The Edge’s List of 2019: City Girls

Following the culture of braggadocious lyrics and high energy sounds, City Girls have built a foundation upon which to thrive in the upcoming months.

Unassuming rap duo City Girls have been thrust from selling clothes on Instagram to being one of the hottest prospects in music. The duo, made up of Yung Miami and JT, hail from Miami, Florida and began their musical career in August 2017, when the pair recorded ‘Fuck Dat Nigga’. The track was a diss to apparent jealous onlookers and broke suitors. Admittedly it was made just for fun with no bigger motive in mind. However it would put them on the Miami music scene and on the radar of Quality Control Records executive Coach K. City Girls’ association with QC is important in their rise as the label has proven to be the taste makers for music over the past few years, managing the growth of artists such as the Migos, Cardi B and most recently Lil Baby to global successes.

By the end of 2017 City Girls were featured on QC’s compilation album alongside label-mates Migos, Cardi B and Lil Yatchy. This would be followed up by the release of their debut full length project Period led by the single ‘Where the Bag At’ and inspiring memes. Packed with party bangers and raw lyrics it is easy to see the appeal of their music.

A Drake co-sign in the form of a feature in the summer smash-hit ‘In My Feelings’ was a snapshot for most people to the duo as it put them more in the light. Their most recent album Girl Code was an improvement in their music and with the single ‘Twerk’ bubbling around the charts it is clear that the duo are keeping that momentum going into the next year.

City Girls have proven to have the work rate, management and music to make it big in hip hop and in 2019 you can expect their growth to continue and more mainstream success.

Girl Code and Period are available now via Quality Control Music.