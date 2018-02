It’s finally time for the biggest night in British music! This year’s BRIT Awards sees Ed Sheeran take on Liam Gallagher, Dua Lipa duel with Paloma Faith, and Sam Smith… well, he’ll be there, apparently. Make sure to re-familiarise yourself with the nominations in full before the show gets on the road.

Join our team of dedicated live bloggers right here, as we report on the action from the moment the ceremony begins. 8pm, the O2 Arena, with coverage from ITV (and The Edge) – don’t miss a thing!