbacker-

432 Swans, White Light From the Mouth of Infinity

433 The Dismemberment Plan, Emergency & I

434 New Order, Power, Corruption & Lies

435 Porcupine Tree, In absentia

436 David Bowie, Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)

437 Iron Maiden, Piece of Mind

438 Iron Maiden, Somewhere in Time

439 Beck!, Odelay

440 Fugazi, The Argument

441 Brand New, The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me

442 Lou Reed, Berlin

443 Iggy Pop, Lust for Life

444 Jefferson Airplane, Surrealistic Pillow

445 Tom Waits, Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards

446 Björk, Debut

447 Fleet Foxes, Fleet Foxes

448 Sigur Rós, Takk…

449 Run the Jewels, Run the Jewels 2

450 Boredoms, Vision Creation Newsun

451 D’Angelo, Voodoo

452 Rush, Hemispheres

453 Ween, The Mollusk

454 Caetano Veloso, Transa

455 Yasunori Mitsuda, “Chrono Trigger” Original Sound Version

456 Sun Kil Moon, Ghosts of the Great Highway

457 Creedence Clearwater Revival, Green River

458 Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Tender Prey

459 Refused, The Shape of Punk to Come

460 Aretha Franklin, Lady Soul

461 The Fall, This Nation’s Saving Grace

462 Magnolia Electric Co., The Magnolia Electric Co.

463 Gene Clark, No Other

464 Motörhead, Overkill

465 My Bloody Valentine, Isn’t Anything

466 Mercyful Fate, Melissa

467 Flying Lotus, Cosmogramma

468 Van der Graaf Generator, Godbluff

469 Animal Collective, Feels

470 Big L, Lifestylez ov da Poor & Dangerous

471 Amon Düül II, Yeti

472 Charles Mingus, Let My Children Hear Music

473 Kyuss, Blues for the Red Sun

474 Brian Eno, Ambient 1: Music for Airports

475 John Williams, Star Wars

476 Thelonious Monk, Brilliant Corners

477 Darkthrone, A Blaze in the Northern Sky

478 John Fahey, Fare Forward Voyagers (Soldier’s Choice)

479 Aretha Franklin, I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You

480 Opeth, Damnation

481 Portishead, Portishead

482 Glenn Gould, The Goldberg Variations

483 Popol Vuh, Hosianna Mantra

484 Jackson C. Frank, Jackson C. Frank

485 Arcade Fire, The Suburbs

486 The Roots, Things Fall Apart

487 Stars of the Lid, The Tired Sounds Of

488 Genesis, Nursery Cryme

489 Duke Ellington, Duke Ellington’s Far East Suite

490 The Who, Tommy

491 Deftones, White Pony

492 Iggy Pop, The Idiot

493 Thin Lizzy, Jailbreak

494 Van der Graaf Generator, H to He Who Am the Only One

495 Candlemass, Epicus Doomicus Metallicus

496 Nina Simone, Pastel Blues

497 Frank Ocean, channel ORANGE

498 Tim Hecker, Harmony in Ultraviolet

499 The Pharcyde, Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde

500 Bon Iver, For Emma, Forever Ago

501 Snoop Doggy Dogg, Doggystyle

502 Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Yanqui U.X.O.

503 Tom Waits, Closing Time [HELP ME! PLEASE!]

504 Paul McCartney, Ram

505 Ennio Morricone, C’era una volta in America

506 Sepultura, Beneath the Remains

507 The Smiths, Strangeways, Here We Come

508 Jaÿ-Z, Reasonable Doubt

509 PiL, Metal Box

510 Public Enemy, Fear of a Black Planet

511 Townes Van Zandt, Our Mother the Mountain

512 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Good Son

513 Steve Reich and Musicians, Music for 18 Musicians

514 Mayhem, De mysteriis dom Sathanas

515 Steely Dan, Aja

516 Johnny Cash, Unearthed

517 Black Star, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star

518 London Sinfonietta, Symphony No. 3

519 Nine Inch Nails, The Fragile

520 Dr. Dre, The Chronic

521 Bob Marley, Catch a Fire

522 植松伸夫 VI (Final Fantasy VI)

523 Frank Zappa, One Size Fits All

524 Beach House, Teen Dream

525 Gorguts, Obscura

526 Kanye West, Yeezus

527 The Mothers of Invention, We’re Only in It for the Money

528 PJ Harvey, Let England Shake

529 Death Grips, The Powers That B

530 Elliott Smith, Elliott Smith

531 The Beatles, Help!

532 The Replacements, Tim

533 Judas Priest, Stained Class

534 Elvis Costello, My Aim Is True

535 Talk Talk, The Colour of Spring

536 Isis, Oceanic

537 Marvin Gaye, Let’s Get It On

538 Duke Ellington, Money Jungle

539 Pavement, Wowee Zowee

540 Cannibal Ox, The Cold Vein

541 Howard Shore, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

542 D’Angelo and The Vanguard, Black Messiah

543 System of a Down, Toxicity

544 The National, High Violet

545 植松伸夫, Final Fantasy VII Original Sound Track

546 Freddie Gibbs, Piñata

547 Fela Kuti, Roforofo Fight

548 Devo, Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!

549 Fairport Convention, Liege & Lief

550 Takács Quartet, The 6 String Quartets

551 Richard & Linda Thompson, I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight

552 Robbie Basho, Visions of the Country

553 The Fall, Hex Enduction Hour

554 English Baroque Soloists, Mass in B minor

555 Wayne Shorter, Speak No Evil

556 The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night

557 Danny Brown, XXX

558 AIR, Moon Safari

559 XTC, Skylarking

560 Exuma, Exuma

561 Edge of Sanity, Crimson

562 T. Rex, The Slider

563 Prince, 1999

564 The Feelies, Crazy Rhythms

565 Queensrÿche, Operation: Mindcrime

566 Immolation, Close to a World Below

567 The Ornette Coleman Double Quartet, Free Jazz

568 Cryptopsy, None So Vile

569 Autopsy, Mental Funeral

570 Viktor Vaughn, Vaudeville Villain

571 Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, I See a Darkness

572 Thelonious Monk Septet, Monk’s Music

573 Berliner Philharmoniker, Symphony No. 9 “Choral”

574 Coil, Musick to Play in the Dark

575 Yo La Tengo, And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside-Out

576 The National, Alligator

577 Immortal, At the Heart of Winter

578 John Coltrane, Meditations

579 Herbie Hancock, Maiden Voyage

580 UGK, Ridin’ Dirty

581 The Congos, Heart of the Congos

582 Herbie Hancock, Empyrean Isles

583 Os Mutantes, Os Mutantes

584 田中宏和 , Mother 2: ギーグの逆襲

585 PJ Harvey, Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea

586 The White Stripes, Elephant

587 Cream, Disraeli Gears

588 The Velvet Underground, Loaded

589 Dismember, Like an Ever Flowing Stream

590 Stars of the Lid, And Their Refinement of the Decline

591 Frank Zappa, Apostrophe (‘)

592 Rush, 2112

593 Queens of the Stone Age, Rated R

594 Tim Buckley, Starsailor

595 Wishbone Ash, Argus

596 Big Star, 3rd

597 Sepultura, Arise

598 John Cale, Paris 1919

599 Wiener Philharmoniker, Symphonie No. 4

600 Darkthrone, Transilvanian Hunger

601 The Thelonious Monk Quartet, Monk’s Dream

602 芸能山城組, Symphonic Suite AKIRA

603 Opeth, My Arms, Your Hearse

604 光田康典, Chrono Cross: Original Soundtrack

605 Rush, Permanent Waves

606 Miles Davis, ‘Round About Midnight

607 NoMeansNo, Wrong

608 Wiener Philharmoniker, Requiem

609 Lynyrd Skynyrd, (pronounced ‘lĕh-‘nérd ‘skin-‘nérd)

610 Tom Waits, Mule Variations

611 Ride, Nowhere

612 Kate Bush, The Kick Inside

613 U2, The Joshua Tree

614 Black Sabbath, Sabotage

615 Bathory, Blood Fire Death

616 OutKast, Stankonia

617 Judas Priest, Defenders of the Faith

618 Sufjan Stevens, The Age of Adz

619 Avey Tare, Spirit They’re Gone Spirit They’ve Vanished

620 David Wise, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest

621 The Cure, Seventeen Seconds

622 Yo La Tengo, Painful

623 Bark Psychosis, Hex

624 Pierre Fournier, Sechs Suiten für Violoncello Solo BWV 1007-1012

625 Big Black, Atomizer

626 Faust, Faust

627 近藤浩治 , The Legend of Zelda (Majora’s Mask Original Soundtrack)

628 Belle and Sebastian, Tigermilk

629 Johnny Cash, American IV: The Man Comes Around

630 Sweet Trip, Velocity : Design : Comfort

631 Herbie Hancock, Sextant

632 Swans, The Great Annihilator

633 Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me

634 Simon & Garfunkel, Bookends

635 Lee Morgan, The Sidewinder

636 Depeche Mode, Music for the Masses

637 Angelo Badalamenti, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me

638 Swans, Children of God

639 Depeche Mode, Black Celebration

640 Invisible, El jardín de los presentes

641 Death, Leprosy

642 Dead Kennedys, Plastic Surgery Disasters

643 Joni Mitchell, Court and Spark

644 久石譲 , もののけ姫 (Mononoke-hime)

645 Sixteen Horsepower, Sackcloth ‘n’ Ashes

646 The Cure, Faith

647 Roy Harper, Stormcock

648 Jay-Z, The Blueprint

649 Autechre, Tri repetae

650 Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Murder Ballads

651 Rush, A Farewell to Kings

652 King Diamond, Abigail

653 Blondie, Parallel Lines

654 Massive Attack, Blue Lines

655 Stereolab, Emperor Tomato Ketchup

656 Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth, Mecca and the Soul Brother

