The Edge’s Top Albums of 2017: Numbers 30-21

The results are in. After whittling 76 album suggestions down to 38 and combining them with the 12 five star albums from our online reviews, we made our top 50. Then, 25 of our wonderful writers ranked them from 50-1 and now we find ourselves with The Edge’s Top Albums of 2017. From now until the new year, we’ll be counting down to the number one spot, with our next installment being a run through 30-21. Make sure to follow our Spotify playlist, which will be updated daily as more of the list is revealed!

30. Miley Cyrus – Younger Now

“Miley Cyrus has finally dropped an album without room for any disappointment.”

29. King Krule – The Ooz

“The Ooz dragged us down into the murky depths of neo-rock London, its distinctive texture and sound make it one of the year’s most unique albums.”

28. Japanese Breakfast – Soft Sounds From Another Planet

“Ambitious softcore pop/rock, a supreme follow-up to 2016’s Psychopomp that fulfills its promises, building on it new ways with cleaner production. And ’12 Steps’ might just be the year’s best breakup song – smart, sad, succinct, and with a spine-tinglingly tasty power chord chorus.”

27. Creeper – Eternity, In Your Arms

“In the style of the great rock operas, Creeper’s debut album is astonishing.”

26. Charli XCX – Number 1 Angel

“It’s hard to think of any artist who’s had a year quite as prolific as Charli XCX whilst only actually releasing one single. Instead of albums, her penchant appears to be confusing her label by making brash, forward-thinking party pop with an incredible array of collaborators.”

25. BROCKHAMPTON – SATURATION

“Top to bottom, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an album as progressive, enjoyable and consistent as SATURATION, this is the stuff that stars are made of.”

24. The Killers – Wonderful Wonderful

“The Killers have done it again, after a lacklustre 4th album they came back with a bang with such hits as ‘The Man’ and ‘Run For Cover’. Brilliant LP.”

23. Jay-Z – 4:44

“A fantastic 13th album from Jay-Z that tackles everything from race to capital to legacy to his own infidelity in just 37 minutes.”

22. BROCKHAMPTON – SATURATION II

“BROCKHAMPTON reinforce their place as 2017’s breakout stars, delivering another incredible album in the process.”

21. Rag’n’Bone Man – Human

“An honest, powerful exemplar of how music ought to be done, combining a classical soulful blues approach with modern pop structures.”

Make sure to follow our Spotify playlist to hear tracks from these albums, updating daily as the top 50 is revealed in full