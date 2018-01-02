Pale Waves may have only released a few singles, but their friendship with The 1975 seems sure to rocket them to fame. Soon after signing with label Dirty Hit, lead singer Heather Baron-Grace hit the spotlight when she graced an NME cover with Matt Healy. Their pop-rock vibes will surely attract them a cult following similar to their touring buddies.

Their debut single ‘There’s A Honey’ is an eerie but charming indie classic, and was followed swiftly by the more poppy ‘Television Romance’. Both draw strong parallels to The 1975, but it’s their latest single that sets them apart as something special. ‘New Year’s Eve’, a sweet indie anthem with trickling ’80s vibes, pulls at heartstrings with its emotional pining chorus and seems to have caused quite the storm. Hot on its heels is an EP of the same name, expected for release in early 2018 (annoyingly, it wasn’t released on December 31st). Channeling teenage angst to perfection, Pale Waves looks set to rule over our guilty pleasure playlists for 2018.

A recent interview with Heather revealed her ambition: “We want to have a Number One album. We just want to grow and be playing sold-out tours. I reckon we can do it. You’ve got to be positive and optimistic. We’re all in.” They aren’t alone in thinking they could make it big; the BBC have tipped them for their ‘Sound of 2018’, and they’ve earned pride of place here on The Edge‘s List of 2018.

Pale Waves are signed to Dirty Hit Records. Their debut EP New Year’s Eve is expected for release on 18th January. Check out more of The Edge‘s List for 2018 here.