657 Oliver Nelson, The Blues and the Abstract Truth

658 Neurosis, Times of Grace

659 Clint Mansell, The Fountain

660 Pascal Rogé, 3 Gymnopédies & Other Piano Works · und andere Klavierstücke

661 Ghostface Killah, Supreme Clientele

662 Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth, The Main Ingredient

663 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Boatman’s Call

664 Coil, Horse Rotorvator

665 Bad Brains, Bad Brains

666 Guided by Voices, Alien Lanes

667 AC/DC, Back in Black

668 The Sound, Jeopardy

669 Manic Street Preachers, The Holy Bible

670 A Tribe Called Quest, People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm

671 The Band, Music From Big Pink

672 The Cure, The Head on the Door

673 Brockhampton, Saturation III

674 Brockhampton, Saturation II

675 Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

676 Astor Piazzolla and The New Tango Quintet, Tango: Zero Hour / Nuevo Tango: Hora Zero

677 Fela Kuti, Sorrow Tears and Blood

678 Sheena Ringo, 加爾基 精液 栗ノ花 (Kalk Samen Kuri no Hana)

679 Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, No More Shall We Part

680 Galaxie 500, On Fire

681 Sex Pistols, Never Mind the Bollocks Here’s the Sex Pistols

682 Big Star, #1 Record

683 Coroner, Mental Vortex

684 Fishmans, 宇宙 日本 世田谷 (Uchū Nippon Setagaya)

685 John Martyn, Solid Air

686 Tim Buckley, Happy Sad

687 Van Morrison, Veedon Fleece

688 Philip Glass, Glassworks

689 Gil Scott-Heron, Pieces of a Man

690 Pink Floyd, A Saucerful of Secrets

691 Tame Impala, Lonerism

692 Koji Kondo, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Original Soundtrack

693 De La Soul, 3 Feet High and Rising

694 Porcupine Tree, Deadwing

695 Entombed, Left Hand Path

696 Supertramp, Crime of the Century

697 R.E.M., Reckoning

698 Ghostface Killah, Ironman

699 Sonny Sharrock, Ask the Ages

700 Gorillaz, Demon Days

701 Bob Dylan, The Times They Are A-Changin’

702 Blind Guardian, Imaginations From the Other Side

703 The Pretty Things, S.F. Sorrow

704 Paul McCartney, Band on the Run

705 Jorge Ben, África Brasil

706 Clipse, Hell Hath No Fury

707 Paul Simon, Graceland

708 Wayne Shorter, Juju

709 Diamond Head, Lightning to the Nations

710 This Heat, This Heat

711 The Mothers, The Grand Wazoo

712 Sun Ra and His Arkestra, Sleeping Beauty

713 Siouxsie and The Banshees, Juju

714 Janelle Monáe, The ArchAndroid

715 Collegium Vocale Gent, Matthäus-Passion

716 Max Roach, We Insist! Max Roach’s Freedom Now Suite

717 Crosby, Stills & Nash, Crosby, Stills & Nash

718 Yes, Relayer

719 Elton John, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

720 Mogwai, Mogwai Young Team

721 Joni Mitchell, Hejira

722 Vektor, Black Future

723 The Seatbelts, Cowboy Bebop

724 Pescado Rabioso, Artaud

725 Miles Davis Quintet, Miles Smiles

726 The Pogues, Rum Sodomy & the Lash

727 Deerhunter, Halcyon Digest

728 Basil Poledouris, Conan the Barbarian

729 Reinbert de Leeuw, Gnossiennes; Gymnopédies; Ogives; Trois sarabandes; Petite ouverture à danser

730 The Gun Club, Fire of Love

731 Bob Dylan, John Wesley Harding

732 The Charlie Mingus Jazz Workshop, Pithecanthropus Erectus

733 GAS, Pop

734 Drive Like Jehu, Yank Crime

735 The Allman Brothers Band, Eat a Peach

736 Cleveland Orchestra, Pétrouchka; Le Sacre du printemps

737 Peter Gabriel, So

738 Neurosis, A Sun That Never Sets

739 Hüsker Dü, New Day Rising

740 Mike Oldfield, Ommadawn

741 Van der Graaf Generator, Still Life

742 Candlemass, Nightfall

743 Helloween, Keeper of the Seven Keys Part II

744 Guns n’ Roses, Appetite for Destruction

745 R.E.M., Lifes Rich Pageant

746 The Rolling Stones, Aftermath

747 Sleep, Dopesmoker

748 The Mothers, Over-Nite Sensation

749 Baden Powell, Os afro-sambas de Baden e Vinícius

750 Gojira, From Mars to Sirius

751 W.A.S.P., The Crimson Idol

752 Ween, Quebec

753 Digable Planets, Blowout Comb

754 The Knife, Silent Shout

755 Miles Davis, Ascenseur pour l’échafaud

756 Tindersticks, Tindersticks

757 Gravediggaz, 6 Feet Deep

758 Camel, Moonmadness

759 Various Artists, A Clockwork Orange

760 Grant Green, Idle Moments

761 Wiener Philharmoniker, Symphonie Nr. 6 »Pastorale«

762 Wipers, Is This Real?

763 Pierre Boulez, Complete Works Opp 1-31

764 Wiener Philharmoniker, Symphonie No. 9 / Moldau

765 Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Amadeus

766 Derek and The Dominos, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs

767 Al Green, Call Me

768 LaSalle Quartett, Neue Wiener Schule: Die Streichquartette

769 Concertgebouworkest, The Complete Works

770 Cat Stevens, Tea for the Tillerman

771 Blue Öyster Cult, Secret Treaties

772 Joanna Newsom, Divers

773 Berliner Philharmoniker, Symphonie Nr. 5

774 Kids See Ghosts, Kids See Ghosts

775 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree

776 Jacques Brel, Ces gens-là

777 Andrew Hill, Point of Departure

778 Buena Vista Social Club, Buena Vista Social Club

779 Coroner, No More Color

780 Van Morrison, Saint Dominic’s Preview

781 Albert Ayler Trio, Spiritual Unity

782 Various Artists, Tropicália ou panis et circencis

783 Meat Puppets, Meat Puppets II

784 The United States of America, The United States of America

785 Parliament, Funkentelechy vs. the Placebo Syndrome

786 Rainbow, Long Live Rock ‘n’ Roll

787 Steely Dan, Can’t Buy a Thrill

788 Nico, The Marble Index

789 The Roots, Game Theory

790 Talking Heads, Speaking in Tongues

791 Carcass, Necroticism – Descanting the Insalubrious

792 Ice Cube, Death Certificate

793 Philip Glass, Koyaanisqatsi

794 Camel, The Snow Goose

795 Sufjan Stevens, Michigan

796 Arditti String Quartet, Arnold Schoenberg 2: Streichquartette I-IV

797 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Abattoir Blues / The Lyre of Orpheus

798 Eric B. & Rakim, Paid In Full

799 Van Halen, Van Halen

800 Magma, Mekanïk Destruktïw Kommandöh

801 Симфонический оркестр Мариинского театра, The Nutcracker

802 hr-Sinfonieorchester, Requiem; Lontano; Continuum

803 Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar

804 Stereolab, Dots and Loops

805 Shiro Sagisu, The End of Evangelion

806 Opeth, Morningrise

807 Pixies, Bossanova

808 Strapping Young Lad, City

809 Roxy Music, Roxy Music

810 Howard Shore, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

811 Queens of the Stone Age, …Like Clockwork

812 Peter Gabriel, Passion (Music for The Last Temptation of Christ)

813 Fleet Foxes, Helplessness Blues

814 Ewa Demarczyk, Ewa Demarczyk śpiewa piosenki Zygmunta Koniecznego

815 MF DOOM, Operation: Doomsday

816 Suede, Dog Man Star

817 Triana, El patio

818 Harmonium, Les cinq saisons

819 Duster, Stratosphere

820 Morbid Angel, Covenant

821 Joe Hisaishi, 千と千尋の神隠し (Sen to Chihiro no kamikakushi)

822 Gentle Giant, Octopus

823 McCoy Tyner, The Real McCoy

824 Car Seat Headrest, Twin Fantasy

825 Junior Wells’ Chicago Blues Band, Hoodoo Man Blues

826 Carcass, Heartwork

827 Nina Simone, Little Girl Blue

828 Nino Rota, The Godfather

829 Porcupine Tree, Fear of a Blank Planet

830 Charlie Mingus, Tijuana Moods

831 Tom Waits, Franks Wild Years

832 Al Green, I’m Still in Love With You

833 Magazine, Real Life

834 The Sound, From the Lions Mouth

835 Ocean Machine, Biomech

836 The Pogues, If I Should Fall From Grace With God

837 Eminem, The Marshall Mathers LP

838 Sleater-Kinney, The Woods

839 The Byrds, Younger Than Yesterday

840 The Residents, Not Available

841 Oasis, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

842 Kraftwerk, Autobahn

843 Pharoah Sanders, Black Unity

844 Jeru the Damaja, The Sun Rises in the East

845 Echo & The Bunnymen, Ocean Rain

846 T2, It’ll All Work Out in Boomland

847 The Doors, Morrison Hotel

848 Steely Dan, Countdown to Ecstasy

849 Moonsorrow, Verisäkeet

850 Silvio Rodríguez, “Al final de este viaje…”

851 Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Symphony No. 9 ‘From the New World’

