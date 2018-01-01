The Edge’s List of 2018: The Magic Gang

I am utterly in love with The Magic Gang. It’s hard not to be – just take one listen of bouncy, swingy and oh-so-relatable ‘How Can I Compete‘, or fist-pumpingly cheerful ‘Your Love’, or really any one of their many sunshine-tinged songs, and you’ll find yourself falling for this four-piece from Brighton as well. Their music is just so fun, so uplifting, so quintessentially Summery that it’s impossible for it not to put a smile on your face!

They’ve had a big 2017 – releasing their third EP, playing Glastonbury, and supporting Circa Waves and Wolf Alice on their UK tours can hardly count as small – but they’re set for even bigger and better things in 2018. They’re finally headlining a UK tour of their own in March that will take them to London’s Electric Ballroom and the legendary King Tut’s in Glasgow, whilst word on the grapevine suggests that a debut album is finally on the way. This is all incredibly exciting. If you’ve ever been lucky enough to see the gang live you’ll know how easily they can get a whole room of strangers bouncing and cheering in a matter of minutes with their summertime vibes, and if their upcoming album can continue the run of form they’ve had with their EPs it’s sure to be a banger.

The Magic Gang certainly have the talent to make it big in the indie scene, and 2018 will give them the breaks they need to make it there, which is why they wholeheartedly deserve to be on The Edge’s List for 2018.

The Magic Gang’s latest EP, EP Three, is out now via Yala Records. Check out the video for ‘Your Love’ below: