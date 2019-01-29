The Edge’s List of 2019: No Rome

No Rome a.k.a. Rome Gomez burst onto the scene in 2018 with dreamy breakout track ‘Narcissist’ – featuring a pretty small band called The 1975 (no, I’ve not heard of them either…). Originally based in Manilla, the Filipino musician has since relocated to London to continue making music with Matty Healy and co. – it’s safe to say that he’s living his best life right now. His debut EP, titled Rip Indo Hisashi, provides a flavour of what No Rome is about, combining soft, absorbing vocals with alluring electronic beats. Standout track ‘Seventeen’ gives off some serious Frank Ocean-esque vibes, whilst the aforementioned ‘Narcissist’ functions as an irresistible sing-a-long electro-pop banger – it’s a song you almost definitely will have heard, and if you haven’t, one you’ll instantly want to start listening to.

Whilst there are no confirmed dates for new music, No Rome’s rapid emergence since collaborating with The 1975 suggests that we can almost definitely expect plenty of new music this year – especially if his live setlist are anything to go by. The energetic and endearing performances of No Rome can be caught supporting The 1975 alongside Pale Waves early this year – and is signed to the same Dirty Hit label that catapulted them to superstardom – but if the recent success of these two is anything to go by, it won’t be long before he starts selling out his own headline shows.

Rip Indo Hisashi EP is available now via Dirty Hit.