852 CunninLynguists, A Piece of Strange

853 Celtic Frost, To Mega Therion

854 Art Ensemble of Chicago, Les stances à Sophie

855 Howard Shore, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

856 Slowdive, Pygmalion

857 Lee Morgan, Search for the New Land

858 Moondog, Moondog

859 Mahavishnu Orchestra, Birds of Fire

860 Tortoise, Millions Now Living Will Never Die

861 Tom Zé, Estudando o samba

862 Stereolab, Transient Random-Noise Bursts With Announcements

863 Dream Theater, Images and Words

864 Joni Mitchell, The Hissing of Summer Lawns

865 Iron Maiden, Killers

866 Tindersticks, Tindersticks [II]

867 Clifford Brown and Max Roach, Clifford Brown and Max Roach

868 Miles Davis, Nefertiti

869 The Byrds, The Notorious Byrd Brothers

870 Morphine, Cure for Pain

871 The Go-Betweens, 16 Lovers Lane

872 Santana, Caravanserai

873 Weakling, Dead as Dreams

874 Tiamat, Wildhoney

875 The Moody Blues With The London Festival Orchestra, Days of Future Passed

876 Santana, Santana III

877 Venetian Snares, Rossz csillag alatt született

878 Don Cherry, Don Cherry

879 Bruce Dickinson, The Chemical Wedding

880 Slayer, Hell Awaits

881 Jethro Tull, Stand Up

882 Ulver, Perdition City

883 Tim Hecker, Virgins

884 John Coltrane, Coltrane

885 AC/DC, Highway to Hell

886 Porcupine Tree, Lightbulb Sun

887 James Carr, You Got My Mind Messed Up

888 The Peter Brötzmann Octet, Machine Gun

889 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Henry’s Dream

890 Maurizio Pollini, Études Op.10 & Op.25

891 Alice Cooper, Billion Dollar Babies

892 The Tale Quartet, String Quartets Nos. 1-3

893 Leonard Cohen, New Skin for the Old Ceremony

894 Berliner Philharmoniker, New World Symphony / The Moldau

895 Kreator, Pleasure to Kill

896 Kate Bush, Never for Ever

897 Vektor, Terminal Redux

898 Genesis, A Trick of the Tail [AHHHHHH GOD! PLEASE! HELP ME!]

899 Grand Valley State University New Music Ensemble, Music for 18 Musicians

900 Brian Wilson, Smile

901 Joanna Newsom, The Milk-Eyed Mender

902 Steve Roach, Structures From Silence

903 Godspeed You! Black Emperor, ‘Allelujah! Don’t Bend! Ascend!

904 Depeche Mode, Songs of Faith and Devotion

905 Santana, Santana

906 Bathory, Hammerheart

907 Alice Coltrane, Ptah, the El Daoud

908 Klaus Schulze, “X”

909 Ko Otani, ワンダと巨像 大地の咆哮 (Wander and the Colossus: Roar of the Earth)

910 Faith No More, The Real Thing

911 Julee Cruise, Floating Into the Night

912 Biosphere, Substrata

913 FLUX Quartet, Feldman Edition 6: String Quartet No. 2

914 Fabrizio De André, Non al denaro non all’amore né al cielo

915 Ennio Morricone, Giù la testa

916 Scott Walker, Tilt

917 David Wise, DK Jamz

918 Slowdive, Just for a Day

919 Otis Redding, Complete & Unbelievable: The Otis Redding Dictionary of Soul

920 Death Grips, Bottomless Pit

921 Nina Simone, Nina Simone Sings the Blues

922 New Order, Low-Life

923 David Sylvian, Secrets of the Beehive

924 Red Hot Chili Peppers, Blood Sugar Sex Magik

925 Death Grips, Jenny Death: The Powers That B Disc 2

926 Alice Cooper, Killer

927 Renaissance, Scheherazade and Other Stories

928 Songs: Ohia, Didn’t It Rain

929 Sparks, Kimono My House

930 Fela Kuti, Gentleman

931 King Crimson, Starless and Bible Black

932 Nina Simone, Wild Is the Wind

933 Ella Fitzgerald, Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Cole Porter Song Book

934 Thelonious Monk, Straight, No Chaser

935 of Montreal, Hissing Fauna, Are You the Destroyer?

936 Bob Dylan, Time Out of Mind

937 Natural Snow Buildings, The Dance of the Moon and the Sun

938 Simon and Garfunkel, Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme

939 Flower Travellin’ Band, Satori

940 Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band, Shiny Beast (Bat Chain Puller)

941 Evgeni Koroliov, Die Kunst der Fuge

942 OutKast, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik

943 Entombed, Clandestine

944 Cynic, Focus

945 The California EAR Unit, For Philip Guston

946 Bauhaus, In the Flat Field

947 Luben Yordanoff, Quatuor pour la fin du temps

948 Miles Davis, Milestones

949 Goodie Mob, Soul Food

950 Prefab Sprout, Steve McQueen

951 Steven Osborne, Vingt regards sur l’enfant-Jésus

952 Pearl Jam, Vs.

953 Martha Argerich, Chopin / Brahms / Liszt / Ravel / Prokofieff

954 Helloween, Keeper of the Seven Keys Part I

955 Stereolab, ABC Music: The Radio 1 Sessions

956 Mutantes, A divina comédia ou ando meio desligado

957 Ennio Morricone e la sua orchestra, Per qualche dollaro in più

958 Steely Dan, Pretzel Logic

959 Pavement, Brighten the Corners

960 The Kinks, Face to Face

961 Sonny Clark, Cool Struttin’

962 Krystian Zimerman, 4 Balladen; Barcarolle; Fantasie

963 Artillery, By Inheritance

964 Eric B. & Rakim, Follow the Leader

965 Porcupine Tree, Stupid Dream

966 maudlin of the Well, Bath

967 Leonard Cohen, Songs From a Room

968 Voivod, Nothingface

969 Modest Mouse, This Is a Long Drive for Someone With Nothing to Think About

970 Rodriguez, Cold Fact

971 Danny Elfman, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

972 Prince, Dirty Mind

973 Brian Eno with Daniel Lanois & Roger Eno, Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks

974 The Roots, Illadelph Halflife

975 Boris, Pink

976 Mike Oldfield, Tubular Bells

977 Katatonia, Brave Murder Day

978 McCoy Tyner, Sahara

979 Elliott Smith, Figure 8

980 N.W.A, Straight Outta Compton

981 Magma, K.A

982 Current 93, Thunder Perfect Mind

983 Keiichi Okabe, NieR Gestalt & RepliCant Original Soundtrack

984 The White Stripes, White Blood Cells

985 The Beatles, Let It Be

986 Voivod, Dimension Hatröss

987 Pink Floyd, Atom Heart Mother

988 Tortoise, TNT

989 Fugazi, Red Medicine

990 Lauryn Hill, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

991 Jethro Tull, Songs From the Wood

992 Gal Costa, Gal Costa

993 Ennio Morricone, Per un pugno di dollari

994 Morbid Angel, Blessed Are the Sick

995 Pestilence, Consuming Impulse

996 Carissa’s Wierd, Songs About Leaving

997 Jorge Ben, Samba esquema novo

998 Alice Cooper, Love It to Death

999 Columbia Symphony Orchestra, Rhapsody in Blue; An American in Paris

1000 Caravan, If I Could Do It All Over Again, I’d Do It All Over You

1001 Steely Dan, The Royal Scam

1002 Heartbreakers, L.A.M.F.

1003 Carole King, Tapestry

1004 Cartola, Cartola

1005 Bob Dylan, Another Side of Bob Dylan

1006 diSEMBOWELMENT, Transcendence Into the Peripheral

1007 Morbid Saint, Spectrum of Death

1008 A Silver Mt. Zion, He Has Left Us Alone but Shafts of Light Sometimes Grace the Corner of Our Rooms…

1009 Robin Trower, Bridge of Sighs

1010 Ozzy Osbourne, Blizzard of Ozz

1011 植松伸夫, Final Fantasy VIII

1012 The Can, Monster Movie

1013 Stevie Wonder, Fulfillingness’ First Finale

1014 O.C., Word…Life

1015 Dark Angel, Darkness Descends

1016 Opeth, Deliverance

1017 the Mountain Goats, All Hail West Texas

1018 Wiener Philharmoniker, Requiem

1019 Beastie Boys, Ill Communication

1020 X-Ray Spex, Germfree Adolescents

1021 Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Mosaic

1022 Tears for Fears, Songs From the Big Chair

1023 Fela Kuti, Confusion

1024 Tom Waits, Alice

1025 Wilco, Summerteeth

1026 Yusef Lateef, Eastern Sounds

1027 Blind Guardian, Nightfall in Middle-Earth

1028 АукцЫон, Птица

1029 PJ Harvey, Rid of Me

1030 Captain Beyond, Captain Beyond

1031 Fabrizio De André, Storia di un impiegato

1032 Martha Argerich, 24 Préludes, Op. 28; Préludes Nr. 25, Op. 45; Nr. 26, Op. Posth.

1033 Anathema, Judgement

1034 Wilhelm Furtwängler, Tristan und Isolde

1035 LCD Soundsystem, This Is Happening

1036 Darkthrone, Under a Funeral Moon

1037 Bohren & der Club of Gore, Sunset Mission

1038 Academy of St Martin in the Fields, The Four Seasons

1039 The B-52’s, The B-52’s

1040 Electric Wizard, Come My Fanatics…

1041 The Jesus Lizard, Goat

1042 Scarface, The Diary

1043 The Allman Brothers Band, The Allman Brothers Band

1044 maudlin of the Well, Leaving Your Body Map

1045 Unwound, Repetition

1046 Juilliard String Quartet, The Six String Quartets

1047 Bohren & der Club of Gore, Black Earth

1048 Three-6 Mafia, Mystic Stylez

1049 João Gilberto, João Gilberto

1050 Rowland S. Howard, Teenage Snuff Film

1051 Common, Like Water for Chocolate

1052 Incantation, Onward to Golgotha

1053 Dream Theater, Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From a Memory

1054 Exodus, Bonded by Blood

1055 Premiata Forneria Marconi, Storia di un minuto

1056 Common Sense, Resurrection

1057 Академический симфонический оркестр Московской государственной филармонии, Symphony No. 5

