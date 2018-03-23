This Week In Records (23/03/2018): Snow Patrol, George Ezra, & Sunflower Bean

As Sam jets off to sunny Spain, it’s up to me to bring you all of the new music released and ready to listen to this week. I lie. Along with the masses of albums out this week, Sam has written us a bit for Jack White, and we also have new records from George Ezra and Sunflower Bean. Singles wise, we have Snow Patrol‘s first one in almost a decade and an… interesting collaboration between David Guetta and Sia. I never know what to say in these introductions, so without further ado, let’s get stuck into it!

George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s

It’s finally here. George Ezra has been teasing his sophomore album, Staying At Tamara’s, since last summer’s release of ‘Don’t Matter Now‘, and now, almost a year later, the entire record is here for a listen. The singer-songwriter’s deep baritone is back for a second helping, in a record which sees Ezra explore his sound to match different styles. Contrasting the upbeat, travel-inspired nature of Wanted On Voyage, the album isn’t darker than 2014 George, but certainly more mature. Highlights of Staying At Tamara’s include ‘Paradise‘, ‘Shotgun’ and ‘Sugarcoat’, but honestly the entire thing is great. Amongst all the niceties surrounding this album, the big question is still unanswered: what is George Ezra going to promote on his podcast now?

David Guetta & Sia – ‘Flames’

After famously teaming up in 2011 with ‘Titanium’, David Guetta and Sia were clearly looking to make it two smash hits in a row with ‘Flames’ and unfortunately, they fail to do so. For one, the track does not pack any punch at all. They both have the individual capability to create records which are set for success, but ‘Flames’, as an emotionally-driven and uplifting track, sees this collaboration fail. There’s really not much more to say other than this – I expected a lot more from this track.

Jack White – Boarding House Reach

There’s reason to be cautiously optimistic for fans of former White Stripes frontman Jack White’s third solo album. His two previous efforts, 2012’s Blunderbuss and 2014’s Lazaretto, were triumphant in their pursuit of Nashville-style blues rock, even if they failed to deliver White back to the same heights he reached with the White Stripes. Boarding House Reach looks to take things in a slightly more electric direction. The results are mixed; lead single ‘Connected By Love‘ sounded muddled at best and embarrassing at worst, earning only two stars here at The Edge. At the other end of the scale, ‘Over and Over and Over’ is pure guitar rock elevated to 11, filled with insatiable riffs that devour anything unfortunate enough to get in their way. ‘Corporation’ and ‘Respect Commander’ explore more sonic landscapes still; with all things considered, I really have no idea how this album will end up sounding in its entirety. At the very least, it looks to be White’s most experimental project to date. Given he is one of popular music’s greatest and most prolific guitar-shredders, that should be reason enough to check it out.

Snow Patrol – ‘Don’t Give In’

In true Snow Patrol form, the Northern Irish-Scottish rockers’ first single in almost seven years is a powerful, drum-heavy ballad in the very best sense of the word. Frontman Gary Lightbody explained that the track was a testimony of his lifelong battle with depression and the struggles he faced in making the band’s upcoming album, Wildness. The album will be the follow-up to 2011’s Fallen Empires and according to Lightbody, it’s the most exposed he’s ever been:

“I think it’s the first record I’ve ever written that I haven’t just asked a bunch of questions… I actually tried to figure out why I was unhappy… there’s nothing really to protect myself for- it’s all in the album”.

‘Don’t Give In’ is a great return to the music scene for Snow Patrol, I’m excited to see how the rest of the album pans out. Whilst I’m here, if you want to catch the band in Islington Assembly Hall on April 11th, tickets are on sale here at 10am on March 30th.

Sunflower Bean – Twentytwo In Blue

After touring it up all over the UK with Wolf Alice last year, Sunflower Bean has returned with their sophomore album, Twentytwo In Blue. Album highlights include ‘Crisis Fest’ and ‘Human For’, both quintessential 70s rock tracks which make you want to get up and get your sh*t together. The band seem built for live venues, and having seen them supporting Wolf Alice at the O2 Guildhall in Southampton last November, I think it’s clear that this is certain. Catching the attention of audiences, they managed to do what most supporting acts can’t – they got everyone singing along. Make sure to catch them on their ongoing UK tour, you won’t regret it. Also, make sure to check out some more words on Twentytwo In Blue, from our writer Owen Griffiths.

Superorganism – ‘Havana – Recorded at RAK Studios, London’

Charlotte Lawrence, Nina Nesbitt & Sasha Sloan – ‘Psychopath – Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC’

