Review: The Vaccines – ‘Put It On A T-Shirt’

80 % 80 Best Yet Whilst it may not be as catchy as some of their classics, The Vaccines successfully upgrade their old sound in this latest release. 8

The key moment in The Vaccines‘ latest single ‘Put It On A T-Shirt’ can be found just as the heavy percussion and lead guitar build and the line “my head is off the wall” anticipates the final chorus. This lyric perfectly encapsulates this track which – with its clashing symbols mixed with high reverb on vocals giving it a softer and almost melodic feel despite the often dark lyrics – is at once all over the place and perfectly thought out. The lyrics can seem poetic yet nonsensical at times, but the main point seems to be about resigning to an identity already ascribed to you. Despite not having as clean a sound as most records from their previous albums ‘Put It On A T-Shirt’ has more in common with classic Vaccines songs than with their last release ‘Nightclub’. Nevertheless, their growth as a band is evident in this single and there’s an artful messiness to it which makes it the best release from Combat Sports so far.

‘Put it on a T-shirt’ is out now via Columbia Records