1058 Kool G. Rap & D.J. Polo, Live and Let Die

1059 Swans, The Glowing Man

1060 Gentle Giant, Acquiring the Taste

1061 Simon & Garfunkel, Sounds of Silence

1062 Various Artists, Mulholland Dr.

1063 Grachan Moncur III, Evolution

1064 Faith No More, King for a Day… Fool for a Lifetime

1065 King Diamond, Conspiracy

1066 Quasimoto, The Unseen

1067 Mark Hollis, Mark Hollis

1068 Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Concerto for Orchestra

1069 Cult of Luna, Somewhere Along the Highway

1070 Lucio Battisti, Anima latina

1071 Racionais MC’s, Sobrevivendo no inferno

1072 Brian Eno, My Life in the Bush of Ghosts

1073 Emil Gilels, Klaviersonaten: »Mondschein/Moonlight« · Nr. 13 · »Pathétique«

1074 Neurosis, The Eye of Every Storm

1075 Savatage, Hall of the Mountain King

1076 John Lennon, Imagine

1077 Ultramagnetic MC’s, Critical Beatdown

1078 The Millennium, Begin

1079 Jean Michel Jarre, Oxygène

1080 Curtis, Roots

1081 R.E.M., Document

1082 Dissection, The Somberlain

1083 Beck, Sea Change

1084 Jon Hopkins, Immunity

1085 Bernard Herrmann, Psycho

1086 The Waterboys, This Is the Sea

1087 Demolition Hammer, Epidemic of Violence

1088 Queen, Sheer Heart Attack

1089 David Holland Quartet, Conference of the Birds

1090 The Mothers of Invention, Uncle Meat

1091 Sade, Love Deluxe

1092 Sonic Youth, Dirty

1093 Blur, Parklife

1094 Marillion, Misplaced Childhood

1095 Roland Kirk, The Inflated Tear

1096 Celtic Frost, Monotheist

1097 Testament, The Legacy

1098 Marillion, Clutching at Straws

1099 Radio Birdman, Radios Appear

1100 Chicago Symphony, Scheherazade

1101 The Sonics, Here Are The Sonics!!!

1102 Pain of Salvation, Remedy Lane

1103 Suffocation, Pierced From Within

1104 Explosions in the Sky, The Earth Is Not a Cold Dead Place

1105 Shuggie Otis, Inspiration Information

1106 Tim Buckley, Lorca

1107 Todd Rundgren, A Wizard, A True Star

1108 Marek Grechuta, Korowód

1109 Ice Cube, AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted

1110 Monks, Black Monk Time

1111 The Miles Davis Quintet, Workin’ With the Miles Davis Quintet

1112 Museo Rosenbach, Zarathustra

1113 Sleep, Sleep’s Holy Mountain

1114 The Fall, Perverted by Language

1115 Einstürzende Neubauten, ½ Mensch

1116 Devin Townsend, Terria

1117 XTC, English Settlement

1118 Steve Reich, Octet; Music for a Large Ensemble; Violin Phase

1119 Berliner Philharmoniker, The Ligeti Project II: Lontano; Atmosphères; Apparitions; San Francisco Polyphony; Concert românesc

1120 Thin Lizzy, Black Rose: A Rock Legend

1121 Banco del Mutuo Soccorso, Darwin!

1122 Autopsy, Severed Survival

1123 James Brown, The Payback

1124 Syd Barrett, The Madcap Laughs

1125 Tangerine Dream, Phaedra

1126 Pierre-Laurent Aimard, György Ligeti Edition 3: Works for Piano – Études, Musica ricercata

1127 Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, Préludes · Volume 1

1128 The Who, The Who Sell Out

1129 Deerhunter, Microcastle / Weird Era Continued

1130 Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Side Up

1131 Berliner Philharmoniker, Symphonie Nr. 7

1132 Black Flag, Damaged

1133 光田康典 <span class=”subtext”>[Yasunori Mitsuda]</span>, Xenogears

1134 Tim Buckley, Goodbye and Hello

1135 Songs: Ohia, The Lioness

1136 The Roland Kirk Quartet, Rip, Rig and Panic

1137 John Zorn, Naked City

1138 Jackie McLean, Destination Out!

1139 Terry Callier, What Color Is Love

1140 Deathspell Omega, Fas – Ite, maledicti, in ignem aeternum

1141 Kronos Quartet, Different Trains; Electric Counterpoint

1142 Blur, 13

1143 Tim Hecker, Radio Amor

1144 Metallica, Metallica

1145 Savatage, Gutter Ballet

1146 UC Berkeley Chamber Chorus, Rothko Chapel; Why Patterns?

1147 Claudio Arrau, Complete / Sämtliche / Les 21 Nocturnes

1148 Wipers, Over the Edge

1149 Spirit, Twelve Dreams of Dr. Sardonicus

1150 Big Brother & The Holding Company, Cheap Thrills

1151 Budgie, Never Turn Your Back on a Friend

1152 Various Artists, A Christmas Gift for You From Philles Records

1153 Anthrax, Among the Living

1154 Don Cherry, Eternal Rhythm

1155 Aphex Twin, drukqs

1156 Maurizio Pollini, Nocturnes

1157 Elvis Costello & The Attractions, Armed Forces

1158 Tatiana Nikolayeva, Die Kunst der Fuge

1159 Hank Mobley, Soul Station

1160 The Cars, The Cars

1161 Arditti String Quartet, Les cinq quatuors à cordes; Trio à cordes; Khoom

1162 Little Richard, Little Richard

1163 Ornette Coleman, Science Fiction

1164 Rory Gallagher, Rory Gallagher

1165 Premiata Forneria Marconi, Per un amico

1166 Pulp, This Is Hardcore

1167 X, Los Angeles

1168 Bill Withers, Still Bill

1169 Orkiestra Polskiego Radia w Krakowie, Quattro pezzi per orchestra; Anahit; Uaxuctum

1170 Nokturnal Mortum, Голос сталі

1171 Siekiera, Nowa Aleksandria

1172 Berliner Philharmoniker, Requiem KV 626

1173 Various Artists, The Rocky Horror Picture Show

1174 Tori Amos, Little Earthquakes

1175 Converge, You Fail Me

1176 Various Artists, Barry Lyndon

1177 Charles Mingus, Oh Yeah

1178 Peter Hammill, The Silent Corner and the Empty Stage

1179 Pete La Roca, Basra

1180 Beastie Boys, Check Your Head

1181 Gustavo Cerati, Bocanada

1182 The Saints, (I’m) Stranded

1183 Son House, Father of Folk Blues

1184 The Flying Burrito Bros, The Gilded Palace of Sin

1185 De La Soul, Buhloone Mind State

1186 Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bayou Country

1187 Muddy Waters, Hard Again

1188 Denzel Curry, TA13OO

1189 Dr. John, The Night Tripper, Gris-Gris

1190 The Gathering, Mandylion

1191 Muddy Waters, Folk Singer

1192 The Waterboys, Fisherman’s Blues

1193 Eric Dolphy, Out There

1194 Dead Can Dance, Spleen and Ideal

1195 Wes Montgomery, The Incredible Jazz Guitar of Wes Montgomery

1196 Type O Negative, October Rust

1197 Miles Davis, Filles de Kilimanjaro

1198 Freddie Hubbard, Straight Life

1199 Wolves in the Throne Room, Two Hunters

1200 Animal Collective, Sung Tongs

1201 Lucinda Williams, Car Wheels on a Gravel Road

1202 Rory Gallagher, Tattoo

1203 三宅優, 塊魂サウンドトラック「塊フォルテッシモ魂」 (Katamari Damacy Soundtrack: Katamari Fortissimo Damacy)

1204 Roky Erickson and The Aliens, The Evil One

1205 Elliott Smith, From a Basement on the Hill

1206 Andrew Hill, Black Fire

1207 Suffocation, Effigy of the Forgotten

1208 Cat Stevens, Teaser and the Firecat

1209 Built to Spill, There’s Nothing Wrong With Love

1210 Kreator, Coma of Souls

1211 Janis Joplin, Pearl

1212 The Jam, Setting Sons

1213 Low, Things We Lost in the Fire

1214 John Williams, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

1215 Uriah Heep, Demons and Wizards

1216 Uriah Heep, Look at Yourself

1217 Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow

1218 Big Black, Songs About Fucking

1219 Rosetta, The Galilean Satellites

1220 Pulp, His ‘n’ Hers

1221 Berliner Philharmoniker, Verklärte Nacht; Variationen für Orchester

1222 Marty Robbins, Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs

1223 Johnny Cash, American Recordings

1224 Blind Guardian, Somewhere Far Beyond

1225 Mercury Rev, Yerself Is Steam

1226 Duke Ellington and His Orchestra, Ellington Uptown

1227 Grouper, A I A: Alien Observer

1228 Funkadelic, Standing on the Verge of Getting It On

1229 Peter Gabriel, Peter Gabriel

1230 Agalloch, Pale Folklore

1231 Aretha Franklin, Aretha Now

1232 King Crimson, Islands

1233 Wilhelm Kempff, Klaviersonaten Pathétique; Mondschein-Sonate; Appassionata

1234 Nujabes, Modal Soul

1235 Stevie Ray Vaughan, Texas Flood

1236 Franco Battiato, La voce del padrone

1237 The Chameleons, John Peel Sessions

1238 Владимир Спиваков , Alina

1239 XTC, Black Sea

1240 Clifford Brown and Max Roach, Study in Brown

1241 Arditti String Quartet, The Complete String Trios and Quartets

1242 My Dying Bride, The Angel and the Dark River

1243 Banco del Mutuo Soccorso, Banco del Mutuo Soccorso

1244 Narodowa Orkiestra Symfoniczna Polskiego Radia w Katowicach, Turangalîla Symphony; L’ascension

1245 Tricky, Maxinquaye

1246 Traffic, John Barleycorn Must Die

1247 Ensemble Modern, Music for 18 Musicians

1248 Bruce Springsteen, The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle

1249 Ghostface Killah, Fishscale

1250 Running Wild, Death or Glory

1251 Chico Science & Nação Zumbi, Da lama ao caos

1252 CCCP Fedeli alla Linea, Affinità-divergenze fra il compagno Togliatti e noi: Del conseguimento della maggiore età

1253 The Jam, Sound Affects

1254 Dälek, Absence

1255 Roxy Music, Country Life

1256 The Doors, Waiting for the Sun

1257 Coil, Musick to Play in the Dark²

1258 The Soft Boys, Underwater Moonlight

1259 Gentle Giant, In a Glass House

1260 John Fahey, Volume 6: Days Have Gone By

1261 Metal Church, Metal Church

1262 New Philharmonia Orchestra, Das Lied von der Erde

1263 Randy Newman, Good Old Boys

1264 Global Communication, 76:14

1265 Testament, The New Order

1266 The Specials, Specials

1267 Sarah Vaughan, Sarah Vaughan

1268 Autechre, Autechre [LP5]

1269 Fiona Apple, When the Pawn

1270 Eskaton, 4 Visions

1271 Incantation, Diabolical Conquest

1272 Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield Again

1273 Current 93, All the Pretty Little Horses

1274 U2, War

1275 Änglagård, Hybris

1276 Prodigy, The Fat of the Land

1277 Billie Holiday, Lady Sings the Blues

1278 Lloyd Cole and The Commotions, Rattlesnakes

1279 Immolation, Here in After

1280 Miles Davis, E.S.P.

1281 Funkadelic, Funkadelic

1282 De La Soul, De La Soul Is Dead

1283 Against All Logic, 2012 – 2017

1284 The Jayhawks, Tomorrow the Green Grass

1285 Pig Destroyer, Prowler in the Yard

1286 The Chameleons, Strange Times

1287 Munly & The Lee Lewis Harlots, Munly & The Lee Lewis Harlots

1288 The Sisters of Mercy, Floodland

1289 Sleater-Kinney, Dig Me Out

1290 Berliner Philharmoniker, Klavierkonzert Nr. 3 C-dur / Klavierkonzert G-dur

1291 Unwound, New Plastic Ideas

1292 Bolt Thrower, The IVth Crusade

1293 Moonsorrow, Kivenkantaja

1294 The Jazz Composer’s Orchestra, The Jazz Composer’s Orchestra

1295 Fela Kuti, Shakara

1296 Orchid, Dance Tonight! Revolution Tomorrow!

1297 Fabrizio De André, La buona novella

1298 Kenny Burrell, Midnight Blue

1299 Paradise Lost, Draconian Times

1300 Gilberto Gil, Gilberto Gil

1301 John Lee Hooker, It Serve You Right to Suffer

1302 Gang Starr, Daily Operation

1303 Various Artists, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street [Original Broadway Cast]

1304 The Wailers, Burnin’

1305 Cat Power, Moon Pix

1306 João Gilberto, Chega de saudade

1307 Егор и Опизденевшие, Сто лет одиночества

1308 Primordial, The Gathering Wilderness

1309 Gong, You

1310 Wayne Shorter, Adam’s Apple

1311 The Damned, Machine Gun Etiquette

1312 Duke Ellington, Duke Ellington & John Coltrane

1313 Riot, ThunderSteel

1314 Magic Sam Blues Band, West Side Soul

1315 Belchior, Alucinação

1316 Thelonious Monk, Underground

1317 Frank Sinatra, Frank Sinatra Sings for Only the Lonely

1318 Galaxie 500, Today

1319 The Fall, Grotesque (After the Gramme)

1320 Young Marble Giants, Colossal Youth

1321 Death Grips, NO LOVE DEEP WEB

1322 Sodom, Agent Orange

1323 Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, Ella and Louis

1324 Silver Jews, American Water

1325 Berliner Philharmoniker, IX. Sinfonie; Egmont-Ouverture; Leonore III

1326 Wilco, A Ghost Is Born

1327 New Order, Technique

1328 Manilla Road, Crystal Logic

1329 Vashti Bunyan, Just Another Diamond Day

1330 Fiona Apple, The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do

1331 Ground-Zero, 革命京劇 Revolutionary Pekinese Opera Ver.1.28 (Kakumeikyōgeki)

1332 Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, Music From the Motion Picture The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

1333 The Butterfield Blues Band, East-West

1334 The Ronettes, Presenting The Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica

1335 Alexis Weissenberg, Suite bergamasque; Children’s Corner; Estampes; L’isle joyeuse; La fille aux cheveux de lin; La plus que lente; Etude pour les arpèges

1336 Melvins, Houdini

1337 Etta James, Tell Mama

1338 Possessed, Seven Churches

1339 Booker Ervin, The Freedom Book

1340 Morphine, Good

1341 Secos & Molhados, Secos & Molhados

1342 Roky Erickson and The Aliens, Roky Erickson and the Aliens (5 Symbols)

1343 Aldo Ciccolini, Œuvres d’Erik Satie

1344 Nino Rota, 8½

1345 John Prine, John Prine

1346 Supertramp, Breakfast in America

1347 Autechre, Confield

1348 Hawkwind, Doremi Fasol Latido

1349 My Dying Bride, The Dreadful Hours

1350 Gang Starr, Hard to Earn

1351 Fabrizio De André, Crêuza de mä

1352 Incantation, Mortal Throne of Nazarene

1353 Gospel, The Moon Is a Dead World

1354 Dio, The Last in Line

1355 Spacemen 3, The Perfect Prescription

1356 Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial

1357 Mission of Burma, Vs.

1358 Boston Symphony Orchestra, Swan Lake

1359 Philharmonia Orchestra, Don Giovanni

1360 Arthur Russell, Another Thought

1361 Sufjan Stevens, Seven Swans

1362 Stiff Little Fingers, Inflammable Material

1363 Judas Priest, British Steel

1364 Racionais MC’s, Nada como um dia após o outro dia

1365 Pain of Salvation, The Perfect Element I

1366 山根ミチル, 悪魔城ドラキュラX～月下の夜想曲～ オリジナル・ゲーム・サントラ (Akumajo Dracula X ~Gekka no Nocturne~ Original Game Soundtrack)

1367 The Jesus and Mary Chain, Darklands

1368 Otis Redding, The Immortal Otis Redding

1369 the Mountain Goats, The Sunset Tree

1370 Gamma Ray, Land of the Free

1371 My Dying Bride, Turn Loose the Swans

1372 Shellac, At Action Park

1373 Sam Cooke, Night Beat

1374 Billie Holiday, Lady in Satin

1375 Mgła, Exercises in Futility

1376 The John Coltrane Quartet, The John Coltrane Quartet Plays

1377 Al Green, Let’s Stay Together

1378 Etta James, At Last!

1379 John Coltrane, Interstellar Space

1380 Dexter Gordon, Go

1381 Mastodon, Blood Mountain

1382 Pere Ubu, Dub Housing

1383 The Mothers of Invention, Absolutely Free

1384 Fleetwood Mac, Then Play On

1385 The Sisters of Mercy, First and Last and Always

1386 Stevie Ray Vaughan, Couldn’t Stand the Weather

1387 Tom Waits, Blood Money

1388 Peter Hammill, Over

1389 John Fahey, America

1390 Nine Inch Nails, Pretty Hate Machine

1391 Car Seat Headrest, Twin Fantasy

1392 Arctic Monkeys, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not

1393 Fleetwood Mac, Tusk

1394 Terrorizer, World Downfall

1395 Pretty Things, Parachute

1396 Little Richard, Here’s Little Richard

1397 Renaissance, Ashes Are Burning

1398 Cleveland Orchestra, Le sacre du printemps

1399 D’Angelo, Brown Sugar

1400 16 Horsepower, Secret South

1401 Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, A Night in Tunisia

1402 The Lord Weird Slough Feg, Traveller

1403 Joni Mitchell, Ladies of the Canyon

1404 Redman, Muddy Waters

1405 The The, Soul Mining

1406 Münchener Kammerorchester, Natura renovatur

1407 Pharoah Sanders, Deaf Dumb Blind (Summun Bukmun Umyun)

1408 Gamma Ray, Blast From the Past

1409 Banco del Mutuo Soccorso, Io sono nato libero

1410 Julia Holter, Have You in My Wilderness

1411 Bruce Springsteen, The River

1412 Randy Newman, Sail Away

1413 At the Gates, Slaughter of the Soul

1414 Sparks, Propaganda

1415 Overkill, The Years of Decay

1416 The Miles Davis Quintet, Cookin’ With the Miles Davis Quintet

1417 Immolation, Unholy Cult

1418 Eliane Radigue, Trilogie de la mort

1419 John Williams, Raiders of the Lost Ark

1420 David Crosby, If I Could Only Remember My Name

1421 Popol Vuh, In den Gärten Pharaos

1422 Alice Cooper, Welcome to My Nightmare

1423 Discordance Axis, The Inalienable Dreamless

1424 Dead Can Dance, The Serpent’s Egg

1425 Bob Dylan & The Band, The Basement Tapes

1426 Jeremy Soule, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

1427 Captain Beefheart & The Magic Band, Lick My Decals Off, Baby

1428 Pet Shop Boys, Behaviour

1429 Kayo Dot, Choirs of the Eye

1430 Botch, We Are the Romans

1431 Four Tet, Rounds

1432 Nino Rota, Amarcord

1433 Pretenders, Pretenders

1434 Ween, Chocolate and Cheese

1435 Kreator, Extreme Aggression

1436 The Pop Group, Y

1437 Slayer, Show No Mercy

1438 Souls of Mischief, 93 ‘Til Infinity

1439 Walter Carlos, Walter Carlos’ Clockwork Orange

1440 The Shins, Chutes Too Narrow

1441 The Chameleons, What Does Anything Mean? Basically

1442 Gene Clark, White Light

1443 Run the Jewels, Run the Jewels 3

1444 Terry Riley, A Rainbow in Curved Air

1445 Moonsorrow, V: Hävitetty

1446 Camarón, La leyenda del tiempo

1447 Crimson Glory, Transcendence

1448 岡部啓一 , NieR:Automata Original Soundtrack

1449 Pentagram, Pentagram

1450 Tool, 10,000 Days

1451 Discharge, Hear Nothing See Nothing Say Nothing

1452 The Byrds, Fifth Dimension

1453 Misfits, Walk Among Us

1454 Kendrick Lamar, untitled unmastered.

1455 Magma, Köhntarkösz

1456 Baby Huey, The Baby Huey Story: The Living Legend

1457 Gong, Flying Teapot

1458 Ella Fitzgerald with Duke Ellington and His Orchestra, Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Song Book

1459 Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Damn the Torpedoes

1460 Bob Marley, Natty Dread

1461 The Rolling Stones, Some Girls

1462 Philharmonia Orchestra, A German Requiem

1463 The Jam, All Mod Cons

1464 Milton Nascimento, Milagre dos peixes

1465 Arditti String Quartet, Iannis Xenakis 1: Chamber Music 1955-1990

1466 Philip Cohran and the Artistic Heritage Ensemble, On the Beach

1467 Kendrick Lamar, Section.80

1468 Reflection Eternal, Train of Thought

1469 Neil Young, Ragged Glory

1470 Bolt Thrower, …For Victory

1471 Brian Eno, Ambient 4: On Land

1472 Bill Withers, Just as I Am

1473 John Coltrane, Coltrane’s Sound

1474 Drudkh, Кров у наших криницях (Blood in Our Wells)

1475 13th Floor Elevators, Easter Everywhere

1476 Marvin Gaye, I Want You

1477 Grateful Dead, Workingman’s Dead

1478 Mercury Rev, Deserter’s Songs

1479 Gram Parsons, Grievous Angel

1480 Tom Waits, Blue Valentine

1481 Jan Johansson, Jazz på svenska

1482 Big K.R.I.T., 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time

1483 John Cale, Fear

1484 Arcturus, The Sham Mirrors

1485 Masta Ace, A Long Hot Summer

1486 Dillard & Clark, The Fantastic Expedition of Dillard & Clark

1487 EPMD, Strictly Business

1488 Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band, Doc at the Radar Station

1489 Danny Elfman, Edward Scissorhands

1490 Danzig, Danzig II: Lucifuge

1491 Annihilator, Alice in Hell

1492 Bowie, Diamond Dogs

1493 Smif-n-Wessun, Dah Shinin’

1494 Killing Joke, Killing Joke

1495 The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Will the Circle Be Unbroken

1496 Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, Vier letzte Lieder; Muttertändelei; Waldseligkeit; Zueignung; Freundliche Vision; Die heiligen drei Könige

1497 Gong, Angel’s Egg

1498 The Gun Club, Miami

1499 Bruce Dickinson, Accident of Birth

1500 Bill Evans Trio, Portrait in Jazz

1501 the Mountain Goats, Tallahassee

1502 Amy Winehouse, Back to Black

1503 Rory Gallagher, Deuce

1504 The Sonny Criss Orchestra, Sonny’s Dream (Birth of the New Cool)

1505 Kamelot, The Black Halo

1506 Dietmar Wiesner, Crippled Symmetry

1507 Gorguts, Colored Sands

1508 Jim O’Rourke, Eureka

1509 Iron Maiden, Brave New World

1510 American Symphony Orchestra, Symphony No. 4

1511 Pig Destroyer, Terrifyer

1512 Mobb Deep, Hell on Earth

1513 Willie Nelson, Red Headed Stranger

1514 Main Source, Breaking Atoms

1515 Deafheaven, Sunbather

1516 Roxy Music, Stranded

1517 The Geto Boys, The Geto Boys

1518 Cream, Wheels of Fire

1519 Orbital, Orbital [Brown Album]

1520 Enrique Morente, Omega

1521 Caetano Veloso, Caetano Veloso

1522 The Soft Machine, Volume Two

1523 W.A.S.P., The Headless Children

1524 Black Moon, Enta da Stage

1525 Overkill, Horrorscope

1526 Nevermore, Dead Heart in a Dead World

1527 Bill Evans Trio, Explorations

1528 The Angelic Process, Weighing Souls With Sand

1529 Wiener Philharmoniker, Symphonie Nr.7

1530 Gentle Giant, The Power and the Glory

1531 Negură Bunget, OM

1532 Muse, Origin of Symmetry

1533 Oneohtrix Point Never, Replica

1534 Vienna Philharmonic, Das Rheingold

1535 Warren Zevon, Excitable Boy

1536 Lynyrd Skynyrd, Second Helping

1537 London Symphony Orchestra, The Five Piano Concertos

1538 Emerson String Quartet, 6 String Quartets

1539 Oasis, Definitely Maybe

1540 Orbital, In Sides

1541 Electric Light Orchestra, A New World Record

1542 The Allman Brothers Band, Idlewild South

1543 Maurizio Pollini, 24 Préludes, Op. 28

1544 Patti Smith Group, Radio Ethiopia

1545 De La Soul, Stakes Is High

1546 Chicago Transit Authority, Chicago Transit Authority

1547 Anna von Hausswolff, Dead Magic

1548 John Fahey, Vol. II: Death Chants, Breakdowns and Military Waltzes

1549 New York Dolls, New York Dolls

1550 Converge, Axe to Fall

1551 Sodom, Persecution Mania

1552 Voivod, Killing Technology

1553 The Soft Machine, The Soft Machine

1554 Todd Rundgren, Something / Anything?

1555 Czesław Niemen, Enigmatic

1556 The Damned, Damned Damned Damned

1557 The Pharcyde, Labcabincalifornia

1558 Duke Ellington and His Orchestra, …and His Mother Called Him Bill

1559 Luciano Cilio, Dialoghi del presente

1560 Obituary, Cause of Death

1561 Max Romeo, War ina Babylon

1562 Type O Negative, Bloody Kisses

1563 Berliner Philharmoniker, Cello Concerto in B Minor, Op. 104 / Variations on a Rococo Theme

1564 Patti Smith Group, Easter

1565 Mickey Newbury, Looks Like Rain

1566 Bobby Hutcherson, Dialogue

1567 In Flames, The Jester Race

1568 Ravi Shankar, Music of India: Three Classical Rāgas

1569 Sunny Day Real Estate, Diary

1570 John Williams, Schindler’s List

1571 Suede, Suede

1572 Ennio Morricone, The Mission

1573 Sonic Youth, Washing Machine

1574 Digable Planets, Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space)

1575 Berliner Philharmoniker, Sinfonie E-moll “Aus der neuen Welt” (Nouveau monde)

1576 Mark Morgan, Fallout 2: The Soundtrack

1577 Mark Morgan, Fallout: The Soundtrack

1578 King Diamond, “Them”

1579 John Fahey, Volume 5: The Transfiguration of Blind Joe Death

1580 Aretha Franklin, Spirit in the Dark

1581 King Crimson, Lizard

1582 Rory Gallagher, Calling Card

1583 Klaus Mitffoch, Klaus Mitffoch

1584 Nino Rota, Il Casanova di Federico Fellini

1585 Maurice Jarre, Lawrence of Arabia

1586 UFO, Lights Out

1587 Cult of Luna, Salvation

1588 Kingston Wall, II

1589 川井憲次 , Ghost in the Shell: Original Soundtrack

1590 Scorpions, Taken by Force

1591 Keller Quartett, Die Kunst der Fuge

1592 Judee Sill, Heart Food

1593 Richard & Linda Thompson, Shoot Out the Lights

1594 Jay-Z, The Black Album

1595 Fugazi, In on the Kill Taker

1596 Berliner Philharmoniker, »Aus der Neuen Welt«

1597 The Pentangle, Basket of Light

1598 Kamasi Washington, The Epic

1599 Various Artists, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

1600 Dexter Gordon, One Flight Up

1601 Willie Nelson, Phases and Stages

1602 Brave Little Abacus, Just Got Back From the Discomfort—We’re Alright

1603 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Push the Sky Away

1604 Jackie McLean, Let Freedom Ring

1605 Coroner, Punishment for Decadence

1606 Lenny Valentino, Uwaga! Jedzie tramwaj

1607 The Left Banke, Walk Away Renée / Pretty Ballerina

1608 Cantus Cölln, Johannes Passion Version IV (1749)

1609 Jay Munly, Jimmy Carter Syndrome

1610 Arthur Verocai, Arthur Verocai

1611 Artur Rubinstein, The Chopin Ballades

1612 Albert King, Born Under a Bad Sign

1613 Thelonious Monk, Thelonious Monk With John Coltrane

1614 Killing Joke, Night Time

1615 目黒将司 <span class=”subtext”>[Shoji Meguro]</span>, Persona 5 Original Soundtrack

1616 Sonny Rollins, Sonny Rollins, Vol. 2

1617 Hatfield and the North, The Rotters’ Club

1618 Alice Coltrane, Universal Consciousness

1619 Miles Davis Quintet, Relaxin’ With the Miles Davis Quintet

1620 Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version

1621 Dark Tranquillity, The Gallery

1622 John Coltrane Quartet, Ballads

1623 Converge, All We Love We Leave Behind

1624 Warning, Watching From a Distance

1625 Steely Dan, Katy Lied

1626 Carla Bley, Escalator Over the Hill

1627 XTC, Drums and Wires

1628 Mad Season, Above

1629 Manilla Road, The Deluge

1630 Atheist, Piece of Time

1631 Cap’n Jazz, Burritos, Inspiration Point, Fork Balloon Sports, Cards in the Spokes, Automatic Biographies, Kites, Kung Fu, Trophies, Banana Peels We’ve Slipped On and Egg Shells We’ve Tippy Toed Over

1632 Boris, あくまのうた (Akuma no Uta)

1633 Muddy Waters, Fathers and Sons

1634 The Byrds, Mr. Tambourine Man

1635 Pete Rock, Center of Attention

1636 Frank Sinatra, Songs for Swingin’ Lovers!

1637 UGK, Super Tight…

1638 Linda Perhacs, Parallelograms

1639 The Gladiators, Trenchtown Mix Up

1640 Riverside, Second Life Syndrome

1641 Tindersticks, Curtains

1642 Catherine Ribeiro + Alpes, Paix

1643 Khan, Space Shanty

1644 Nas, The Lost Tapes

1645 Grouper, Dragging a Dead Deer Up a Hill

1646 Ornette Coleman, Change of the Century

1647 Paysage d’Hiver, Paysage d’Hiver

1648 Riverside, Out of Myself

1649 Sonny Rollins, The Bridge

1650 Beach House, 7

1651 Renaissance, Turn of the Cards

1652 John Coltrane, John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman

1653 Sun Kil Moon, Benji

1654 Gillian Welch, Time (The Revelator)

1655 Acid Bath, When the Kite String Pops

1656 Bill Evans, You Must Believe in Spring

1657 Chico Hamilton, The Dealer

1658 Hound Dog Taylor & The Houserockers, Hound Dog Taylor and the Houserockers

1659 Fugees, The Score

1660 The Philip Glass Ensemble, Einstein on the Beach

1661 Opeth, Watershed

1662 Toots & The Maytals, Funky Kingston

1663 mclusky, Mclusky Do Dallas

1664 The Kinks, Muswell Hillbillies

1665 Blue Öyster Cult, Fire of Unknown Origin

1666 Dexter Gordon, Our Man in Paris

1667 Klaus Schulze, Mirage

1668 Cocteau Twins, Blue Bell Knoll

1669 Can, Soundtracks

1670 Nevermore, This Godless Endeavor

1671 The Upsetters, Super Ape

1672 Orkiestra Symfoniczna Filharmonii Narodowej, Klavierkonzert Nr.2 c-moll op.18 / 6 Préludes op.23 & 32

1673 Paul Simon, Paul Simon

1674 Simple Minds, New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)

1675 Jerry Goldsmith, Star Trek: The Motion Picture

1676 Primus, Frizzle Fry

1677 Company Flow, Funcrusher Plus

1678 PJ Harvey, Is This Desire?

1679 John Mayall, Blues Breakers

1680 Montrose, Montrose

1681 Jay Reatard, Blood Visions

1682 Steve Roach, Mystic Chords & Sacred Spaces

1683 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Your Funeral … My Trial

1684 Prince and The Revolution, Parade: Music From the Motion Picture “Under the Cherry Moon”

1685 Gilberto Gil, Ogum Xangô

1686 Culture, Two Sevens Clash

1687 Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Indestructible

1688 Colosseum, Valentyne Suite

1689 Mississippi John Hurt, Today!

1690 Max Roach and His Chorus and Orchestra, It’s Time

1691 Charles Mingus, The Clown

1692 The Wrens, The Meadowlands

1693 Государственная академическая симфоническая капелла России, Symphony No. 1

1694 Elvis Costello & The Attractions, Get Happy!!

1695 Stan Getz, For Musicians Only

1696 Testament, The Gathering

1697 El-P, Fantastic Damage

1698 William Basinski, The Disintegration Loops II

1699 Primal Scream, Screamadelica

1700 Quella Vecchia Locanda, Il tempo della gioia

1701 William Basinski, The Disintegration Loops

1702 Megadeth, Countdown to Extinction

1703 Jacques Brel, Brel [Les Marquises]

1704 The Jesus Lizard, Liar

1705 Bernard Herrmann, Taxi Driver

1706 Elis Regina, Elis & Tom

1707 Emmylou Harris, Wrecking Ball

1708 PJ Harvey, Dry

1709 The Ornette Coleman Quartet, This Is Our Music

1710 Unwound, Fake Train

1711 Jim O’Rourke, Insignificance

1712 ROME, Flowers From Exile

1713 椎名林檎 , 勝訴ストリップ (Shōso Strip)

1714 Area, Arbeit macht frei

1715 Redman, Whut? Thee Album

1716 Milton Nascimento, Minas

1717 Underworld, Dubnobasswithmyheadman

1718 John Fahey, The Yellow Princess

1719 Кино, Кино (Чёрный альбом)

1720 Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Prepare Thyself to Deal With a Miracle

1721 Deep Purple, Fireball

1722 Kult, Spokojnie

1723 AC/DC, Let There Be Rock

1724 Nico, Chelsea Girl

1725 Andrew Hill, Judgment!

1726 The Cramps, Songs the Lord Taught Us

1727 The Beatles, “Yesterday”…and Today

1728 Eels, Electro-Shock Blues

1729 Philharmonia Orchestra, Requiem

1730 Klára Körmendi, Piano Works (Selection): 3 Gymnopédies, Menus propos Enfantins, Descriptions automatiques, Embryons desséchés, 3 Gnossiennes, Rag-time ‘Parade’

1731 Jethro Tull, Heavy Horses

1732 Necrophobic, The Nocturnal Silence

1733 Grandaddy, The Sophtware Slump

1734 Marvin Gaye, Here, My Dear

1735 Edu Lôbo, Edu Lôbo

1736 Picchio dal Pozzo, Picchio dal Pozzo

1737 Ministry, ΚΕΦΑΛΗΞΘ [Psalm 69]

1738 Duke Ellington, The Afro-Eurasian Eclipse

1739 Carlos Paredes, Guitarra portuguesa

1740 Catherine Ribeiro + Alpes, Ame debout

1741 Cartola, Cartola

1742 БГ, Русский альбом

1743 John Lee Hooker, I’m John Lee Hooker

1744 Eesti Filharmoonia Kammerkoor, Te Deum; Silouans Song; Magnificat; Berliner Messe

1745 Ramones, Road to Ruin

1746 J.J. Cale, Naturally

1747 Anathema, Alternative 4

1748 Camp Lo, Uptown Saturday Night

1749 Amon Düül II, Phallus Dei

1750 Neurosis, Enemy of the Sun

1751 Coil, Love’s Secret Domain

1752 John Zorn, Bar Kokhba

1753 Nara Leão, Dez anos depois

1754 Masta Ace, Disposable Arts

1755 Ella Fitzgerald, Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Irving Berlin Song Book

1756 Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar

1757 The Flaming Lips, Clouds Taste Metallic

1758 Dario Marianelli, Atonement

1759 Lou Reed, New York

1760 Lil Ugly Mane, Third Side of Tape

1761 Bubu, Anabelas

1762 Millie Jackson, Caught Up

1763 Tubeway Army, Replicas

1764 Fairport Convention, What We Did on Our Holidays

1765 The Gil Evans Orchestra, Out of the Cool

1766 Marillion, Script for a Jester’s Tear

1767 Various Artists, No New York

1768 Breakout, Blues

1769 Duke Ellington, New Orleans Suite

1770 Tears for Fears, The Hurting

1771 Free, Fire and Water

1772 Ryan Adams, Heartbreaker

1773 Madrugada, Industrial Silence

1774 Autechre, Amber

1775 Lula Côrtes, Paêbirú

1776 David Bowie, The Man Who Sold the World

1777 Tom Petty, Wildflowers

1778 Ulver, Shadows of the Sun

1779 The Fall, The Wonderful and Frightening World of The Fall

1780 The Field, From Here We Go Sublime

1781 Savatage, Edge of Thorns

1782 Dinosaur Jr, Bug

1783 Eesti Filharmoonia Kammerkoor, Da pacem

1784 Cocteau Twins, Head Over Heels

1785 John Barry, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

1786 Steve Reich & Musicians, Drumming; Music for Mallet Instruments, Voices and Organ; Six Pianos

1787 Charlie Haden, Liberation Music Orchestra

1788 The Olivia Tremor Control, Black Foliage: Animation Music Volume 1

1789 Chet Baker, Chet Baker Sings

1790 Songs: Ohia, Ghost Tropic

1791 The Saints, Eternally Yours

1792 Lee Hazlewood, Cowboy in Sweden

1793 Orchestral Manœuvres in the Dark, Architecture & Morality

1794 Accept, Restless and Wild

1795 Rod Stewart, Every Picture Tells a Story

1796 Stray, Stray

1797 Uriah Heep, Salisbury

1798 Horace Silver, The Cape Verdean Blues

1799 Run the Jewels, Run the Jewels

1800 Steve Hackett, Voyage of the Acolyte

1801 Steeleye Span, Hark! The Village Wait

1802 UFO, Phenomenon

1803 Wiener Philharmoniker, Symphonien No. 8 »Unvollendete« · No. 3

1804 Willie Dixon, I Am the Blues

1805 Elvis Presley, From Elvis in Memphis

1806 King Crimson, In the Wake of Poseidon

1807 Henry Flynt, You Are My Everlovin / Celestial Power

1808 Elliott Smith, Roman Candle

1809 Black Sabbath, Mob Rules

1810 Caetano Veloso, Caetano Veloso

1811 Scorpions, Lovedrive

1812 Deathspell Omega, Si monvmentvm reqvires, circvmspice

1813 Death Grips, Year of the Snitch

1814 La Capella Reial de Catalunya, Vespro della Beata Vergine

1815 Freddie Hubbard, Red Clay

1816 Boredoms, Super æ

1817 Tom Waits, The Heart of Saturday Night

1818 Polish Festival Orchestra, Piano Concertos Nos. 1 & 2

1819 Little Brother, The Minstrel Show

1820 Gang Starr, Step in the Arena

1821 Hawkwind, Warrior on the Edge of Time

1822 АукцЫон , Бодун

1823 The Beach Boys, Surf’s Up

1824 The Blue Nile, Hats

1825 Jimmie Dale Gilmore, All American Music

1826 Tuxedomoon, Desire

1827 King Geedorah, Take Me to Your Leader

1828 Larry Young, Unity

1829 Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Requiem

1830 Scott Walker, The Drift

1831 Orchestre national de France, Metastasis; Pithoprakta; Eonta

1832 Goblin, Suspiria

1833 Jackie McLean, One Step Beyond

1834 Thelonious Monk, Criss-Cross

1835 2Pac, Me Against the World

1836 Down, NOLA

1837 Hawkwind, Hall of the Mountain Grill

1838 Aloys Kontarsky, Aus den sieben Tagen

1839 Sparklehorse, It’s a Wonderful Life

1840 Françoise Hardy, La question

1841 Tangerine Dream, Rubycon

1842 Terry Riley, In C

1843 Marillion, Marbles

1844 Государственная академическая симфоническая капелла России, Symphony No. 3

1845 Kanye West, Graduation

1846 Columbia Symphony Orchestra, Stravinsky Conducts Stravinsky: The Firebird – The Complete Ballet in the Original 1910 Orchestration

1847 The Go-Betweens, Liberty Belle and the Black Diamond Express

1848 Tenhi, Maaäet

1849 The Pyramids, King of Kings

1850 Manilla Road, Mystification

1851 Ry Cooder, Paris, Texas

1852 Various Artists, Singles

1853 The Mighty Boosh, The Complete Radio Series

1854 Henry Rollins, Get in the Van

1855 Sam Rivers, Contours

1856 Bruce Springsteen, Born in the U.S.A.

1857 PRMLSCRM, XTRMNTR

1858 The 13th Floor Elevators, The Psychedelic Sounds of The 13th Floor Elevators

1859 Windir, Arntor

1860 Sonic Youth, Murray Street

1861 Robert Rich, Somnium

1862 Buddy Guy, Sweet Tea

1863 Il Balletto di Bronzo, Ys

1864 Herbie Hancock, Mwandishi

1865 Helen Merrill, Helen Merrill

1866 The English Concert, Brandenburgische Konzerte 4, 5 & 6

1867 Joe Henderson, Page One

1868 Hans Zimmer, The Thin Red Line

1869 The Gathering, How to Measure a Planet?

1870 Fields of the Nephilim, Elizium

1871 Arthur Russell, World of Echo

1872 Fotheringay, Fotheringay

1873 Elvis Costello and The Attractions, Imperial Bedroom

1874 Extremoduro, La ley innata

1875 Drudkh, Autumn Aurora

1876 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Nonagon Infinity

1877 The Olivia Tremor Control, Music From the Unrealized Film Script, Dusk at Cubist Castle

1878 Егор и Опизденевшие , Прыг-скок

1879 Hawkwind, In Search of Space

1880 Moacir Santos, Coisas

1881 Joe Henderson, Mode for Joe

1882 The Gathering, Nighttime Birds

1883 Fates Warning, Awaken the Guardian

1884 Johnny Burnette & The Rock ‘n Roll Trio, Johnny Burnette and the Rock ‘n Roll Trio

1885 Toumani Diabaté, New Ancient Strings

1886 Immortal, Pure Holocaust

1887 Chris Squire, Fish Out of Water

1888 Summoning, Stronghold

1889 Nino Rota, The Godfather, Part II

1890 Angel Witch, Angel Witch

1891 仲野順也 (Final Fantasy X Original Soundtrack)

1892 Buffalo, Volcanic Rock

1893 Nile, Annihilation of the Wicked

1894 Morrissey, Vauxhall and I

1895 Miles Davis, Big Fun

1896 Nina Simone, I Put a Spell on You

1897 Repulsion, Horrified

1898 Willie Nelson, Shotgun Willie

1899 Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood Mac

1900 Lucifer’s Friend, Lucifer’s Friend

1901 Mansun, Six

1902 Golden Earring, Moontan

1903 The Blues Brothers, The Blues Brothers

1904 Bark Psychosis, ///Codename: Dustsucker

1905 Jeff Wayne, The War of the Worlds

1906 Kaleidoscope, Tangerine Dream

1907 Enslaved, Below the Lights

1908 Silver Apples, Silver Apples

1909 Ryan Adams & The Cardinals, Cold Roses

1910 Green Carnation, Light of Day, Day of Darkness

1911 Bernard Herrmann, Psycho

1912 Vampire Weekend, Modern Vampires of the City

1913 Gong, Camembert electrique

1914 Billy Joel, The Stranger

1915 Fabrizio De André, Tutti morimmo a stento

1916 Astor Piazzolla y su Quinteto, Adiós Nonino

1917 Melvins, Lysol

1918 William Basinski, The Disintegration Loops III

1919 Tim Maia, Racional vol. 1

1920 The Replacements, Pleased to Meet Me

1921 Free, Tons of Sobs

1922 National Health, Of Queues and Cures

1923 Demigod, Slumber of Sullen Eyes

1924 London Symphony Orchestra, The Firebird (Complete Ballet)

1925 Fela Kuti, Afrodisiac

1926 Mazzy Star, So Tonight That I Might See

1927 Shabazz Palaces, Black Up

1928 Tom Petty, Full Moon Fever

1929 Antony and the Johnsons, I Am a Bird Now

1930 Sleater-Kinney, One Beat

1931 Laurie Anderson, Big Science

1932 Warren Zevon, Warren Zevon

1933 The Tallis Scholars, Spem in alium

1934 Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis; The Lark Ascending; Five Variants of Dives and Lazarus; Fantasia on Greensleeves

1935 Lisa Germano, Geek the Girl

1936 Satan, Court in the Act

1937 The English Concert, Brandenburgische Konzerte 1, 2 & 3

1938 Disillusion, Back to Times of Splendor

1939 Alain Goraguer, La planète sauvage

1940 Aphrodite’s Child, 666

1941 David Sylvian, Brilliant Trees

1942 Harold Budd, Ambient 2: The Plateaux of Mirror

1943 Ijahman, Haile I Hymn (Chapter 1)

1944 Maria João Pires, The Nocturnes

1945 Clifford Brown & Max Roach, At Basin Street

1946 Ella Fitzgerald, Ella Fitzgerald Sings the George and Ira Gershwin Song Book

1947 Sun Ra, Jazz in Silhouette

1948 Carly Rae Jepsen, E·MO·TION

1949 Brave Little Abacus, Masked Dancers: Concern in So Many Things You Forget Where You Are

1950 eryKahBadu, Mama’s Gun

1951 Trouble, Psalm 9

1952 mewithoutYou, Brother, Sister

1953 Boston, Boston

1954 Sam Cooke, Ain’t That Good News

1955 Dr. Octagon, Dr. Octagon

1956 Reinbert de Leeuw, Early Pianoworks, Volume One

1957 Philharmonia Orchestra, Violin Concerto

1958 Johnny Cash, Johnny Cash With His Hot and Blue Guitar!

1959 Al Di Meola, Elegant Gypsy

1960 Monty Python, The Album of the Soundtrack of the Trailer of the Film of Monty Python and the Holy Grail

1961 Silvio Rodríguez, Días y flores

1962 Nazareth, Hair of the Dog

1963 長沼英樹, Jet Set Radio Future Sound Track

1964 Keith Jarrett, The Survivors’ Suite

1965 Buddy Holly, Buddy Holly

1966 Cardiacs, Sing to God

1967 Marillion, Brave

1968 Judas Priest, Sin After Sin

1969 Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson, Bridges

1970 Billy Cobham, Spectrum

1971 Vektor, Outer Isolation

1972 W.A.S.P., W.A.S.P.

1973 Lee Morgan, The Cooker

1974 Curtis Fuller’s Quintet, Blues-ette

1975 Organized Konfusion, Organized Konfusion

Thanks for reading xoxoxo